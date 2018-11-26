By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Comfort Perfume Divine Petals Fabric Conditioner 58W 870Ml

£ 5.00
£5.75/litre
  • Get the most out of your wardrobe and add life to your clothes with a new Perfume Deluxe variant inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrance. This ultra concentrated fabric conditioner features a fresh and joyous blend of bergamot, jasmine and tonka bean. With its top note of bergamot, heart note of jasmine and base notes of warm musk and tonka bean, Comfort Perfume Deluxe Divine Petals is a fragrance so gorgeous you’ll forget it’s your fabric conditioner. Comfort Perfume Deluxe brings you the latest luxury perfumes to turn laundry day into an invigorating experience. Perfume Deluxe is a sophisticated collection of fabric conditioners that wrap your clothes in truly luxurious fragrances you will always be inspired to wear. Divine Petals, as well as other scents from the range, have been specially crafted in partnership with world-renowned perfumers. And play your part by helping reduce the negative impact on the environment – this fabric conditioner comes in a bottle made from 100% recycled plastic**. At Comfort, we've been caring for clothes for 50 years and still celebrate the positive impact clothes have on us. By enhancing clothes with premium fragrances and extending their longevity, we help them tell stories about identity, culture and carry personal memories. Most importantly, when clothes are cared for, they make us feel positive and happy. That's why softness and long-lasting freshness will always stand at the heart of every Comfort product.
  • *bottle is 100% recyclable once sleeve is removed
  • **excluding cap and spout
  • Add life to your clothes with Comfort Perfume Deluxe Divine Petals Fabric Conditioner, a luxury fabric softener
  • Enjoy the intense freshness of your laundry with a premium blend of bergamot, jasmine and tonka bean inspired by the latest trends in fine fragrances
  • Our fabric conditioner is ultra concentrated so you can use smaller doses and is made of 100% recycled plastic packaging**
  • The luxurious and joyous fragrance has been specially crafted in partnership with world renowned perfumers
  • Do not pour directly onto fabrics – choose the right wash setting and let your washing machine take care of the rest, as it releases the fabric softener during the final rinse cycle
  • Explore the range of Perfume Deluxe and experience the variety of exquisite fabric conditioner fragrances, including Lavish Blossom and Luscious Bouquet
  • Pack size: 870ML

Information

Ingredients

15 - 30%: Cationic surfactants. <5%: Perfume, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Citronellol, Eugenol, Limonene, DMDM Hydantoin, Potassium sorbate

Storage

Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5°C and 25°C. You do not need to dilute

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Dose into your washing machine drawer. Wash and dry hands after use. Do not pour directly onto fabrics. Store between 5ºC and 25ºC. You do not need to dilute.

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
  • Contains Benzisothiazolinone, 4-tert-butylcyclohexyl acetate. May produce an allergic reaction

Name and address

  • Comfort,
  • Freepost ADM1000,
  • London,
  • SW1A 2XX
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

870 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

35 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

This is a lovely smelling product that retains it'

5 stars

This is a lovely smelling product that retains it's scent well into the week, and when used in my laundry wash scents the whole place out, and the laundry is lovely and soft.

Luxury comfort conditioner

5 stars

Lovely product smells Devine and clothes keep the fragrance for days I would recommend this to everyone try it once and you’d be hooked [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Luxury Comfort Conditioner

5 stars

Lovely fragrant conditioner which smells divine on clothes. Long lasting scent that can be smelled for days. Makes ironing easier, has less creases. Would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Divine Petals

5 stars

Definitely a divine product. You use so little to get a remarkable smell. I have genuinely been asked what softener do I use? when I was out with some friends. I asked my daughter what she thought and she replied 'she liked opening her clothes drawers to the fresh smell.' [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells so good

4 stars

I could not wait to try this product as I'm a bit funny when it comes to buying fabric softener. When I first opened this I was a little sceptical as I felt it was a very overpowering smell, gave it a try and after getting the washing out of the machine it smells as the label says Devine. I don't know about hanging to dry as the weather hasn't been good enough to hang outside but using the tumble dryer the clothes don't lose any of the smell. I'm very happy with this product and would use it often and would definitely reccomend to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not just a Fabric Conditioner....

5 stars

I was really keen to try this but quite sceptical as to what more a fabric conditioner could offer. The day I used this product for the first timeI had to hang the load of washing I did inside around the house as we don't have a tumble dryer and the weather was too cold and wet to hang out. I was very impressed with the lovely scent that filled the house as it was drying and even after the washing was put away the floral scent of the fabric conditioner remained in the rooms for quite a while, whereas previously I have dried clothes inside and the smell is not always pleasant. I have now had the opportunity to use in several loads and when we open drawers and wardrobes the clothes still smell lovely and fresh. I wouldn't say it makes the clothes any softer than other fabric conditioners I have used but scent wise this one is the best I've tried and a little goes a long way too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Different from the norm

4 stars

Upon opening - floral smell in the background of the signature comfort scent. which was pleasant. I feel the smell after washing has a little too sharp and fruity undertone (for me) as apposed to overly floral, I washed my scarf in it - left it nice and soft but did not want to breathe the fragrance in too deeply. Prefer my washing to smell more like washing. But perfect if you want something a little more feminine/different to the norm. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Most amazing smell!

5 stars

My clothes smell absolutely amazing after using this. Normally they wouldn’t smell very much once dry but all I can smell is this lovely fragrance. My clothes are left very soft too, pleasantly surprised! Would definitely recommend!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful Strong Fragrance

5 stars

I loved this project! My clothes smell clean & fresh! 1) Very feminine 2) Strong long lasting smell 3) Nice sized bottle 4) Easily useable Lent it to a friend of mine & she said she would definitely buy it. She thought it would be good for bedding, but maybe a bit too strong for her children. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Comfort Perfume Deluxe

3 stars

I really liked the look of this conditioner, I think the black and pink of the packaging really stands out. I took the lid off to have a smell, it was very strong so thought it might be a little too strong in the wash. I've tried the comfort in both a clothes wash and a bedding wash, you really don't need much of it. The fragrance after wasn't too powerful, to be honest i thought it would be stronger with it being called Perfume Deluxe. I thought it was a pleasent perfume but not really anything special. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

