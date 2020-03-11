Tresemme Keratin Smooth Shampoo 400Ml

Not as expected 2 stars Review from unilever.com 24th August 2019 I was looking forward to the results of this product but unfortunately it wasn't as good as i was expecting it . It made my head full of dandruff and itchy . Also it didn't make it any smooth at all . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing smell and feel 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th March 2019 Shampoo does exactly what it states on bottle it smells so fresh and lathers up very nicely don’t need to use a lot of it. It helps tame my frizz and static hair would definitely recommend to other people who have this problem [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th March 2019 New to this shampooo and have been really impressed with it. The shampoo has left my hair feeling really smooth. The shampoo has also left my hair feeling less fly away. It’s also meant that when I have straightened my hair it now looks really straight and not frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice smell and feels like a luxurious product but not for fine hair 2 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 This shampoo feels like its going to be a winner, smells amazing and feels like its doing amazing things for your hair when using. It wasn't be be however, it felt like it left a coating on my fine coloured hair even after rinsing a few times. I used to conditioner as well and blow dryer after and my hair felt heavy and looked oily and needed to be washed again with my normal shampoo. So promising but not for fine hair i'm afraid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good shampoo, recommended for regular hair washers 4 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 As shampoo's go this one is pretty decent. It smells nice, the formula is nice and thick and it has a rich lather. It left my hair feeling clean and it was definitely smoother. When I dried and styled my hair it looked smoother and shinier. The only drawback for me is, as a person with very thick hair I tend to only wash my hair twice a week, after using this shampoo I found that my hair started to look and feel greasy after only a day or two so I was having to wash it more often. I think this product does what it claims to but I think it would be more suited people who wash their hair quite regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 I wasn’t expecting much from this shampoo as my hair doesn’t like change but it has made so much of a difference to my hair. It feels so soft and looks a lot healthier, the smell is great too! I definitely recommend this! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new favourite! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 2nd March 2019 I started using this shampoo just under a month ago along side the conditioner. It lathers really well, so a little goes a long way and the difference it has made to my hair is incredible. My hair feels soft and nourished, has a lovely shine, is much easier to manage and noticeably less frizzy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smooth tangle free hair 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st March 2019 I’ve been absolutely loving this, I have long hair and tangles are always a problem but this has made a huge difference, my hairs been staying mostly tangle free, is smooth and soft. The only downside is it definitely doesn’t give me 72 hours frizz free, it doesn’t do much to the frizz for me. I still enjoy it though because the softness and detangling is amazing [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 1st March 2019 My hair is usually falling out/snapping and just rubbish in general, used this shampoo religiously for a few weeks and there’s no more snapping, my hair is thicker & fuller and it smells great! I’d deffo buy again! Delivery was quick, speedy, my hairs never felt better! Can’t [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]