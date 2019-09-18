Febreze Fruity Tropics Air Freshener 300Ml

totally refreshing
easy to use a little goes along way ,the smell last and freshen the rooms especially my teenagers room ,cant recommend enough
Brings the outdoors indoors
Febreze is great for my household as most aerosols tend to evaporate within minutes of spraying. Febreze not only lasts but also extinguished all kinds of smells, including yet not limited to cigarette smoke, cooking smells & the horrible aroma of wet dog. I don't know what I did before I discovered this fantastic product.
Febreze
I love the smell of these air fresh nets especially the floral ones its like being in a scented garden.
smells amazing
smells like the out doors in so fresh. like bringing outdoors inside
Fresh and suttle aroma
I love the thai one, stay very fresh in the air when spray, and it dose not irritate my hayfever.
Glade airfreshner
I buy different cans of sprays each week they leave my house smelling fresh on my clothes and on my bedding
Nice scents
I am using the Clean linen scent for years and not only in my bedroom ;)
Amazing
Amazing at removing NOT MASKING odours in a instant and comes in a variety of smells. I particularly love the exotic flavours. Long-lasting!
Great scent
This product has a great scent although I find that the spray settles on everything in the room and filling the room with moisture. The product does refresh the air in a room and helps to eliminate orders.
The smell of Summer
Febreze air freshener is one of the few fresheners you can spray directly onto materials without leaving any marks or stains. The Lavender fragranced one is especially nice and seems to last for ages. We don't have any pets or children but sometimes especially in the winter when it's cold outside and we don't have any doors or windows open, it can get a little 'stale' smelling especially after cooking. One spray of Febreze freshens everything and makes it smell like summer again.