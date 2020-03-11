By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Dove Invisible Care Anti Perspirant 250Ml

4.5(50)Write a review
Dove Invisible Care Anti Perspirant 250Ml
£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Spray Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Invisible Care 250ml provides up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection
  • Contains 1/4 moisturising cream for even softer and smoother underarms
  • 0% alcohol to help reduce irritation to the skin
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours
  • Floral touch fragrance
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

It's alright.

3 stars

Soft feel was by far the best fragrance out of any deodorants I've come across. It's a shame I can know longer recommend and buy it. As for Invisible dry it's better than most & it doesn't leave a trace. I haven't had the pleasure to recommend it yet

Invisible and Caring? Not so much!

2 stars

I had high hopes for this deodorant but unfortunately for me, it was pretty disappointing! Upon first applying the product to my underarms it caused some mild irritation, like a tingly sting. I tried it both on freshly shaved pits and on pits that hadn't been shaved in a few days and unfortunately had the same discomfort. Also, despite shaking thoroughly before use, it still left some white marks on my clothing, though definitely not as much as spray deodorants I've tried in the past. As for it's effectiveness, I don't think it was the best at keeping my sweat at bay, but not the worst either. On the bright side, it does smell lovely and the fresh, floral smell lasted most of the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kasia20071

5 stars

Not only does this smell nice and stop me sweating it doesn't stain my clothes like some of the cheaper deodorants do. I will definitely be using this again in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft, gentle and no marks!

4 stars

I would definitely buy this product! The feel of wearing this is gentle on the skin, smells nice and doesn’t leave marks if applied correctly! (The first time I didn’t shake enough and it left a white residue) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible care

4 stars

I don’t normally like floral smells, but this is actually really nice, subtle and elegant. It doesn’t stink after shaving and feels gentle. I’ve been using it a while now whilst wearing different colour and fabric clothing, and it has never left white marks or stains. It does state that it provides 48hr anti-perspirant, but I didn’t find this when wearing synthetic clothing and felt a bit clammy, (I do find this with all other antiperspirant products though) but surprisingly I did smell. Overall I would use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove moisturised deodorant

5 stars

Very good deaodrant not sticky and wet like some leave wet deosdrant stains on clothes this didnt. Leave arm pits smelling lovely and moisturised and It's smells amazing. Would buy this again once I see it in the shops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible care

5 stars

Very nice floral fragrance. It does not leave any marks on the clothes. I am pleasantly surprised by the effect of delicate skin after using Dove. I recommend it with complete discretion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Invisible Care

5 stars

I love this deodorant. It keep you dry and fresh all day. It smells lovely, clean and floral but not overpowering. I haven't found any marks on my clothes and for me the best bit was how soft and smooth it leaves my underarms feeling, an unexpected bonus. I'll definitely be buy this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible

5 stars

Smells nice. Though don't spray it in the air which was my husband's first thought when we discussed reviews. Used on a variety of clothing and no marks seen either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Asteri1979

5 stars

I think this Anti-Perspirant jest very useful. My first think after use it was what a nice flower smell and fresh spray. It is very quick dry on skin and don't leave any white marks on. All day I felt fresh and my clothes stay dry and hasn't any stain on. I'm really very happy to have chance to try it and definitely I will buy Dove Invisible Care anty-perspirant again and recommend it to everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 50 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Andrex Toilet Tissue 16 Roll White

£ 8.95
£0.28/100sheet

Dove Men+Care Sport Active Fresh Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

£ 1.75
£0.70/100ml

Offer

Impulse Tease Body Spray Deodorant 75Ml

£ 1.00
£1.34/100ml

Regina Kitchen Towels Blitz 2 Rolls

£ 3.50
£2.50/100sheet
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here