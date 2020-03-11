Dove Invisible Care Anti Perspirant 250Ml

It's alright. 3 stars Review from unilever.com 17th December 2018 Soft feel was by far the best fragrance out of any deodorants I've come across. It's a shame I can know longer recommend and buy it. As for Invisible dry it's better than most & it doesn't leave a trace. I haven't had the pleasure to recommend it yet

Invisible and Caring? Not so much! 2 stars Review from unilever.com 15th March 2018 I had high hopes for this deodorant but unfortunately for me, it was pretty disappointing! Upon first applying the product to my underarms it caused some mild irritation, like a tingly sting. I tried it both on freshly shaved pits and on pits that hadn't been shaved in a few days and unfortunately had the same discomfort. Also, despite shaking thoroughly before use, it still left some white marks on my clothing, though definitely not as much as spray deodorants I've tried in the past. As for it's effectiveness, I don't think it was the best at keeping my sweat at bay, but not the worst either. On the bright side, it does smell lovely and the fresh, floral smell lasted most of the day! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Kasia20071 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th March 2018 Not only does this smell nice and stop me sweating it doesn't stain my clothes like some of the cheaper deodorants do. I will definitely be using this again in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft, gentle and no marks! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th March 2018 I would definitely buy this product! The feel of wearing this is gentle on the skin, smells nice and doesn’t leave marks if applied correctly! (The first time I didn’t shake enough and it left a white residue) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible care 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th March 2018 I don’t normally like floral smells, but this is actually really nice, subtle and elegant. It doesn’t stink after shaving and feels gentle. I’ve been using it a while now whilst wearing different colour and fabric clothing, and it has never left white marks or stains. It does state that it provides 48hr anti-perspirant, but I didn’t find this when wearing synthetic clothing and felt a bit clammy, (I do find this with all other antiperspirant products though) but surprisingly I did smell. Overall I would use it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove moisturised deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th March 2018 Very good deaodrant not sticky and wet like some leave wet deosdrant stains on clothes this didnt. Leave arm pits smelling lovely and moisturised and It's smells amazing. Would buy this again once I see it in the shops [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible care 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th March 2018 Very nice floral fragrance. It does not leave any marks on the clothes. I am pleasantly surprised by the effect of delicate skin after using Dove. I recommend it with complete discretion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Invisible Care 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th March 2018 I love this deodorant. It keep you dry and fresh all day. It smells lovely, clean and floral but not overpowering. I haven't found any marks on my clothes and for me the best bit was how soft and smooth it leaves my underarms feeling, an unexpected bonus. I'll definitely be buy this from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove invisible 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th March 2018 Smells nice. Though don't spray it in the air which was my husband's first thought when we discussed reviews. Used on a variety of clothing and no marks seen either [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]