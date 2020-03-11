Tresemme Keratin Smooth Conditioner 400Ml

Not as expected 3 stars Review from unilever.com 29th August 2019 The conditioner is the same as the shampoo ! Not as i was expecting it to be , its doesn't help the hair to be smooth . So i didn't find any improvement since i started using it . But my hair was getting very bad , itchy and fool of dandruff. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing conditioner 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th March 2019 Best conditioner ever I have ever used I would happily but this again. Recommended to friends and if comes into store I will buy this. Smells amazing as well very rich texture and left my hair soft and smooth for days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th March 2019 New to this conditioner and have been really impressed with it. The conditioner has left my hair feeling really smooth. The conditioner has also left my hair feeling less fly away. It’s also meant that when I have straightened my hair it now looks really straight and not frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does what it’s says on the bottle 5 stars Review from unilever.com 4th March 2019 I have used this product 4 times now and I have noticed the difference beautiful smell less frizz and my fly away static hair. Leaves it smelling and feeling amazing. Would definitely recommend this product to everyone and very good value for money [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, not great! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 This is a good conditioner. It smells nice, it has a thick formula so a little goes a long way and it made my hair feel soft but that's about it. It didn't produce spectacular results, my hair wasn't beautifully smooth and sleek. I have thick, coarse hair so I wonder if maybe this would work better for someone with finer hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smell and texture 3 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 This conditioner smells lovely and when it comes out of the bottle feels like it could do amazing things for your hair. It was not to be however. It goes on your hair lovely but takes quite a few rinses to get out and feels like it has left a coating on your hair, even after blow drying. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Frizz Free 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 I started using this conditioner just under a month ago along side the shampoo and im so glad i did. My hair feels nourished, soft, noticeably less fizzy and is now beautiful and shiny once more. I would highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

