By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Recover Mask 300Ml

4.5(43)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Recover Mask 300Ml
£ 5.50
£1.84/100ml
  • Dry, damaged hair? Our Biotin+ Repair 7 range, formulated with biotin & pro-bond complex contains a patented blend of molecules that penetrate inside the hair fibre to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage. The formulation reinforces the protein structure of each hair strand to visibly repair 7 types of styling damage in just one use: whether you blow dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid and/or curl your hair! Our Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of your hair, inside and out; protecting your hair so you can keep on styling, without worrying about damage.
  • Use Biotin+ Repair 7 intensive recovery mask once or twice a week following Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo. Leave in for 3-5 minutes to protect, strengthen and nourish your hair for healthy looking, moisturised hair that is ready for styling! And if you are looking for an extra boost of protection, use our Biotin+ Repair 7 primer protection spray for easier hair styling. with additional heat protection whilst adding shine.
  • If you think TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 Instant Recovery Mask repairs your hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips. Biotin+ Repair 7 is part of TRESemmé Pro Collection. Our Pro Collection range gives you great hair foundation, whatever your style with our Pro Technology system. Putting pro performance in your hands everyday. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk
  • TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 range is perfect for dry & damaged hair
  • Formulated with Biotin & Pro-Bond Complex, it penetrates inside the hair to restore broken bonds caused by hair damage
  • TRESemmé Biotin+ Repair 7 helps to visibly repair 7 types of damage in just one use
  • Whether you blow-dry, bleach, brush, straighten, colour, braid or curl, Biotin+ Repair 7 strengthens each strand of hair, inside & out to help repair & protect so you can keep styling without damaging
  • Use Biotin+ Repair 7 intensive recovery mask 1-2 times per week following Biotin+ Repair 7 shampoo to protect, strengthen and nourish your hair for healthy looking
  • Pro Performance in your hands everyday
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Amodimethicone, Biotin, Cetrimonium Chloride, Dipropylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Gluconolactone, Lactic Acid, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum, PEG-150 Distearate, PEG-180M, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Petrolatum, Phenoxyethanol, Silica, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulphate, Trehalose, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

43 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Just a conditioner really

2 stars

I like the smell, that was really nice. I didn't see any difference in my hair over keeping conditioner on my hair for a few minutes. It's harder to get out of a tub than a tube would be too. I don't think I would regularly use this over conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask

5 stars

My hair would be quite frizzy, i used this mask a few times and I can notice a significant difference already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mask!

5 stars

I’ve got to say the TREsemmé Instant Recovery Mask has worked absolute wonders with my hair! Over the last 10+ years I have dyed/bleached/straightened basically ruined my hair and I’ve tried so many different products in the past to try and help restore it so I didn’t have much faith in this one but it’s actually turned out to be one of the best masks I’ve tried. I used it every other time I washed my hair and it’s worked wonders. It’s so easy to use and washes out really well. My hair feels soft and looks so shiny now from it! I would definitely recommend it and will be buying it myself! The one thing I would’ve liked is for the mask to be a bit thicker, But overall it’s brilliant. It’s really silky and smells lovely and doesn’t leave your hair claggy! #teamTREsemmé [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Hair Mask For Fine Hair

5 stars

I very rarely like conditioning hair products as I find them too heavy for my hair, but this has been fantastic! I used the mask a number of times, to make sure it wasn't a fluke, and I'm really pleased with the results. Nice packaging, smells lovely and it left my hair feeling super soft without making it flat. A conditioning hair product I would actually buy and use regularly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair

4 stars

Lovely product, very large tub, have used every other day when washing my hair To start with I didn’t notice a great difference but after a few uses my hair is looking super shiny and amazing, only issue I had was trying to open the pot with wet hands, maybe more usefull in a bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little miracle in a tub

5 stars

After perming and highlights my hair neede a miracle! Using this product has certainly been that, it’s absolutley amazing and smells divine. My hair feels so much better and looks so healthy :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tub

3 stars

Product is a decent size, smells nice, after using the first time my hair felt softer... 2nd 3rd and 4th time using my hair now looks healthier and feels softer, I've had lots of compliments on my hair since I started using the product.. I think a pump bottle would make it easier rather than having to scoop out the tub with my hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soft and shiny!

5 stars

my hair is really damaged, it’s dry and over straightened and dyed and looked dull and lifeless until I used this mask. Now it’s the shiniest and softest it’s ever been after one wash. It was super easy to detangle after washing too, which is usually a huge job. It’s easy to use, smells delicious, and made my hair look new and beautiful again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell

5 stars

Really love this conditioning mask. Firstly it smells lovely and even after I've washed my hair again I can still smell it. I have used it twice a week for a few weeks and can honestly say my hair appears smoother and shinier. I was due a hair cut but my ends seem so much softer at the minute I'm going to wait a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Product!

5 stars

So after a little waiting time, I record the Tresemme repair mask for my hair. I was a little sceptical at first as previous experience hasn’t been great but this hair masks makes my hair feel like I’ve just been to a salon and had a luxury treatment. You only need a small amount of product onto your hair which you leave on for around 3-5 mins. I have coloured hair and for once I can get the hairbrush through my hair easily again. LOVE IT! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 43 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Primer Protection Spray125ml

£ 5.50
£4.40/100ml

Tresemme Biotin & Repair 7 Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Biotin Plus Repair 7 Shampoo 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Coconut 3In1 Mask 390Ml

£ 7.00
£1.80/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here