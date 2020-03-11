By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Biotin & Repair 7 Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(34)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Dry, damaged hair? Our Biotin+ Repair 7 range, formulated with biotin & pro-bond complex contains a patented blend of molecules that penetrate inside the hair fibre to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage. The formulation reinforces the protein structure of each hair strand to visibly repair 7 types of styling damage in just one use: whether you blow dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid and/or curl your hair! Our Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of your hair, inside and out; protecting your hair so you can keep on styling, without worrying about damage.
  • Use Biotin+ Repair 7 conditioner after gently cleansing your hair with Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo to detangle & strengthen your hair against breakage. Squeeze a generous amount of conditioner into your palm and distribute evenly. Apply to damp hair focusing on mid-lengths & ends first. Leave in for 2-3 minutes then rinse thoroughly. And if you are looking for an extra boost of protection, use our Biotin+ Repair 7 primer protection spray for easier hair styling with additional heat protection whilst adding shine.
  • If you think TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Conditioner repairs your hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Biotin+ Repair 7 is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Conditioner helps to visibly repair 7 types of damage in just one use
  • Formulated with Biotin & Pro-Bond Complex, it penetrates inside the hair to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage
  • Whether you blow-dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid or curl, Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of hair
  • Use Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo to gently cleanse & visibly repair your hair in just one use
  • Follow with Biotin+ repair 7 conditioned to strengthen your hair against breakage & to maximise results for healthy looking, moisturised hair
  • Pro Performance in your hands everyday
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

34 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

TRESemmé Biotin + Repair 7 Conditioner

5 stars

This product is fab. The smell is absolutely amazing!! The shampoo leaves your hair feeling clean and fresh and the conditioner does just what it says on the bottle. My hair is in better condition after using this product for only a short space of time. Its is soft, silky and I have no split ends. I straighten my hair every day and it’s bleached and this has protected it from heat damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me!

3 stars

I have tried this product religiously for the last 2 weeks in the hope that I could leave a positive review but it just didn’t suit my hair type. I have long (past the shoulder) fine hair but lots of it and whilst it made my hair shiney, it also made it knotty and tangled. It would look beautiful after washing but as soon as I slept on it, it was like a birds nest! I asked my husband to try it (thick hair) and he loved it so I do think that it depends on hair type as would still recommend giving it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme biotin and repair 7 conditioner

5 stars

It’s lovely conditioner I suffer from psorasis so this keeps my scalp lovely and soft, my hair is shiny after washing and it smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shampoo and conditioner

5 stars

When it first arrived, the Smell was the first thing i noticed. It was devine! The bottle instantly drew my eye as it was modern and trendy and enticing. Claiming to visibly repair damage after the first wash. I couldn’t wait to try it. So i washed my hair following the usual instructions, and again the smell.... OMG! It was heavenly! As someone with bleached thick hair that takes a firm battering of the hairbrush on a daily basis, i need a shampoo and conditioner that can control my hair instantly but also feel clean. This ticked all the boxes! My hair didnt feel tangled after some heavy scrubbing and actually was a pleasure to use. It lathered beautifully and rinsed easily. Moving on to the conditioner next i squidged a decent dollop onto my hands and smeared through the length of my hair, and instantly was relieved to feel my hair soften and feel silky. The conditioner didnt feel heavy and gloopy, yet felt it was going to do the job to tame my knotty mop! The instructions say to leave for a few minutes, which i did, and then as per usual i combed the product through my hair before rinsing. It rinsed beautifully, leaving no residue that would make my hair greasy the next day. Its fair to say that this product passed all my tests and ticked every box! I have used it every other day for 2 weeks and my hair is the best its been for years!! As a hairdresser, i would fully recommend this product to any of my clients. Especially those that need some TLC on their hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely finish

3 stars

Really impressed over all. Definitely preferred the shampoo but as a combination it's a treat for the hair Wouldham only been improved with a weekly hair mask [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is amazing!

5 stars

This conditioner isn’t amazing!! My hair is so soft. The smell is gorgeous. My hair looks and feels great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!!!!

5 stars

I didn't have great expectations after using branded products before and having been let down. This product however is amazing. The smell is absolutely gorgeous!!!! I would use it again just for the smell alone. The shampoo leaves your hair feeling clean and fresh and the conditioner does just what it says on the bottle. My hair is in better condition after using this product for only a short space of time than it has been in years. Its is soft, silky and I have no split ends. I straighten my hair every day and it has protected it from heat damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Krumpmum36

5 stars

The Biotin + Repair 7 conditioner from Tresemme was so easy to use, after using the shampoo, you leave this in for two minutes then rinse off. It done everything and more that it says on the packaging. My hair felt smooth, shiny and my split ends looked so much healthier. I would recommend trying this product as I think you will be shocked with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miracle in a bottle

5 stars

What can I say apart from its like a miracle in a bottle!!! Having had a bad bleach experience my hair was beyond saving at the ends. I used so many branded shampoos and conditioners and failed with all. I found this and it does what it says on the bottle, my hair is healthier, stronger and the shine after even one use is amazing. Normally my hair would snap when brushed but it doesnt with the conditioner. I left the conditioner on for 10 mins as abit of a deeper conditioner and it felt amazing. Will be buying more!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this shampoo and conditioner

5 stars

I was a bit reluctant to try something new at first as I’ve always had problems with my hair since having my children but an so glad I gave it a go. I’ve had lots of problems with my hair going static so was very nervous trying new, but my hair feels so much better, it’s softer, has more shine and the best news no static! I’ve been using them for over a week now and will be definitely purchasing some more in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

