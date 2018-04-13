By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sanex Deo Spray Non Stop Dry Deodorant 250Ml

Product Description

  • Dermo Non-Stop Dry 48H Anti Perspirant
  • Sanex dermo non-stop dry anti-perspirant effectively protects you for 48h. It is formulated with clay, a natural ingredient known for its anti-wetness properties.
  • 0% Alcohol*
  • *Does not contain ethanol.
  • Skin's pH is a natural protection against body odour. Sanex Dermo non-stop dry unique formula actively works with your skin to:
  • Restore your skin's natural pH
  • Provide 48hr effective protection from sweat & odour
  • Keep you feeling clean & fresh all day long
  • Extra long lasting protection
  • Restorers natural pH
  • Keeps skin healthy
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Isobutane, Butane, Propane, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Cyclomethicone, Dimethicone, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Cocoglycerides

Produce of

Made in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Instructions: Apply only on healthy skin and stop use if irritation occurs. Shake well before use. Hold can in upright position 15 cm from underarm and spray. Allow to dry before dressing.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.sanex.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

DANGER CAUTION: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F.

81 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent deodorant

5 stars

Brilliant product! Tried many different brands but this is by far the best I have tried. Does exactly what it says and smells lovely, doesn't leave any white marks on your clothes. Definitely recommend this and I'll be continuing to buy this :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab little product!

5 stars

Really liked how easy this product was applied and the performance throughout the day. The flow of the spray itself was light and did not leave that wet or sticky feeling that other products can as it dried instantly, without white marks. The fragrance was clean and refreshing, without being flowery or musky and would suit any gender. Long lasting performance with no break through wetness. There was still a more than adequate, subtle trace of the fresh smelling scent at the end of the day, leaving a reassuring feeling that the product was continuing to work after an active day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Goog product!!!

5 stars

It is very nice product, dry and good antyprespirant. I'm happy with this [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing game changer!

5 stars

Im a lover on one deodorant and i really honestly didnt think Sanex Dermo non Stop Dry 48hr Anti-Perspirant was going to change that but it actually did. Its felt so fresh and light and happy to say no sweaty underarms. I would happily tell people to buy this product as it will be replacing my normal deodorant and on my shopping list from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Safe and dry

2 stars

I really loved the refreshing scent of this product, it made me feel very clean putting it on. It kept me dry all day and the scent hung around, which I liked. It didn't cause me white patches on my close which was a big bonus as this is usually an issue. It's great that there's no alcohol in the product because it isn't harsh on your armpits. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A fantastic Antiperspirant you must try

5 stars

I absolutely love this antiperspirant. The spray can be held comfortably and the spray nozzle was easy to use. The spray had a lovely scent and did not leave any white marks on my darker colour clothing. The spray felt very refreshing under my arms and not at all sticky or leaving a feeling of "cloggy-i-ness" like some sprays. It lasted well throughout the day with only one application in the morning. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Keeps dry and smells good.

5 stars

I liked the smell, it is not too strong or too weak, it is just about right. The anti-perspirant function wells and keeps me dry for whole day, it is on par if not better then other brands on the market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Long lasting Anti-Perspirant

4 stars

The anti perspirant was long lasting, smelt great and easy to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I AM WONDER IMMEDIATELY

5 stars

I was very surprised. The antiperspirant met my expectations. The most I was surprised after the training where there were no wet spots or bad smell. The fragrance of the antiperspirant itself is very delicate, it is different than all fragrances and the application itself. He did not irritate my delicate skin. It lasts a long time, I finally found an antiperspirant which I can use without hesitation before training and during training I do not have to crease that I have wet underarms and feel bad smell. This antiperspirant works very long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh smell that keeps you dry !

5 stars

Sanex has a very fresh lovely smell. The main thing it keeps you fresh and lasts the longest of any anti-perspirant I've tried. It is a great product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

