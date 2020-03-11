By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 400Ml

4.5(47)Write a review
image 1 of Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 400Ml
£ 2.50
£0.63/100ml

Offer

  • Tresemme Pro Collection Keratin Smooth Shampoo helps you to achieve that smooth and silky hairstyle. In life, sometimes you’ve got to take the rough with the smooth. But with hair, you really shouldn’t have to. Getting a smooth, frizz-controlled style shouldn’t mean settling for limp locks or poker straight hair that barely moves. Say hello to Keratin Smooth, as seen backstage at some of this season’s runway shows. TRESemme Keratin Smooth, with Keratin and Marula oil from Africa, gives you up to 72 hours of frizz control and 5 smoothing benefits in 1. Keratin Smooth hair fortifying shampoo and conditioner helps you to achieve hair that’s silky smooth but still full of natural movement. This hair repair shampoo detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways. Start your routine by gently cleansing with the TRESemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo. This is an essential first step for a fabulously smooth style that moves with you. How to get silky smooth hair: Beautifully smooth hair starts with gentle cleansing. Apply a generous dose of TRESemme Keratin Shampoo to wet hair. Gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather. Once you’ve worked up a good lather, rinse well and follow up with the Keratin Smooth Conditioner to fight frizz and smooth every strand. Then prep hair for styling with the Keratin Smooth Heat Protect Spray and finish with the Keratin Smooth Shine Oil to give your look a professional-quality polish.
  • Tresemme Pro Collection Keratin Smooth Shampoo helps to control frizzy hair without leaving hair looking dull
  • Tresemme's Keratin Smooth System helps you to achieve silky smooth hair that's still full of natural movement
  • Shampoo formulated with Keratin and Marula oil - you can enjoy up to 72 hours of frizz control
  • Frizz control hair shampoo - detangles knots, boosts shine, adds softness and tames flyaways
  • Enjoy a smooth look and feel that moves as you do with our keratin shampoo
  • Follow up with the TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner to smooth every strand and control frizzy hair
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Glycol Distearate, Citric Acid, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, TEA-Sulfate, PPG-9, Cocamide MEA, Mica, Disodium EDTA, PEG-45M, Phenoxyethanol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Sclerocarya Birrea Seed Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Alcohol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • 1.Apply to wet hair and gently massage the scalp and roots with fingertips to work into a lather.2.Lightly squeeze the shampoo from roots to ends and rinse thoroughly.3.Finish with TRESemmé Keratin Smooth Conditioner and style with your favorite TRESemmé products 4.For protection from heat styling tools use Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine Spray before you style.

Warnings

  • Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useAVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IN CASE OF CONTACT WITH EYES, RINSE THOROUGHLY WITH WATER..

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Not as expected

2 stars

I was looking forward to the results of this product but unfortunately it wasn't as good as i was expecting it . It made my head full of dandruff and itchy . Also it didn't make it any smooth at all . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell and feel

5 stars

Shampoo does exactly what it states on bottle it smells so fresh and lathers up very nicely don’t need to use a lot of it. It helps tame my frizz and static hair would definitely recommend to other people who have this problem [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

4 stars

New to this shampooo and have been really impressed with it. The shampoo has left my hair feeling really smooth. The shampoo has also left my hair feeling less fly away. It’s also meant that when I have straightened my hair it now looks really straight and not frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell and feels like a luxurious product but not for fine hair

2 stars

This shampoo feels like its going to be a winner, smells amazing and feels like its doing amazing things for your hair when using. It wasn't be be however, it felt like it left a coating on my fine coloured hair even after rinsing a few times. I used to conditioner as well and blow dryer after and my hair felt heavy and looked oily and needed to be washed again with my normal shampoo. So promising but not for fine hair i'm afraid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shampoo, recommended for regular hair washers

4 stars

As shampoo's go this one is pretty decent. It smells nice, the formula is nice and thick and it has a rich lather. It left my hair feeling clean and it was definitely smoother. When I dried and styled my hair it looked smoother and shinier. The only drawback for me is, as a person with very thick hair I tend to only wash my hair twice a week, after using this shampoo I found that my hair started to look and feel greasy after only a day or two so I was having to wash it more often. I think this product does what it claims to but I think it would be more suited people who wash their hair quite regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great!

5 stars

I wasn’t expecting much from this shampoo as my hair doesn’t like change but it has made so much of a difference to my hair. It feels so soft and looks a lot healthier, the smell is great too! I definitely recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new favourite!

5 stars

I started using this shampoo just under a month ago along side the conditioner. It lathers really well, so a little goes a long way and the difference it has made to my hair is incredible. My hair feels soft and nourished, has a lovely shine, is much easier to manage and noticeably less frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth tangle free hair

5 stars

I’ve been absolutely loving this, I have long hair and tangles are always a problem but this has made a huge difference, my hairs been staying mostly tangle free, is smooth and soft. The only downside is it definitely doesn’t give me 72 hours frizz free, it doesn’t do much to the frizz for me. I still enjoy it though because the softness and detangling is amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

My hair is usually falling out/snapping and just rubbish in general, used this shampoo religiously for a few weeks and there’s no more snapping, my hair is thicker & fuller and it smells great! I’d deffo buy again! Delivery was quick, speedy, my hairs never felt better! Can’t [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and Smooth Hair

4 stars

I have been using this shampoo along with the matching conditioner for a couple of weeks now. When washing my hair the shampoo and conditioner make my hair feel really soft and smooth. I'm not 100% convinced by the anti-frizz properties but definitely no worse than other products I've used. My only complaint would be it is difficult to remember which bottle is the shampoo and which is the conditioner without picking them up and carefully reading the label. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

