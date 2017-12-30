By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

4.5(36)Write a review
image 1 of Sure Men Sport Cool Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml
  • Football is all that matters and it is the only thing in your mind and heart. Whether you show your passion for the game through singing, jumping, dancing - if you care about your team, you sweat. New sure men sport cool, an anti-perspirant deodorant that gives protection to those who live football.
  • Sure men sport cool combats sweat and odour for up to 48 hours, you can be confident that Sure is working when you need it most.
  • It also contains Sure®’s innovative Motionsense technology. It works like this: unique microcapsules sit on the surface of your skin. When you move, friction breaks those microcapsules and they release more fragrance. So every time you move, Motionsense keeps you fresh and free from odour. Whether you’re working hard in the office, playing hard out and about or just meeting up with friends, Sure® men sport cool will give you all the back-up you need. Sure®. It won't let you down.
  • Its unique minty citrusy fragrance, will keep you protected every minute of the game. Sure. It won’t let you down.
  • How to use: Firstly, shake the Sure men sport cool anti-perspirant deodorant can. Then hold it 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly in a well ventilated area. Avoid contact with eyes and broken skin.
  • UK’s No.1 anti-perspirant brand
  • Minty-citrusy fragrance designed to be energising, fresh and sporty
  • Features MotionSense technology, Keeps you fresh with every move
  • Long-lasting 48hr sweat and odour protection
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Hold the can 15 centimetres away from your underarm and spray evenly for best results
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Aluminum, Chlorohydrate, Cyclopentasiloxane, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Parfum, Disteardimonium Hectorite, BHT, Propylene Carbonate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Gelatin Crosspolymer, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Hydrated Silica, Aqua, Sodium Starch

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

Warnings

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

Danger: extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

36 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Smelling FRESH

4 stars

The product smell is nice! The packaging could be a lot better. Maybe I had a dodgy can but I seem to be constantly fighting the push button. It does what it says on the tin no marks.. maybe not quite up to 48hrs but certainly a full day out and about with no concerns! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really good for active person

5 stars

Had a great time with this. Generally really struggled with deodorant that stopped smell and kept dry. Oddly enough it wasnt a spray and put clothes straight on as that just made it the same as others. If I sprayed straight after shower let it dry then get dressed it was a much better performers than others. The smell was good, definitely smelled nicer than rivals. I do think it has a bit to much talc in it, struggled with itching after using everyday which I'm told is down to too much talc causing blockages. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very Lasting

4 stars

It certainly does the job it is set out to do, it definitely lasts for 48 hours - if not more. I feel that straight away the smell is very strong but after the spray is on your body for a while, the smell is quite a pleasant sporty fresh smell. It stops sweaty clothes and it is rather inexpensive compared to other anti-perspirants and is ideal for those looking for a strong smelling, on-the-go body spray. Compared to other similar sprays, this one does make me leave the room for a while because the smell after is so strong but overall, it has a nice smell once you get used to it and does definitely last long and stops you from sweating as much, but it is not for those that are easily irked by strong smells. Before I purchase the product I would want to know whether it really does noticably last a minimum of 48 hours, whether it is worth the money and what sort of smell it has. The packaging/spray can perfectly suits the smell and is aesthetically pleasing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ok but had better

3 stars

I think this anti perspirant is just ok, it left me feeling slightly sticky and claggy. I don’t get this from some other brands buts it’s by no means the worse I’ve had. I don’t think I would purchase this brand when shopping, there are other brands out there that do what this does better abiet more expensive, but I’d rather pay the higher price. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Spray my dudes

4 stars

It does what it says on the tin my dudes no sweaty pits for 2 days, smells pretty good too. Used every day for two weeks and still got over half a can left so it lasts a while too my dudes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Anti-perspirant

5 stars

This is a great smelling product that does exactly what it says on the tin. Gave great protection against odour and sweat through a hard working day and during the passion of watching many football matches at the weekend. Would definitely buy again and recommend to family and friends. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best anti persprant I’ve ever used

5 stars

I’ve tried loads of anti persprants in the past and end up sweating and smelling by the end of the day. Been using this every day and feel fresh and smell fresh after a long day at work. Will deffo be buying from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Product

4 stars

This is a great antiperspirant, the lid swivels to allow it to be locked when in your bag, avoiding any damage to the contents and also means you don't have a lid to worry about losing! It smells great and works for the 48 hours it states on the bottle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, but a bit sporty smelling for me

3 stars

I tried this because I like some of the sport deodorants, but I tend to go for the more neutral scents. This is fairly strong, and a bit too "sporty" smelling for what I was after [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new deodorant

5 stars

I'm always trying new deodrant because I have a sweat issue, even in the winter when it's cold I sweat with an unpleasant odour. Every other deodorant I've used only delays the inevitable for a few hours. Wearing this I don't stink all day and all night. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

