By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ecover Washing Up Liquid Lemon And Aloe 950Ml

4.5(28)Write a review
Ecover Washing Up Liquid Lemon And Aloe 950Ml
£ 2.50
£2.64/litre

Product Description

  • Washing-Up Liquid
  • Join our clean world revolution.
  • Facebook @EcoverUK
  • Instagram @Ecover_UK
  • Same delightful fragrance. Same powerful formula. New design & 100% recycled plastic bottle.
  • Our washing-up liquid unleashes the power of biodegradable plant-based ingredients, to leave your dishes squeaky clean. That's Smart Green Science.
  • We're Ecover, rebels of the cleaning world. This spirit of rebellion and our quest for a cleaner clean is what drives us each and every day.
  • Lemon & Aloe fragrance. Also available: Camomile & Clementine, Lily & Lotus, Pomegranate & Fig and our Zero fragrance free alternative.
  • Tough on grease
  • Plant & mineral based ingredients
  • Safe for sensitive skin
  • New bottle now made with 100% recycled plastic
  • Cruelty-Free international
  • Pack size: 950ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5%: Perfume (Limonene), Lactic Acid, Others: Water, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Extract Aloe Vera

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: One squeeze is enough for a sink full of dirty dishes.

Warnings

  • WARNING
  • ECOVER WASHING-UP LIQUID
  • Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Want to clean things up?
  • Call us on 03451 302230 or write to hello@ecover.com
  • www.ecover.com

Net Contents

950ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING ECOVER WASHING-UP LIQUID Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Ecover recently changed shape of the bottle. It n

2 stars

Ecover recently changed shape of the bottle. It now has "sloping shoulders" impossible to grip if any of the liquid has fallen on them. Am looking for an alternative locally.

Good for dishes and the environment

4 stars

It was great to use a product that cleans dishes effectively whilst having less impact on the environment - I was particularly impressed by the recycled packaging. This washing liquid doesn't lather up as much or smell as strongly as normal washing up liquids but still cleaned dishes just as well - I think it's a case of shifting our expectations and that the environmental impact is more important. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love Ecover!

5 stars

I love everything about this brand. The products are eco friendly, mild for use in the house with a small baby and overall great quality. The aloe and lemon scent is fresh without being overpowering. Overall a 5 star product. Left my dishes clean and best part is plant based so no harsh chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great environmentally friendly alternative

4 stars

I've been using Ecover for a month or so and have found it to be a good alternative. The scent is very pleasant, and the cleaning power is only slightly less than other brands which is an acceptable tradeoff for being more environmentally conscious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good product!

4 stars

Bought this brand for the first time last month and have found it really good to use. Cleans well, smells good and doesn't cause any irritation to my hands. Plates and cutlery sparking clean with no need for rinsing - would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product from a great company!

5 stars

The washing up liquid itself is amazing, a small amount foams up well and cleans everything to a high standard. Of all the washing up liquids offered by ecover my personal favourite is this lemon and aloe as it smells great! The ecover washing up liquids ares also great for my partner who has sensitive skin as it doesn't cause any irritation. I am also a big fan of the the ecover brand. Ecover has a great ethos for environmental stewardship and leads the way in the reduction of pollutants such as plastic waste in their products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell

4 stars

This liquid is very nice and smooth to use on dishes. Moreover, It has a nice smell to it and is very easy to use. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Very unique compared to other liquids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice

5 stars

Nice smell and gentle on the hands........................................................................................................................................................................ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Underwhelming

3 stars

This product lathers very well and has a pleasant smell which is not overpowering. It is colourless which unfortunately means that it is difficult to see how much you are adding, and quite free flowing. I only hand-wash delicate items which can't go in the dishwasher and large saucepans etc. It's OK for the lightly soiled items but less effective on greasy roasting tins. I always wear gloves so I can't comment on whether it is irritating to skin. It's selling point is that it's kinder to the environment because it doesn't contain phosphates which is a plus point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Performed beyond my expectations

5 stars

I have to admit I was a little sceptical about this product, assuming that it couldn’t possibly be good for the environment and also effective at cleaning our dishes. Since using it, I’ll have to eat my words! It smells good, looks a little more classy than our usual washing up liquid and performed just as well. It even did well with a very greasy frying pan. I would certainly recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Ecover Dishwasher Tabs All In One 22S 440G

£ 7.00
£0.32/each

Ecover Non-Bio. Concentrated Laundry Liquid 1.5Ltr 42W

£ 9.00
£6.00/litre

Springforce Sponge Scourers 8 Pack

£ 0.40
£0.05/each

Ecover Multiaction Spray 500Ml

£ 2.50
£5.00/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here