Dove Invisible Care Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick Deodorant 40Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
£ 2.00
£5.00/100ml
  • Colours and deodorants both have the power to boost our confidence. And when the last thing you want to worry about is finding white marks on your favourite clothes, we’ve got the perfect thing to tie the two together: Dove Invisible Care Anti-Perspirant Deodorant.
  • Proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours, Dove Invisible Care gives you the freedom to wear the brightest, boldest colours safe in the knowledge that you’ll be free of incidents. With our 1/4 moisturising cream and 0% alcohol formula, using Dove Invisible Care Anti-Perspirant Deodorant helps your delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving. Pair it with your most colourful clothes and forget about those deodorant stains for good.
  • Choose Dove Invisible Care Anti-Perspirant Deodorant to give your morning a floral touch with the certainty of no white marks and 48 hours protection for your underarms.
  • To get the best out of your Dove Invisible Care Stick, apply the deodorant gently to clean, dry underarm skin. You'll feel how easily the anti-perspirant deodorant glides onto your skin, so you just need to make sure each underarm is covered. Then you’re ready to go, and you can rely on your deodorant to keep you smelling and feeling great all day.
  • Dove Stick Anti-Perspirant Deodorant Invisible Care 50ml provides up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection
  • Contains 1/4 moisturising cream for even softer and smoother underarms
  • 0% alcohol to help reduce irritation to the skin
  • Helps delicate underarm skin to recover from irritation caused by shaving
  • Proven to leave no white marks on 100 colours
  • Floral touch fragrance
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Stearyl Alcohol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Parfum, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Steareth-100, BHT, Tocopheryl Acetate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Benzoate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Russian Federation

Preparation and Usage

  • To get the best out of your dove invisible care stick, apply the deodorant gently to clean, dry underarm skin. You'll feel how easily the anti-perspirant deodorant glides onto your skin, so you just need to make sure each underarm is covered. Then you're ready to go, and you can rely on your deodorant to keep you smelling and feeling great all day

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

40 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

43 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Aluminum

1 stars

I know dove has aluminum free deodorant but they are sprays. I wish one day they could make a normal deodorant stick. Aluminum gives me lumps and makes me feel unsafe.

Love it!!!!

5 stars

Great deodorant. I always run pretty warm and find myself paranoid about sweating.Nice smell. Not sticky under the arms.Very smooth cream which feels light and goes on really well. Leaves my skin lovely and smoothly, no irritation, lasts me the whole day & it has a really nice clean just out of the shower scent.Lovely product and I wouldn't use anything different [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove is amazing

5 stars

This product is brilliant. Leaves underarms feeling smooth and actually works unlike other roll ons!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

good but could be better

3 stars

This Dove anti-perspirant is good, smells nice, however it could be better. It has a consistency of hard soap and its quite difficult to roll out off the bottle which causes it to split. Also I would like it to last whole day not just few hours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

4 stars

Amazing smell and silky smooth application. I have not used a roll on deodorant for years and this product has defiantly converted me back! Only downsides are that it did leave small marks on my tops both white and black and protection does not last a full 24 hours and needs to be re applied if you need protection during the night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells good!

4 stars

Easy application, goes on kind of creamy, does not leave sticky feeling. I apply it in the morning after shower, and can still smell flowery scent in the evening, even during my workouts! Only downside: if wearing t-shirt straight after application, it left light marks on my dark coloured tops. Owerall pleased and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Aleksandra 0708

4 stars

So I found this product and really like it, it is easy to use and store and has a nice floral scent and easily glides onto your skin. It doesn’t irritate my skin which is very sensitive and smell last all day. It is invisible for most colours although I think it’s not perfect with dark colours especially when you have to put your clothes on straight away but it is not completely bad. Overall I am very happy and will definitely repurchase it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No white marks!

4 stars

This was my first time using a stick deodorant rather than spray and I was pleasantly surprised. The positives: No white marks, I wear a lot of black and my clothes were white mark free. It is 'invisible' on the skin and it smells really nice, not too perfume like. The only two negatives are, first, that the smell wears off after a few hours (but I still felt it did its job stopping the yucky smell of body odor). Secondly, it was quite wet/creamy feeling so on a hot day I imagine it might feel a bit sticky/sweaty. Overall, I think this is a fab product and would use it again. However, if you like a dry feel deodorant this will not be for you. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Invisible Care Anti-Perspriant

4 stars

I think really highly of the product; it says exactly what it says on the tin and doesn’t leave any marks on my clothing. It a lovely soft touch and has a nice smell about it. The only reason it lost out on 5 stars was because I use the sunbed occasionally and on my last use I had this product on and it didn’t really withstand the heat. Overall really happy with the product and would purchase just probably would opt for another for holidays etc [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

recommended

5 stars

I often use Dove products, because I pay very much for their quality and positive effects on my skin. I do not like perfumed antiperspirants, but I decided to buy these and I was pleasantly surprised. The smell is not intense, pleasant, even after the whole day. Protection is assured all day. Efficiency is the most positive. It leaves delicate traces on black clothes, even though the manufacturer ensures that the product does not. However, for me it is not a problem, because they are easily removable. It is in the form of a stick, which suits me very well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

