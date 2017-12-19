Tresemme Biotin+ Repair 7 Recover Mask 300Ml

Just a conditioner really 2 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I like the smell, that was really nice. I didn't see any difference in my hair over keeping conditioner on my hair for a few minutes. It's harder to get out of a tub than a tube would be too. I don't think I would regularly use this over conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mask 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2017 My hair would be quite frizzy, i used this mask a few times and I can notice a significant difference already [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this mask! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th December 2017 I’ve got to say the TREsemmé Instant Recovery Mask has worked absolute wonders with my hair! Over the last 10+ years I have dyed/bleached/straightened basically ruined my hair and I’ve tried so many different products in the past to try and help restore it so I didn’t have much faith in this one but it’s actually turned out to be one of the best masks I’ve tried. I used it every other time I washed my hair and it’s worked wonders. It’s so easy to use and washes out really well. My hair feels soft and looks so shiny now from it! I would definitely recommend it and will be buying it myself! The one thing I would’ve liked is for the mask to be a bit thicker, But overall it’s brilliant. It’s really silky and smells lovely and doesn’t leave your hair claggy! #teamTREsemmé [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Hair Mask For Fine Hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 8th December 2017 I very rarely like conditioning hair products as I find them too heavy for my hair, but this has been fantastic! I used the mask a number of times, to make sure it wasn't a fluke, and I'm really pleased with the results. Nice packaging, smells lovely and it left my hair feeling super soft without making it flat. A conditioning hair product I would actually buy and use regularly! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great hair 4 stars Review from unilever.com 7th December 2017 Lovely product, very large tub, have used every other day when washing my hair To start with I didn’t notice a great difference but after a few uses my hair is looking super shiny and amazing, only issue I had was trying to open the pot with wet hands, maybe more usefull in a bottle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Little miracle in a tub 5 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 After perming and highlights my hair neede a miracle! Using this product has certainly been that, it’s absolutley amazing and smells divine. My hair feels so much better and looks so healthy :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the tub 3 stars Review from unilever.com 6th December 2017 Product is a decent size, smells nice, after using the first time my hair felt softer... 2nd 3rd and 4th time using my hair now looks healthier and feels softer, I've had lots of compliments on my hair since I started using the product.. I think a pump bottle would make it easier rather than having to scoop out the tub with my hand. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soft and shiny! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 5th December 2017 my hair is really damaged, it’s dry and over straightened and dyed and looked dull and lifeless until I used this mask. Now it’s the shiniest and softest it’s ever been after one wash. It was super easy to detangle after washing too, which is usually a huge job. It’s easy to use, smells delicious, and made my hair look new and beautiful again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the smell 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th December 2017 Really love this conditioning mask. Firstly it smells lovely and even after I've washed my hair again I can still smell it. I have used it twice a week for a few weeks and can honestly say my hair appears smoother and shinier. I was due a hair cut but my ends seem so much softer at the minute I'm going to wait a while. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]