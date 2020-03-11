By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 400Ml

4.5(51)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 400Ml
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • In life, sometimes you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. But with hair, you really shouldn’t have to. Getting a smooth, frizz-controlled style shouldn’t mean settling for limp locks or poker straight hair that barely moves. Say hello to Keratin Smooth, as seen backstage at some of this season’s runway shows. TRESemmé Keratin Smooth, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you 72 hours of frizz control and a 5 smoothing benefits in 1 system. Keratin Smooth hair shampoo and conditioner helps you to achieve hair, that’s silky smooth, but still full of natural movement. This hair repair conditioner detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways. Start your routine by gently cleansing with the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Shampoo. This is an essential first step for a fabulously smooth style that moves with you. Beautifully smooth hair starts with gentle cleansing. Apply a generous dose of TRESemmé Keratin Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Once you’ve worked up a good lather, rinse well and follow up with the Keratin Conditioner, a keratin smoothing treatment to fight frizz and smooth every strand. Then prep hair for styling with the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and finish with the Keratin Smooth Shine Oil to give your look professional-quality polish. If you think the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner is one of the best smoothing conditioners for your frizzy hair, don’t keep it a secret. Leave a review and share your tips on TRESemmé website.
  • Our Keratin Smooth conditioner is part of the TRESemmé Pro Collection, putting pro performance in your hands every day. For more Pro tips from our stylists, visit www.tresemme.com/uk.
  • TRESemmé Keratin Smooth hair conditioner helps to control frizzy hair without leaving hair looking dull
  • TRESemme's Keratin Smooth System helps you to achieve silky smooth hair that's still full of natural movement
  • Formulated with Keratin and Marula oil; you can enjoy up to 72 hours of frizz control with the Keratin Smooth hair conditioner
  • Deep conditioner- detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways
  • Enjoy a smooth look and feel that moves as you do with our keratin conditioner
  • Follow up with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Deep Smoothing Mask to smooth every strand and control frizzy hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Behentrimonium Chloride, Parfum, Dipropylene Glycol, Lactic Acid, Amodimethicone, Sodium Chloride, Disodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, PEG-7 Propylheptyl Ether, Cetrimonium Chloride, Magn esium Nitrate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Benzyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • After shampooing, follow with Keratin smooth Conditioner to intensively nourish and smooth each strand. Evenly distribute Conditioner on damp hair focusing on mie-lenghts to tips. Leave in for 2-3 minutes then rinse thoroughly for uxurious hair that lasts.

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

51 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Not as expected

3 stars

The conditioner is the same as the shampoo ! Not as i was expecting it to be , its doesn't help the hair to be smooth . So i didn't find any improvement since i started using it . But my hair was getting very bad , itchy and fool of dandruff. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing conditioner

5 stars

Best conditioner ever I have ever used I would happily but this again. Recommended to friends and if comes into store I will buy this. Smells amazing as well very rich texture and left my hair soft and smooth for days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

4 stars

New to this conditioner and have been really impressed with it. The conditioner has left my hair feeling really smooth. The conditioner has also left my hair feeling less fly away. It’s also meant that when I have straightened my hair it now looks really straight and not frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it’s says on the bottle

5 stars

I have used this product 4 times now and I have noticed the difference beautiful smell less frizz and my fly away static hair. Leaves it smelling and feeling amazing. Would definitely recommend this product to everyone and very good value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it says on the bottle

5 stars

I have used this product 4 times now and I have noticed the difference beautiful smell less frizz and my fly away static hair. Leaves it smelling and feeling amazing. I would definitely recommend this product to friends and family very reasonably priced [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, not great!

3 stars

This is a good conditioner. It smells nice, it has a thick formula so a little goes a long way and it made my hair feel soft but that's about it. It didn't produce spectacular results, my hair wasn't beautifully smooth and sleek. I have thick, coarse hair so I wonder if maybe this would work better for someone with finer hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell and texture

3 stars

This conditioner smells lovely and when it comes out of the bottle feels like it could do amazing things for your hair. It was not to be however. It goes on your hair lovely but takes quite a few rinses to get out and feels like it has left a coating on your hair, even after blow drying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frizz Free

5 stars

I started using this conditioner just under a month ago along side the shampoo and im so glad i did. My hair feels nourished, soft, noticeably less fizzy and is now beautiful and shiny once more. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A must for frizzy, dull hair.

5 stars

I started using this conditioner just under a month ago along side the shampoo and im so glad i did! It has made an incredible difference to my hair. My hair feels soft and nourished, has a lovely shine, is much easier to manage and noticeably less frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My hair feels super smooth and soft

4 stars

After using this a little while I absolutely love it and have noticed a difference in my hair, it’s lovely, shiny and looks more healthy. I have really long hair and it’s helped with any tangles as it use to be a big problem for me. The only downside for me is that my hairs still quite frizzy, not to the point it was before but it hasn’t made a huge difference and certainly doesn’t give me 72 hours of frizz control [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Biotin Plus Repair 7 Shampoo 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Tresemme Heat Protect Keratin Smooth Spray 200Ml

£ 5.50
£2.75/100ml

Tresemme Biotin & Repair 7 Conditioner 400Ml

£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here