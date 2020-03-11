By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(32)Write a review
image 1 of Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

  • Dove Daily Moisture Light. Many of us will do anything to get the appearance of fuller hair. We try different tactics, like blow-drying it upside down or setting it in big rollers, which helps us create the volume our hair craves but not the moisture it needs. But what if you didn’t have to choose between volume and moisture for your fine, flat hair? We created a truly advanced formulation: Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo, made with Oxyfusion ingredients, to help give you naturally bouncy hair that’s smooth and moisturised. Perfect for: Giving fine, limp hair volume, get the moisture you need with the volume you want. Used with our conditioner, our Dove Daily Moisture Light Shampoo helps to leave hair with even more volume. Moisturising fine, flat hair. With Oxyfusion technology, it helps moisturise the most dried out parts of the hair so, paired with Dove Daily Moisture Light Conditioner, your hair is left silky and smooth without weighing it down. Daily use, it’s so gentle, you can use this every day. How to use: Once you’ve soaked your hair with water, massage your shampoo into your scalp. Rinse well. You can repeat this step if you want, but for daily shampooing the rinse and repeat rule isn’t really necessary (unless you’ve been hitting the hairspray hard, that is).
  • Dove Daily Moisture Light breathes life into fine hair
  • Nourishing system for up to 95% more volume and fullness in flat hair
  • With Oxyfusion technology for fuller hair that isn’t weighed down
  • Beautiful, healthy hair with every wash
  • Volumizing shampoo suitable for daily use
  • Designed for flat, fine hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

32 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Fantastic products

4 stars

This is a nice shampoo for daily use, I have used this for 3 weeks on both myself and my daughters who have long hair. It has a nice smell leaves my hair super soft and hydrated after use. I love the packaging design which is modern and simplistic. It's a very good size bottle and I would definitely recommend especially if your hair is lacking volume. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's good but too mild for my dry hair.

4 stars

I love and use Dove products for my major skin and hair concern- dryness. Dove daily moisture Light shampoo is a good product but not as compared to the current Dove Shampoo I'm already using. It's a little too mild for my hair I felt. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove daily light shampoo

5 stars

Been using this shampoo for 2 weeks and I am loving it. It smells great, lathers up well and rinces out easily. Leaves my hair soft and shiny. I can use it every day without worrying it will leave my hair heavy and lanky. I will definitely recommend to my family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic shampoo

5 stars

I’ve used this shampoo several times now and it’s amazing, I live in a hard water area and some products don’t soap up very well, not so with this a small amount went such a long way. The smell was a lovely clean and fresh scent that lasted most of the day. After washing my hair it was “squeaky clean” and upon drying my hair it was lovely and soft and looked really healthy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Shampoo

5 stars

I have used this shampoo every morning and noticed that my hair is not as dry as it used to be before this shampo. I will definitely recommend it. No itchy head. My husband and daughter also love using this shampoo. This will now be our household product. It gives clean and healthy hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

super fresh hair

5 stars

i am so happy i purchased the dove daily moisture light shampoo, it keeps my hair fresh for 4 days before needing to rewash, and the fragrance lasts a while too i would highly recommend to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant results

5 stars

I'm so glad I tried this wonderful Dove Daily moisture light shampoo because it's given my hair a new healthy look. It's smells amazing and cleans brilliantly without leaving the hair feeling heavy and dull, unlike some other shampoos on the market. My hair seems better over time and feels less weighted and it feel more nourished. Really impressed! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for daily use

4 stars

Great product for daily use. The shampoo has a pleasant smell and leaves hair clean and fresh; hair feels light and bouncy after washing. It foams and rinses well. Very economical as only a small amount is enough to wash mid-length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product but found it quite oily

3 stars

Found this product quite oily to use even as a daily shampoo. It smells nice and packaging is attractive but not sure I would buy again as takes a long while to rinse off the residue. Ok for an occasional use as good value [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shine without the weight

5 stars

I’ve been using this for weeks now and don’t think I will ever go back to my old shampoo. It does everything it claims to do, gives shine and smoothes hair without weighing it down. my hair feels like it does when u step out of the hairdressers after an expensive conditioning treatment and trim. I wash my hair every other day and usually find any product builds up over time or I need to change as my hair becomes used to it, however this hasn’t. I can’t highly recommend enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 32 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

