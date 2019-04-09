Ecover Washing Up Liquid Lemon And Aloe 950Ml

Ecover recently changed shape of the bottle. It n
Ecover recently changed shape of the bottle. It now has "sloping shoulders" impossible to grip if any of the liquid has fallen on them. Am looking for an alternative locally.
Good for dishes and the environment
It was great to use a product that cleans dishes effectively whilst having less impact on the environment - I was particularly impressed by the recycled packaging. This washing liquid doesn't lather up as much or smell as strongly as normal washing up liquids but still cleaned dishes just as well - I think it's a case of shifting our expectations and that the environmental impact is more important. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love Ecover!
I love everything about this brand. The products are eco friendly, mild for use in the house with a small baby and overall great quality. The aloe and lemon scent is fresh without being overpowering. Overall a 5 star product. Left my dishes clean and best part is plant based so no harsh chemicals. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great environmentally friendly alternative
I've been using Ecover for a month or so and have found it to be a good alternative. The scent is very pleasant, and the cleaning power is only slightly less than other brands which is an acceptable tradeoff for being more environmentally conscious. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good product!
Bought this brand for the first time last month and have found it really good to use. Cleans well, smells good and doesn't cause any irritation to my hands. Plates and cutlery sparking clean with no need for rinsing - would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product from a great company!
The washing up liquid itself is amazing, a small amount foams up well and cleans everything to a high standard. Of all the washing up liquids offered by ecover my personal favourite is this lemon and aloe as it smells great! The ecover washing up liquids ares also great for my partner who has sensitive skin as it doesn't cause any irritation. I am also a big fan of the the ecover brand. Ecover has a great ethos for environmental stewardship and leads the way in the reduction of pollutants such as plastic waste in their products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice smell
This liquid is very nice and smooth to use on dishes. Moreover, It has a nice smell to it and is very easy to use. I would definitely recommend to family and friends. Very unique compared to other liquids. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice
Nice smell and gentle on the hands........................................................................................................................................................................ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Underwhelming
This product lathers very well and has a pleasant smell which is not overpowering. It is colourless which unfortunately means that it is difficult to see how much you are adding, and quite free flowing. I only hand-wash delicate items which can't go in the dishwasher and large saucepans etc. It's OK for the lightly soiled items but less effective on greasy roasting tins. I always wear gloves so I can't comment on whether it is irritating to skin. It's selling point is that it's kinder to the environment because it doesn't contain phosphates which is a plus point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Performed beyond my expectations
I have to admit I was a little sceptical about this product, assuming that it couldn’t possibly be good for the environment and also effective at cleaning our dishes. Since using it, I’ll have to eat my words! It smells good, looks a little more classy than our usual washing up liquid and performed just as well. It even did well with a very greasy frying pan. I would certainly recommend it to friends and family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]