Tresemme Biotin & Repair 7 Conditioner 400Ml

TRESemmé Biotin + Repair 7 Conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th December 2017 This product is fab. The smell is absolutely amazing!! The shampoo leaves your hair feeling clean and fresh and the conditioner does just what it says on the bottle. My hair is in better condition after using this product for only a short space of time. Its is soft, silky and I have no split ends. I straighten my hair every day and it’s bleached and this has protected it from heat damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not for me! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 I have tried this product religiously for the last 2 weeks in the hope that I could leave a positive review but it just didn’t suit my hair type. I have long (past the shoulder) fine hair but lots of it and whilst it made my hair shiney, it also made it knotty and tangled. It would look beautiful after washing but as soon as I slept on it, it was like a birds nest! I asked my husband to try it (thick hair) and he loved it so I do think that it depends on hair type as would still recommend giving it a try. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemme biotin and repair 7 conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 It’s lovely conditioner I suffer from psorasis so this keeps my scalp lovely and soft, my hair is shiny after washing and it smells lovely [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shampoo and conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 When it first arrived, the Smell was the first thing i noticed. It was devine! The bottle instantly drew my eye as it was modern and trendy and enticing. Claiming to visibly repair damage after the first wash. I couldn’t wait to try it. So i washed my hair following the usual instructions, and again the smell.... OMG! It was heavenly! As someone with bleached thick hair that takes a firm battering of the hairbrush on a daily basis, i need a shampoo and conditioner that can control my hair instantly but also feel clean. This ticked all the boxes! My hair didnt feel tangled after some heavy scrubbing and actually was a pleasure to use. It lathered beautifully and rinsed easily. Moving on to the conditioner next i squidged a decent dollop onto my hands and smeared through the length of my hair, and instantly was relieved to feel my hair soften and feel silky. The conditioner didnt feel heavy and gloopy, yet felt it was going to do the job to tame my knotty mop! The instructions say to leave for a few minutes, which i did, and then as per usual i combed the product through my hair before rinsing. It rinsed beautifully, leaving no residue that would make my hair greasy the next day. Its fair to say that this product passed all my tests and ticked every box! I have used it every other day for 2 weeks and my hair is the best its been for years!! As a hairdresser, i would fully recommend this product to any of my clients. Especially those that need some TLC on their hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely finish 3 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2017 Really impressed over all. Definitely preferred the shampoo but as a combination it's a treat for the hair Wouldham only been improved with a weekly hair mask [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2017 This conditioner isn’t amazing!! My hair is so soft. The smell is gorgeous. My hair looks and feels great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing!!!!!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2017 I didn't have great expectations after using branded products before and having been let down. This product however is amazing. The smell is absolutely gorgeous!!!! I would use it again just for the smell alone. The shampoo leaves your hair feeling clean and fresh and the conditioner does just what it says on the bottle. My hair is in better condition after using this product for only a short space of time than it has been in years. Its is soft, silky and I have no split ends. I straighten my hair every day and it has protected it from heat damage. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Krumpmum36 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2017 The Biotin + Repair 7 conditioner from Tresemme was so easy to use, after using the shampoo, you leave this in for two minutes then rinse off. It done everything and more that it says on the packaging. My hair felt smooth, shiny and my split ends looked so much healthier. I would recommend trying this product as I think you will be shocked with the results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Miracle in a bottle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2017 What can I say apart from its like a miracle in a bottle!!! Having had a bad bleach experience my hair was beyond saving at the ends. I used so many branded shampoos and conditioners and failed with all. I found this and it does what it says on the bottle, my hair is healthier, stronger and the shine after even one use is amazing. Normally my hair would snap when brushed but it doesnt with the conditioner. I left the conditioner on for 10 mins as abit of a deeper conditioner and it felt amazing. Will be buying more!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]