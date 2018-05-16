Maui Moisture Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie 340G

Product Description
- Maui Moisture Curl Quench + Coconut Oil Curl Smoothie
- Maui Moisture® starts with a unique blend with aloe vera juice and is infused with pure coconut water. The results? Moisturized strands and a healthy-looking glow with every use.
- For thick, curly hair
- Hydrate/smooth/defrizz
- Rich coconut oil
- Creamy papaya fruit extract
- Wholesome plumeria extract
- Made with 100% aloe juice as first ingredient
- Yes pure coconut water, pure aloe juice
- No mineral oils, silicones, SLS, sulfate surfactants, synthetic dye
- Yes vegan
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Aqua/Water/Eau, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate-20, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut/Noix de Coco) Water, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Plumeria Alba Flower Extract, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Microcrystalline Wax (Cera Microcristallina), Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Polyquaternium-37, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Diheptyl Succinate, Propylene Glycol Dicaprylate/Dicaprate, Ceteareth-20, PPG-1 Trideceth-6, Tapioca Starch, Stearic Acid, Propylene Glycol, DMDM Hydantoin, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum/Fragrance, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Coumarin, Linalool
Produce of
Made in the USA
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use... Section hair and apply product sparingly to damp or dry hair. Do not rinse out. Style hair as desired. For best results, use as a styling cream for twist-outs, braids and wash-and-go styles.
Warnings
- Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!
Distributor address
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- OGX Beauty Ltd.,
- Berkshire,
- SL6 3UG,
- United Kingdom.
- www.mauimoisture.com
Net Contents
340g
Safety information
Warning: Use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs rinse immediately. Keep away from children. As good as I look and smell, please do not drink me!
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020