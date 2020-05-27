By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Complete Senior Dog Chicken 2Kg

Harringtons Complete Senior Dog Chicken 2Kg
  • Caring for the Environment
  • As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
  • Discover our full range of products at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Rich in chicken & rice, senior complete, for all dogs aged 7 years and above
  • Meat ingredients #1: Meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
  • The Natural Choice
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog
  • Our senior dog food has loads of natural ingredients, is specially formulated & balanced to meet the needs of older, less active dogs, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • Recipe: 26g Chicken* in every 100g kibble, rich in Rice
  • *6.5% dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g kibble.
  • Meat ingredients #1
  • All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Glucosamine & chondroitin helps support joint structure & movement
  • Chicken, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
  • Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
  • No nasties, soya and dairy
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system

26% Chicken and Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Chicken*), Rice (20%), Maize, Barley, Beet Pulp, Oat Groats, Poultry Gravy, Salmon Oil, Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Glucosamine (0.05%), Chondroitin (0.01%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g Kibble

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Proudly made in the UK

  • Calories per 100g = 348 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 65-170g
  • 10-20kg: 170-350g
  • 20-40kg: 350-550g
  • 40kg+: 550g+

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Packing. Recyclable

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
2kg ℮

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein20.5%
Fat Content7.5%
Crude Fibre3.5%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 61.1%
Omega 30.4%
Vitamin A15,000 iu
Vitamin D31500 iu
Vitamin E100mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)40 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (Per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)-

