Febreze Air Freshener Spray Caribbean Fruits 300Ml

5(984)Write a review
image 1 of Febreze Air Freshener Spray Caribbean Fruits 300Ml
£ 2.00
£0.67/100ml

Offer

  • Febreze Air Freshener with Odourclear technology cleans away odours, leaving a light fresh scent. Caribbean Escape fragrance is inspired by the freshness of coconut and other exotic fruits enjoyed on a Caribbean beach enclosed by palm trees. Follow your senses and escape to exotic destinations. With 2x longer lasting scent vs our base air fresheners, Febreze Caribbean Paradise fragrance is inspired by the freshness of coconut and other exotic fruits enjoyed on a Caribbean beach enclosed by palm trees with OdourClear technology doesn’t just mask odours, it truly eliminates them from your home – leaving a beautiful longer lasting fresh scent. Relax and enjoy this beautiful journey of your senses. Febreze Aerosols are non-flammable and contain 100% natural propellant. This makes them a perfect fit for any room in the house. Try the full range of Febreze products with the unique Odourclear technology, such as Ambi Pur Fabric Refresher and Car Freshener. Also try Ambi Pur 3volution Plugs, for continuous odour elimination up to 90 days.
  • Relax your senses with 2x longer lasting scent vs standard Febreze air fresheners
  • Caribbean Escape fragrance is inspired by the freshness of coconut and other exotic fruits
  • Unique Odourclear technology doesn't just mask but truly cleans away odours, leaving a fresh scent
  • Leaves your home with a beautiful light, fresh scent
  • Non-flammable, natural propellant and perfect for any room in the house
  • Wide range of high quality fragrances
  • Pack size: 300ML

Information

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 358 0893
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

300 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Use only as directed. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. 5% by mass of the contents are flammable.

984 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Really nice and neat fits in well .. lovely smell just right on the scents good value for money and can be purchased in most shops

Excellent!

5 stars

Smells amazing! Great value for money. Will definitely be buying a few more of these.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this spray! It's got to be my favourite air freshener! It smells amazing & last for so long... I usually like to stock up with it when it's on offer x

Excellent!

5 stars

This is my favourite unstoppables product! It smells gorgeous! Absolutely rate it!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love these! Have them all around my home. Smell amazing!

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product I always come back to using this as I just love the scent as its so fresh and welcoming I love it

A must buy for smokers

5 stars

I couldn't recommend this more strongly for smoking rooms my friends/family have to smoke in the outhouse and everyone comments they would never guess i allow smoking in there a quick spray and the horrid stench has gone amazing and last until the next person goes in for a smoke if you've not tried it yet i strongly reccomend

Excellent!

5 stars

This is a fantastic air freshener always use to give that extra boost to my other frebeze products when walking out the door half hour to a few hours being out i can still smell when i return home [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent!

5 stars

I have the spring awakening scent and its lovely. It's not to over powering and lasts for ages.

Excellent!

5 stars

This is such a gorgeous smell. So welcoming for visitors as I have it near the front door .I really feel welcome when I come into our house myself . Seems to last a long time as well .

1-10 of 984 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

