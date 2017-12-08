By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Primer Protection Spray125ml

£ 5.50
£4.40/100ml
  • Our TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 7-in-1 Primer Cream is your styling essential, protecting your hair from 7 different types of styling damage, adding shine & making hair more manageable for quicker & easier styling. The intensively moisturising Primer Cream, formulated with Biotin, works overtime to deliver 7 benefits in 1: helps to tame frizz, nourishes hair, improves manageability, reduces breakage, boosts shine, adds a silky feel and even gives protection up to 230⁰c heat. Designed to visibly improve the appearance of damaged hair and protect your hair against daily styling, our TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 7-in-1 Primer Cream ensures your hair is ready, whatever style you want to create!
  • You can blow-dry, brush & braid; bleach, colour straighten & curl. Want healthy looking hair or a smooth style? Have both with our 7-in-1 Primer Cream.
  • How do I use it? After using Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo & conditioner, apply an almond sized amount (dependent on hair length) of 7-in-1 Primer Cream into your hands and distribute evenly through damp hair with fingers or comb. No need to rinse, style as usual.
  • If you think TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Primer Protection Spray protects and helps you to style your hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Biotin+ Repair 7 is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 7-in-1 Primer Cream is your styling essential, protecting your hair from 7 different types of styling damage
  • Our 7-in-1 Primer Cream, formulated with Biotin, delivers 7 benefits in one: tame frizz, nourish hair, improve manageability, reduce breakage, boost shine, add a silky feel & protect from heat damage
  • It is designed to visibly improve the appearance of damaged hair and protect your hair against daily styling
  • Use on damp hair, no need to rinse, style as usual
  • Use with TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Shampoo & Conditioner to help visibly repair 7 types of damage in just one use
  • Pro Performance in your hands everyday
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

125 ℮

Safety information

Biotin + repair 7 primer spray 125ml

4 stars

I absolutely love this spray Makes straightening my hair so much easier. After using this for 2 weeks now I can notice the difference after it has been used My hair feels alot smoother, healthier with a lovely shine to it an my split ends have reduced since I've tested this product. It only lasts 24 hours after this time my hair became greasy again. I would recommend this product to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A hair miracle

5 stars

I absolutely love this spray Makes straightening my hair so much easier and looks so much healthier Used it before a work Christmas party and everyone was complimenting my hair and asking what I’d had done. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tres emme repair spray

3 stars

After using this for 2 weeks now I can notice the difference after it has been used. You spray it in wet hair and blow dry. It does take less time to dry and it does make your hair shiney but in my opinion it only lasts 24 hours after this time my hair became greasy again. I would recommend this to a friend if they are willing to wash their hair every day other wise save your pennies. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing....

5 stars

I think this product is just amazing!! My hair seems a lot shinier, healthy looking, and some of the smaller split ends aren’t there anymore. Highly recommend it to everyone!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hurmazingg

5 stars

I love this!! My hair is so brittle and dry and I was not expecting much from This! But wow. Just one use and I was walking around asking people to feel my hair! This is going to be my favourite by miles! I love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tresemmé biotin repair +7

5 stars

I have been using this for the past two weeks. It is amazing and I will be 100% purchasing some more! My hair was so much more easier to straighten, I have frizzy dry hair naturally so it is hard to control and this has helped alot, it feels softer, smoother and smells beautiful. I have added a before and after photo also... My hair does look a different colour on the after but that's just because the first one was taken in natural light and the second was indoor lighting but you can clearly see the difference... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and healthy

5 stars

With bleached blonde hair I have to do everything I can to protect it and keep it in decent condition and this has been a dream. It’s not only protected from the heat of my hair dyer (which I naughtily use on full heat and full blast as I’m always in a rush in the morning) it’s actualky put my hair in better condition than I have felt it in the years I have been bleaching it. Love the product and 100% fully recommend it as not only a heat protector but also a repairing treatment. I’m going on holiday soon intend to use it during the day to keep my hair in the best condition possible... plus it smells great. What more could I want x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new favourite hair product!

5 stars

I've tried lots of different hair products to help manage my dry and damaged hair and this does not disappoint. The smell is amazing and I found the recommended 5 - 7 pumps was plenty for my medium length hair. I use the spray after washing my hair, before drying and it is immediately much easier to get a brush through. After drying my hair feels so much softer, shinier and thicker and is a lot easier to style. This is definitely my new favourite hair product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

My main issue when using any heat on my hair is the frizz. I have used many other products out there which promise frizz free hair but nothing seemed to work for me. However this product is my holy grail, I love how my frizz has almost completely gone when I straighten it and I love how it it gives my hair a shiny healthy look. My hair feels amazing and smells divine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not what I expected, worked like a charm

5 stars

As a girl with reasonably frizzy hair anyway, I didn't expect too much from this product. When I sprayed it on my hair, it was more of a 'squirt' than I spray, so I would say you only need a smaller amount than expected to see results! I used this before straightening my hair and my hair was visibly less frizzy than when I straighten it usually, especially the shorter parts near the top! Would recommend this product :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

