Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo 400Ml

Fantastic products 4 stars Review from unilever.com 30th July 2019 This is a nice shampoo for daily use, I have used this for 3 weeks on both myself and my daughters who have long hair. It has a nice smell leaves my hair super soft and hydrated after use. I love the packaging design which is modern and simplistic. It's a very good size bottle and I would definitely recommend especially if your hair is lacking volume. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's good but too mild for my dry hair. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd July 2019 I love and use Dove products for my major skin and hair concern- dryness. Dove daily moisture Light shampoo is a good product but not as compared to the current Dove Shampoo I'm already using. It's a little too mild for my hair I felt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily light shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th July 2019 Been using this shampoo for 2 weeks and I am loving it. It smells great, lathers up well and rinces out easily. Leaves my hair soft and shiny. I can use it every day without worrying it will leave my hair heavy and lanky. I will definitely recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th July 2019 I’ve used this shampoo several times now and it’s amazing, I live in a hard water area and some products don’t soap up very well, not so with this a small amount went such a long way. The smell was a lovely clean and fresh scent that lasted most of the day. After washing my hair it was “squeaky clean” and upon drying my hair it was lovely and soft and looked really healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Shampoo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2019 I have used this shampoo every morning and noticed that my hair is not as dry as it used to be before this shampo. I will definitely recommend it. No itchy head. My husband and daughter also love using this shampoo. This will now be our household product. It gives clean and healthy hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

super fresh hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2019 i am so happy i purchased the dove daily moisture light shampoo, it keeps my hair fresh for 4 days before needing to rewash, and the fragrance lasts a while too i would highly recommend to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant results 5 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2019 I'm so glad I tried this wonderful Dove Daily moisture light shampoo because it's given my hair a new healthy look. It's smells amazing and cleans brilliantly without leaving the hair feeling heavy and dull, unlike some other shampoos on the market. My hair seems better over time and feels less weighted and it feel more nourished. Really impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for daily use 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2019 Great product for daily use. The shampoo has a pleasant smell and leaves hair clean and fresh; hair feels light and bouncy after washing. It foams and rinses well. Very economical as only a small amount is enough to wash mid-length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but found it quite oily 3 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2019 Found this product quite oily to use even as a daily shampoo. It smells nice and packaging is attractive but not sure I would buy again as takes a long while to rinse off the residue. Ok for an occasional use as good value [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]