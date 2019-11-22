Comfort Perfume Luscious Bouquet Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml

Best by Far 5 stars A Tesco Customer22nd November 2019 Beautiful scent that leaves your laundry smelling fresh for days. Report

Lovely Luxurious Scent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2017 This fabric conditioner had a lovely luxurious scent, more like a perfume than a traditional fabric softener as the name suggests. It was on the girly side but wasn't overpowering when the washing was dry so hubby was happy. I had been using the scent boosters with my previous loads of washing which I didn't do whilst testing this softner as I wanted to see how it compared, and noticed the scent didn't last as long which was fine on clothes but a little disappointing on bed linen. I like to have fresh smelling bed linen for a good few days after washing but this seemed to fade after 1-2 days. Overall I really liked this and would consider purchasing in future. I've dropped a star due to the scent not lasting as long as I'd like, but hopefully they'll bring out matching scent boosters! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely comfort 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th December 2017 Comfort Perfume Deluxe Lucious Bouquet is the best fabric conditioner I have ever had. Doesn’t smell like fabric conditioner. The smell is unique and original, not to strong, just perfect. My clothes and bedding are very soft and smells like luxury perfumes. When you drying clothes the lovely smell rises in the whole room. All my friends asked what freshener I’m using. They have been surprised that is only fabric conditioner . The ending of the bottle is very convenient and practical. The bottle is quite small so I was surprised that is 58 washes. Bottle design looks posh. I think this will stay with me forever. Really like it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

comfort deluxe 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 A wonderful fragrance that lasts long after washing. product very efficient thanks to concentrated consistency, I love it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab-U-Lous Fabric Conditioner! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 My son moaned about the smell of our clean towels and so for the last 3 months, I have been on a mission to find a good fabric conditioner, with a long lasting smell. After many failed attempts, I’ve finally found it! Now my towels feel extremely soft and smell absolutely fantastic. The aroma of fresh flowers fills the air when you open the washing machine door and is very long lasting. I’ve found this product works just as well on clothes left on an airer to dry, as those put in a dryer. Also, you only need to use the amount stated in the instructions, and don’t need extra, unlike other brands I’ve tried, so it’s extremley good value for money. I can honestly say that I will be buying this product in future. Well done Comfort Perfume Deluxe! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Top Class Fabric Conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 Absolutely wonderfully soft clothes after using Comfort Perfume Deluxe Fabric Conditioner. I can still smell the perfume a week after washing! My linen cupboard now smells fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this in every way. 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 It smell great. It feels great on washed clothes and bedding. It's a really relaxing scent that stays untill until the next wash. Will buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 So far the best fabric conditioner I have ever used. The smell is very good and lasts long. I dry my clothes in dryer and most of conditioners dont last after that but with this one my clothes were still smelling fresh even after the dryer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells Sensational 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Having tried many different brands of fabric softener, this is by far the best. The scent is simply delightful and it is extremely long-lasting. My clothes feel fresher for longer, my house smells lovely when it is used, and there is a burst of a luscious scent when I open up my wardrobe after hanging my clean clothes. Truly excellent product that I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]