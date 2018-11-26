Comfort Perfume Divine Petals Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml

This is a lovely smelling product that retains it' 5 stars A Tesco Customer26th November 2018 This is a lovely smelling product that retains it's scent well into the week, and when used in my laundry wash scents the whole place out, and the laundry is lovely and soft. Report

Luxury comfort conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd January 2018 Lovely product smells Devine and clothes keep the fragrance for days I would recommend this to everyone try it once and you’d be hooked [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury Comfort Conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 30th December 2017 Lovely fragrant conditioner which smells divine on clothes. Long lasting scent that can be smelled for days. Makes ironing easier, has less creases. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Divine Petals 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 Definitely a divine product. You use so little to get a remarkable smell. I have genuinely been asked what softener do I use? when I was out with some friends. I asked my daughter what she thought and she replied 'she liked opening her clothes drawers to the fresh smell.' [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 I could not wait to try this product as I'm a bit funny when it comes to buying fabric softener. When I first opened this I was a little sceptical as I felt it was a very overpowering smell, gave it a try and after getting the washing out of the machine it smells as the label says Devine. I don't know about hanging to dry as the weather hasn't been good enough to hang outside but using the tumble dryer the clothes don't lose any of the smell. I'm very happy with this product and would use it often and would definitely reccomend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not just a Fabric Conditioner.... 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 I was really keen to try this but quite sceptical as to what more a fabric conditioner could offer. The day I used this product for the first timeI had to hang the load of washing I did inside around the house as we don't have a tumble dryer and the weather was too cold and wet to hang out. I was very impressed with the lovely scent that filled the house as it was drying and even after the washing was put away the floral scent of the fabric conditioner remained in the rooms for quite a while, whereas previously I have dried clothes inside and the smell is not always pleasant. I have now had the opportunity to use in several loads and when we open drawers and wardrobes the clothes still smell lovely and fresh. I wouldn't say it makes the clothes any softer than other fabric conditioners I have used but scent wise this one is the best I've tried and a little goes a long way too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different from the norm 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st December 2017 Upon opening - floral smell in the background of the signature comfort scent. which was pleasant. I feel the smell after washing has a little too sharp and fruity undertone (for me) as apposed to overly floral, I washed my scarf in it - left it nice and soft but did not want to breathe the fragrance in too deeply. Prefer my washing to smell more like washing. But perfect if you want something a little more feminine/different to the norm. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Most amazing smell! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 My clothes smell absolutely amazing after using this. Normally they wouldn’t smell very much once dry but all I can smell is this lovely fragrance. My clothes are left very soft too, pleasantly surprised! Would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful Strong Fragrance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I loved this project! My clothes smell clean & fresh! 1) Very feminine 2) Strong long lasting smell 3) Nice sized bottle 4) Easily useable Lent it to a friend of mine & she said she would definitely buy it. She thought it would be good for bedding, but maybe a bit too strong for her children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]