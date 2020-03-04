Febreze Air Freshener Spray Caribbean Fruits 300Ml

Excellent!
Really nice and neat fits in well .. lovely smell just right on the scents good value for money and can be purchased in most shops
Excellent!
Smells amazing! Great value for money. Will definitely be buying a few more of these.
Excellent!
I love this spray! It's got to be my favourite air freshener! It smells amazing & last for so long... I usually like to stock up with it when it's on offer x
Excellent!
This is my favourite unstoppables product! It smells gorgeous! Absolutely rate it!
Excellent!
Love these! Have them all around my home. Smell amazing!
Excellent!
Love this product I always come back to using this as I just love the scent as its so fresh and welcoming I love it
A must buy for smokers
I couldn't recommend this more strongly for smoking rooms my friends/family have to smoke in the outhouse and everyone comments they would never guess i allow smoking in there a quick spray and the horrid stench has gone amazing and last until the next person goes in for a smoke if you've not tried it yet i strongly reccomend
Excellent!
This is a fantastic air freshener always use to give that extra boost to my other frebeze products when walking out the door half hour to a few hours being out i can still smell when i return home [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent!
I have the spring awakening scent and its lovely. It's not to over powering and lasts for ages.
Excellent!
This is such a gorgeous smell. So welcoming for visitors as I have it near the front door .I really feel welcome when I come into our house myself . Seems to last a long time as well .