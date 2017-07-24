By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Shampoo Dry Hair 360Ml

4.5(86)Write a review
£ 4.00
£1.12/100ml

Product Description

  • Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Shampoo
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk & Macadamia range for nourished, soft and supple hair.
  • Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Range: our ultimate care blended with coconut milk & macadamia nut oil for naturally beautiful hair.
  • Our ultimate remedy for nourished, soft and supple hair. The Wholesome Nourisher is enriched with natural extracts of coconut milk & macadamia nut oil for dry hair.
  • Our crème de la crème hair saviour. Coconut milk and macadamia are blended with love in a delicately scented, creamy formula to nourish hair, leaving it smooth and full of shine. Hair is replenished and nourished to give it shine and suppleness. Soak it up.
  • Discover the naturally derived ingredients:
  • The Wholesome Nourisher is enriched with extracts of softening coconut milk, renewably sourced from French Polynesia. The formulas also include natural extracts of yummy macadamia, rich in omega-3 and sustainably sourced from Guatemala. Each blend combines well known trusted ingredients that complement each other.
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends hair care products have been sourced from nature and blended with love since 1982. Good to your hair and the world we live in, discover our wholesome blends for naturally beautiful hair, every day.
  • Just as we promise to be good to your hair, we also promise to be good to the world we live in:
  • - Renewable: We try, where possible, to source our ingredients from renewable sources.
  • - Recyclable: Our bottles are 100% recyclable.
  • - Sustainable: Our products are produced in factories committed to sustainable production.
  • - Terracycle®: Partnered with Terracycle® to keep beauty products out of landfills.
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Conditioner 360ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Dry Hair Treatment Mask 300ml; Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair 150ml
  • Our Coco Milk range for dry hair
  • Up to 48 hours of tamed, smoothed, fairytale hair
  • Nourishes and replenishes dry hair with suppleness, to leave hair smooth and full of shine
  • Enriched with natural ingredients extracts: Coconut Milk & Macadamia Nut Oil
  • Vegan formula: No animal derived ingredients or by products
  • 100% recyclable bottles
  • Pack size: 360ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Macadamia Integrifolia Seed Oil, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Carbomer, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Hydroxide, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract / Coconut Fruit Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Polyquaternium-10, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply Our Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk & Macadamia Shampoo:
  • Massage our Macadamia Oil Shampoo into wet hair. Lather, rinse, and follow with Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Conditioner. For intense care, indulge in our Coconut Hair Mask.

Net Contents

360ml

LUSH SMELL and works too!

5 stars

The above products are amazing, made my hair so soft and shiny, I could de-tangle my hair after using the conditioner and the weekly treatment helped tone down the dryness of my hair. I love the smell, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells of Coconut!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo

4 stars

Really nice shampoo that I have been using every other day which is great as it keeps my hair feeling clean and shiny for 2 days. I like the scent and the consistency. Would purchase in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Coconut Delight

4 stars

I enjoyed the initial smell of the product upon opening the bottle. The shampoo was quite thick and I did feel I had to use slightly more for fuller coverage as I do have long hair. Left hair feeling very soft and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

nice shampoo

4 stars

this was a nice shampoo and left me hair feeling clean and light feeling [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice feel

4 stars

Nice smell and leaves hair feeling soft and clean. Good lather. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

lovely subtle aroma

5 stars

It didn't take long to use a whole bottle of this shampoo with three teenage daughters all with long hair - even though they don't need nourishing shampoo! Left hair feeling really nice and light and I loved the coconut smell which transported me to a faraway desert island for a few moments.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Holiday Hair Aroma !

5 stars

Silicone and Paraben Free Holiday Smelling Gorgeousness in a Bottle !!!!! Enjoyed washing my hair with this knowing that it was free from some nasties and it felt like I had drifted away on holiday with the gorgeous coconut aroma ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome

5 stars

It smells gorgeous very tropical with its pleasant coconut scent.It delicately moisturises my fine hair without weighing it down.And a little goes a long way I fully recommend this good quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells great

5 stars

This shampoo is so gorgeous smelling. It's thick and creamy and leaves hair shiny. I love this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The Wholesome Nourisher

5 stars

The scent and texture of this shampoo is just perfect. As I was washing my hair it really felt like it was giving both my scalp and my hair an amazing cleanse.The scent is simply stunning. Overall a fantastic experience when using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 86 reviews

