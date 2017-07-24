Garnier Ultimate Blends Coconut Milk Shampoo Dry Hair 360Ml

LUSH SMELL and works too!
The above products are amazing, made my hair so soft and shiny, I could de-tangle my hair after using the conditioner and the weekly treatment helped tone down the dryness of my hair. I love the smell, I'm a bit obsessed with anything that smells of Coconut!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great shampoo
Really nice shampoo that I have been using every other day which is great as it keeps my hair feeling clean and shiny for 2 days. I like the scent and the consistency. Would purchase in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Coconut Delight
I enjoyed the initial smell of the product upon opening the bottle. The shampoo was quite thick and I did feel I had to use slightly more for fuller coverage as I do have long hair. Left hair feeling very soft and would recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
nice shampoo
this was a nice shampoo and left me hair feeling clean and light feeling [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice feel
Nice smell and leaves hair feeling soft and clean. Good lather. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
lovely subtle aroma
It didn't take long to use a whole bottle of this shampoo with three teenage daughters all with long hair - even though they don't need nourishing shampoo! Left hair feeling really nice and light and I loved the coconut smell which transported me to a faraway desert island for a few moments.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Holiday Hair Aroma !
Silicone and Paraben Free Holiday Smelling Gorgeousness in a Bottle !!!!! Enjoyed washing my hair with this knowing that it was free from some nasties and it felt like I had drifted away on holiday with the gorgeous coconut aroma ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Awesome
It smells gorgeous very tropical with its pleasant coconut scent.It delicately moisturises my fine hair without weighing it down.And a little goes a long way I fully recommend this good quality product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells great
This shampoo is so gorgeous smelling. It's thick and creamy and leaves hair shiny. I love this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The Wholesome Nourisher
The scent and texture of this shampoo is just perfect. As I was washing my hair it really felt like it was giving both my scalp and my hair an amazing cleanse.The scent is simply stunning. Overall a fantastic experience when using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]