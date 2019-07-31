By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ecover Zero Washing Up Liquid 450Ml

4.5(30)Write a review
Ecover Zero Washing Up Liquid 450Ml
£ 1.60
£3.56/litre

Product Description

  • Zero Washing-Up Liquid
  • Join Our Clean World Revolution
  • Clean Ingredients: With renewable plant-based, biodegradable ingredients. Dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.
  • Clean Bottle: This bottle is made of 100% post - consumer recycled plastic and is easily recyclable.
  • Clean Business: As a proud B Corporation, we believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more please visit www.ecover.com/b-corp
  • Find out more about our Clean choices at ecover.com
  • Let us know how you live clean by using #Letsliveclean
  • 0% fragrance & colouring
  • Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies
  • British allergy foundation, allergy UK Seal of Approval
  • Cruelty-Free international
  • Pack size: 450ML

Information

Ingredients

5-15%: Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Other: Water, Lactic Acid, Sodium Chloride, Alcohol Denat., Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate

Produce of

Produced in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage Instructions: Recommended dosage for 5L: 3ml. If you are prone to skin allergies remember to wear gloves.

Warnings

  • WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION
  • ECOVER ZERO WASHING UP LIQUID
  • Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand.
  • The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed. If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • EPC N.V.,
  • Industrieweg 3,
  • 2390 Malle,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • Let's talk Clean: 03451 302230
  • hello@ecover.com

Net Contents

450ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING WARNING: CAUSES SERIOUS EYE IRRITATION ECOVER ZERO WASHING UP LIQUID Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. The suitability of this product for people with serious skin conditions cannot be guaranteed. If you suffer with unusually sensitive skin, please contact your doctor for advice.

30 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

FANTASTIC!!

5 stars

Fantastic!! I suffer with really bad chapped and sore hands and Ecover Zero washing up liquid doesn’t damage my hands

Works well but depletes fast

4 stars

The Ecover washing up liquid works well, it gets dishes clean and produces alot of bubbles. The only issue I have is that it's a bit too fluid for my liking, too much runs out of the bottle and it won't last as long as I would expect. It's good knowing that it is not harmful to the environment [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for sensitive skin

4 stars

Great for sensitive skin, after doing the washing up I usually have to use lots of hand cream after. I did not feel the need to after using this. Just use the recommended amount and it should last a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Tried this for the first time and genuinely loved it, great cleaning, gentle on hands but very effective on tough stains. All natural and great for the environment so I will definitely be using again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better than expected

5 stars

Very surprised that a natural product like this can cut through grease and wash dishes with ease. Little needed for perfect results. It's made me feel good knowing it's not harmful to the environment something everyone should be thinking about. Will definitely buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good eco friendly washing up liquid

4 stars

This was the first time I tried using an eco washing liquid. At first I was surprised by the lack of color or sent but after using it a few times the appeal grew on me. It's great not having dishes smell strongly of washing up liquid when using them. My only complain was that it doesn't produce the same level of foam as leading brands. This made me slightly more mindful of how much liquid to water I was using but a basin solved that problem. Why not save water at the same time, and cut down on the amount of liquid needed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good liquid

4 stars

It was very good, odourless which was nice also & lasted a fair amount of time too, only thing I found was that if leaked down the bottle a bit and made it hard to grip the bottle as it made if slippy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great washing up liquid

5 stars

Does exactly what it says on the label. Absolutely no scent whatsoever but gets gets rid of grime and nasty lingering smells with ease. Fantastic product and will definitely be the go to in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A feel good product which works

4 stars

This is a great ethical, environmental product which works as well as the less environmental friendly product. The simple sharp packaging is pretty to look at and the washing up liquid cleans well. The only negative is that I used a little bit more per washing up than I would have with my usual product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great washing up liquid

5 stars

ecover zero is a relly good product i have used the same washing up liquid for over twenty years after trying ecover zero im sticking with it now,even stubborn dried on food on my plates came of easy,the pans came up lovely too,no signs of any grease this product does the job perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

