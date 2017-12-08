Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Primer Protection Spray125ml

Biotin + repair 7 primer spray 125ml 4 stars Review from unilever.com 8th December 2017 I absolutely love this spray Makes straightening my hair so much easier. After using this for 2 weeks now I can notice the difference after it has been used My hair feels alot smoother, healthier with a lovely shine to it an my split ends have reduced since I've tested this product. It only lasts 24 hours after this time my hair became greasy again. I would recommend this product to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hair miracle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 7th December 2017 I absolutely love this spray Makes straightening my hair so much easier and looks so much healthier Used it before a work Christmas party and everyone was complimenting my hair and asking what I’d had done. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tres emme repair spray 3 stars Review from unilever.com 7th December 2017 After using this for 2 weeks now I can notice the difference after it has been used. You spray it in wet hair and blow dry. It does take less time to dry and it does make your hair shiney but in my opinion it only lasts 24 hours after this time my hair became greasy again. I would recommend this to a friend if they are willing to wash their hair every day other wise save your pennies. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing.... 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 I think this product is just amazing!! My hair seems a lot shinier, healthy looking, and some of the smaller split ends aren’t there anymore. Highly recommend it to everyone!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hurmazingg 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 I love this!! My hair is so brittle and dry and I was not expecting much from This! But wow. Just one use and I was walking around asking people to feel my hair! This is going to be my favourite by miles! I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemmé biotin repair +7 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2017 I have been using this for the past two weeks. It is amazing and I will be 100% purchasing some more! My hair was so much more easier to straighten, I have frizzy dry hair naturally so it is hard to control and this has helped alot, it feels softer, smoother and smells beautiful. I have added a before and after photo also... My hair does look a different colour on the after but that's just because the first one was taken in natural light and the second was indoor lighting but you can clearly see the difference... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and healthy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2017 With bleached blonde hair I have to do everything I can to protect it and keep it in decent condition and this has been a dream. It’s not only protected from the heat of my hair dyer (which I naughtily use on full heat and full blast as I’m always in a rush in the morning) it’s actualky put my hair in better condition than I have felt it in the years I have been bleaching it. Love the product and 100% fully recommend it as not only a heat protector but also a repairing treatment. I’m going on holiday soon intend to use it during the day to keep my hair in the best condition possible... plus it smells great. What more could I want x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new favourite hair product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2017 I've tried lots of different hair products to help manage my dry and damaged hair and this does not disappoint. The smell is amazing and I found the recommended 5 - 7 pumps was plenty for my medium length hair. I use the spray after washing my hair, before drying and it is immediately much easier to get a brush through. After drying my hair feels so much softer, shinier and thicker and is a lot easier to style. This is definitely my new favourite hair product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 3rd December 2017 My main issue when using any heat on my hair is the frizz. I have used many other products out there which promise frizz free hair but nothing seemed to work for me. However this product is my holy grail, I love how my frizz has almost completely gone when I straighten it and I love how it it gives my hair a shiny healthy look. My hair feels amazing and smells divine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]