Tresemme Biotin Plus Repair 7 Shampoo 400Ml

5(34)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Dry, damaged hair? Our Biotin+ Repair 7 range, formulated with biotin & pro-bond complex contains a patented blend of molecules that penetrate inside the hair fibre to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage. The formulation reinforces the protein structure of each hair strand and visibly repairs 7 types of damage in just one use: whether you blow dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid and/or curl your hair! Our Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of your hair, inside and out; protecting your hair so you can keep on styling, without worrying about damage.
  • Start your routine by gently cleansing your hair with Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo to visibly repair your hair in just one use. Apply a generous amount of shampoo to wet hair, gently massage the scalp and roots with your fingertips to work into a lather then rinse thoroughly. Follow with Biotin+ repair 7 conditioned to maximise results for healthy looking, moisturised hair. And if you are looking for an extra boost of protection, use our Biotin+ Repair 7 primer protection spray for easier hair styling with additional heat protection whilst adding shine.
  • If you think TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo visibly repairs your hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Biotin+ Repair 7 is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo visibly repairs 7 types of damage in just one use
  • Formulated with Biotin & Pro-Bond Complex, it penetrates inside the hair to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage
  • Whether you blow-dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid or curl, Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of hair
  • Use Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo to visibly repair your hair in just one use
  • Follow with Biotin+ repair 7 conditioned to maximise results for healthy looking, moisturised hair
  • Pro Performance in your hands every day
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

34 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

A hero for bleach damaged hair

5 stars

Excellent!! I have bleached hair that gets matted when wet - but not when I’m using this! I bought the shampoo, conditioner and spray and they’re all brilliant. Detangles and doesn’t feel greasy or heavy. 10/10.

Review of shampoo

5 stars

I think this shampoo is great. My hair feels silky smooth and shiny. I usually have dry hair but this has made my hair feel in great condition. Definitely feel revitalised. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemmé Biotin + Repair 7 Shampoo

5 stars

This product is fab. The smell is absolutely amazing!! The shampoo leaves your hair feeling clean and fresh and the conditioner does just what it says on the bottle. My hair is in better condition after using this product for only a short space of time. Its is soft, silky and I have no split ends. I straighten my hair every day and it’s bleached and this has protected it from heat damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tressemme shampoo and conditioner

5 stars

I have to wash my hair every night due to having scalp psorasis so I’ve found this refreshing, it smells good and my hair feels so soft after I use it, it also help keep my scalp hydrated and soft would deffo recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little bit of luxury

4 stars

Didn't expect too much, as with most shampoos that promise you the earth I went into it sceptical. On first impressions the shampoo was thick and smells amazing. It gave a fantastic lather and really gave me the feeling it was a higher end shampoo... I should state I usually shampoo twice but really didn't feel it needed it. I did like the conditioner but wasn't as impressed as with the shampoo. Saying that my hair felt miles smoother for longer overall [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shampoo!

5 stars

My hair is so soft,clean and just feels amazing. The smell is lovely to! Would be happy to buy this shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

TRESemme Biotin + Repair 7 shampoo

5 stars

After trialling many different shampoos this is the first product I have found where the how family has no flakes or dry scalps. Would definitely get this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing results

5 stars

Been using this now for over a week and the results are phenomenal. My hair is stronger the shine is beautiful. It feels luxurious. No need to straighten my hair. Before I would have to regularly was my hair but using this has meant I get the full long lasting results that I've never had before. Won't go back to my previous products now [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean and Fresh!!!

5 stars

The smell of this product is absolutely gorgeous and I would use it again for the smell alone. My hair felt squeaky clean and fresh after using the shampoo and coupled with the conditioned my hair felt strong and glossy. No split ends in my house!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says

5 stars

I got this shampoo after my hair was badly damaged by bleaching and over colouring. My hair was very brittle and snapped off when brushed, which had never happened before. I tried so many shampoos but none seemed to help, this however is a miracle product. It smells amazing, like a sweetshop, and the end results after one wash was unbelievable. My hair was shiny, did not snap, my dry ends went and I could even heat style it without it being damaged. I used the conditioner to go with it for best results and I am not disappointed. I would recommend this to anyone whom has damaged hair, its incredible! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

