Sanex Deo Spray Non Stop Dry Deodorant 250Ml

Excellent deodorant 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 13th April 2018 Brilliant product! Tried many different brands but this is by far the best I have tried. Does exactly what it says and smells lovely, doesn't leave any white marks on your clothes. Definitely recommend this and I'll be continuing to buy this :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab little product! 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 12th April 2018 Really liked how easy this product was applied and the performance throughout the day. The flow of the spray itself was light and did not leave that wet or sticky feeling that other products can as it dried instantly, without white marks. The fragrance was clean and refreshing, without being flowery or musky and would suit any gender. Long lasting performance with no break through wetness. There was still a more than adequate, subtle trace of the fresh smelling scent at the end of the day, leaving a reassuring feeling that the product was continuing to work after an active day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Goog product!!! 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 It is very nice product, dry and good antyprespirant. I'm happy with this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing game changer! 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 Im a lover on one deodorant and i really honestly didnt think Sanex Dermo non Stop Dry 48hr Anti-Perspirant was going to change that but it actually did. Its felt so fresh and light and happy to say no sweaty underarms. I would happily tell people to buy this product as it will be replacing my normal deodorant and on my shopping list from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Safe and dry 2 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 I really loved the refreshing scent of this product, it made me feel very clean putting it on. It kept me dry all day and the scent hung around, which I liked. It didn't cause me white patches on my close which was a big bonus as this is usually an issue. It's great that there's no alcohol in the product because it isn't harsh on your armpits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A fantastic Antiperspirant you must try 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 I absolutely love this antiperspirant. The spray can be held comfortably and the spray nozzle was easy to use. The spray had a lovely scent and did not leave any white marks on my darker colour clothing. The spray felt very refreshing under my arms and not at all sticky or leaving a feeling of "cloggy-i-ness" like some sprays. It lasted well throughout the day with only one application in the morning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps dry and smells good. 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 I liked the smell, it is not too strong or too weak, it is just about right. The anti-perspirant function wells and keeps me dry for whole day, it is on par if not better then other brands on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting Anti-Perspirant 4 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 The anti perspirant was long lasting, smelt great and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I AM WONDER IMMEDIATELY 5 stars Review from colgate.co.uk 11th April 2018 I was very surprised. The antiperspirant met my expectations. The most I was surprised after the training where there were no wet spots or bad smell. The fragrance of the antiperspirant itself is very delicate, it is different than all fragrances and the application itself. He did not irritate my delicate skin. It lasts a long time, I finally found an antiperspirant which I can use without hesitation before training and during training I do not have to crease that I have wet underarms and feel bad smell. This antiperspirant works very long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]