Comfort Perfume Luscious Bouquet Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Comfort Perfume Luscious Bouquet Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml
£ 5.00
£5.75/litre
  • Get the most out of your wardrobe and add life to your clothes with Perfume Deluxe variant inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrance. This ultra concentrated fabric conditioner features a glamorous blend of rose and raspberry intertwined with powdery musk. With its top note of rose, heart note of magnolia and base notes of sandalwood and vanilla, Comfort Perfume Deluxe Luscious Bouquet is a fragrance so gorgeous you’ll forget it’s your fabric conditioner. Perfume Deluxe is a sophisticated collection of fabric conditioners that wrap your clothes in truly luxurious fragrances you will always be inspired to wear. Luscious Bouquet, as well as other scents from the range, have been specially crafted in partnership with world-renowned perfumers. And play your part by helping reduce the negative impact on the environment – this fabric conditioner comes in a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic**. At Comfort, we've been caring for clothes for 50 years and still celebrate the positive impact clothes have on us. By enhancing clothes with premium fragrances and extending their longevity, we help clothes tell stories about identity, culture and carry personal memories. Most importantly, when clothes are cared for, they make us feel positive and happy. That's why softness and long-lasting freshness will always stand at the heart of every Comfort product.
  • *bottle is 100% recyclable once sleeve is removed
  • **excluding cap and spout
  • Add life to your clothes with Comfort Perfume Deluxe Luscious Bouquet Ultra Concentrated Fabric Conditioner, a luxury fabric softener
  • Enjoy the intense freshness of your laundry with a premium blend of rose and raspberry inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrances
  • Our fabric conditioner is ultra concentrated so you can use smaller doses and is made of 100% recycled plastic packaging**
  • The rich and luscious fragrance has been specially crafted in partnership with world renowned perfumers
  • Do not pour directly onto fabrics – choose the right wash setting and let your washing machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle
  • Explore the range of Perfume Deluxe and experience the variety of exquisite fabric conditioner fragrances, including Divine Petals and Lavish Blossom
  • Pack size: 870ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30%: Cationic surfactants, <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Eugenol, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, Potassium sorbate

Storage

Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C. You do not need to dilute

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You do not need to dilute.

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

870 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

43 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Best by Far

5 stars

Beautiful scent that leaves your laundry smelling fresh for days.

Lovely Luxurious Scent

4 stars

This fabric conditioner had a lovely luxurious scent, more like a perfume than a traditional fabric softener as the name suggests. It was on the girly side but wasn't overpowering when the washing was dry so hubby was happy. I had been using the scent boosters with my previous loads of washing which I didn't do whilst testing this softner as I wanted to see how it compared, and noticed the scent didn't last as long which was fine on clothes but a little disappointing on bed linen. I like to have fresh smelling bed linen for a good few days after washing but this seemed to fade after 1-2 days. Overall I really liked this and would consider purchasing in future. I've dropped a star due to the scent not lasting as long as I'd like, but hopefully they'll bring out matching scent boosters! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely comfort

5 stars

Comfort Perfume Deluxe Lucious Bouquet is the best fabric conditioner I have ever had. Doesn’t smell like fabric conditioner. The smell is unique and original, not to strong, just perfect. My clothes and bedding are very soft and smells like luxury perfumes. When you drying clothes the lovely smell rises in the whole room. All my friends asked what freshener I’m using. They have been surprised that is only fabric conditioner . The ending of the bottle is very convenient and practical. The bottle is quite small so I was surprised that is 58 washes. Bottle design looks posh. I think this will stay with me forever. Really like it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

comfort deluxe

5 stars

A wonderful fragrance that lasts long after washing. product very efficient thanks to concentrated consistency, I love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab-U-Lous Fabric Conditioner!

5 stars

My son moaned about the smell of our clean towels and so for the last 3 months, I have been on a mission to find a good fabric conditioner, with a long lasting smell. After many failed attempts, I’ve finally found it! Now my towels feel extremely soft and smell absolutely fantastic. The aroma of fresh flowers fills the air when you open the washing machine door and is very long lasting. I’ve found this product works just as well on clothes left on an airer to dry, as those put in a dryer. Also, you only need to use the amount stated in the instructions, and don’t need extra, unlike other brands I’ve tried, so it’s extremley good value for money. I can honestly say that I will be buying this product in future. Well done Comfort Perfume Deluxe! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top Class Fabric Conditioner

5 stars

Absolutely wonderfully soft clothes after using Comfort Perfume Deluxe Fabric Conditioner. I can still smell the perfume a week after washing! My linen cupboard now smells fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this in every way.

5 stars

It smell great. It feels great on washed clothes and bedding. It's a really relaxing scent that stays untill until the next wash. Will buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort conditioner

5 stars

So far the best fabric conditioner I have ever used. The smell is very good and lasts long. I dry my clothes in dryer and most of conditioners dont last after that but with this one my clothes were still smelling fresh even after the dryer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Sensational

5 stars

Having tried many different brands of fabric softener, this is by far the best. The scent is simply delightful and it is extremely long-lasting. My clothes feel fresher for longer, my house smells lovely when it is used, and there is a burst of a luscious scent when I open up my wardrobe after hanging my clean clothes. Truly excellent product that I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Was hoping for more!

2 stars

The packaging is beautiful! Very inticing and had a glamourous feel! The scent is very different to the usual washing detergent scents... more musky and grown up...it most certainly was a thumbs up from me! Placed in the washing machine with my usual washing liquid unfortunately the scent was wiped out by the scent of my usual detergent...... Were the clothes ...not really! Would I buy it again...sorry..no. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

