Harringtons Complete Senior Dog Chicken 2Kg
Product Description
- Caring for the Environment
- As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
- Rich in chicken & rice, senior complete, for all dogs aged 7 years and above
- Meat ingredients #1: Meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
- The Natural Choice
- A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog
- Our senior dog food has loads of natural ingredients, is specially formulated & balanced to meet the needs of older, less active dogs, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
- The Harringtons Story
- In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
- SP Harrington
- Recipe: 26g Chicken* in every 100g kibble, rich in Rice
- *6.5% dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g kibble.
- Meat ingredients #1
- All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
- Glucosamine & chondroitin helps support joint structure & movement
- Chicken, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
- Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
- Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
- Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
- Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
- No nasties, soya and dairy
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
26% Chicken and Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Chicken*), Rice (20%), Maize, Barley, Beet Pulp, Oat Groats, Poultry Gravy, Salmon Oil, Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Glucosamine (0.05%), Chondroitin (0.01%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Chicken, equivalent to 26g Chicken in every 100g Kibble
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Soya
Storage
To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.
Produce of
Proudly made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Calories per 100g = 348 Kcal
- Feeding Guide
- The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
- 3-10kg: 65-170g
- 10-20kg: 170-350g
- 20-40kg: 350-550g
- 40kg+: 550g+
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- PO Box 160,
- Thirsk,
- North Yorkshire,
- YO7 3WJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Our Promise To You
- We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents:
|Protein
|20.5%
|Fat Content
|7.5%
|Crude Fibre
|3.5%
|Crude Ash
|8.5%
|Omega 6
|1.1%
|Omega 3
|0.4%
|Vitamin A
|15,000 iu
|Vitamin D3
|1500 iu
|Vitamin E
|100mg
|Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)
|50 mg
|Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)
|50 mg
|Manganese (Manganous Oxide)
|40 mg
|Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)
|5 mg
|Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)
|1 mg
|Selenium (Sodium Selenite)
|0.1 mg
|Additives (Per kg):
|-
|Nutritional Additives:
|-
|Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)
|-
