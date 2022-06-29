Paw Patrol Slices 100G

My granddaughters love these and they are great va
My granddaughters love these and they are great value for money
My Grandson who’s 3 loved it he kept asking for mo
My Grandson who’s 3 loved it he kept asking for more and was eating it as it was without bread He was excited when he saw I had bought another pack.
Fantastic
Great price huge hit with the kids
Fun thing for lunch boxes.
It was fun thing for my husband lunchbox.He enjoyed very much,i will get them again.
My son whom is slightly past teenage years loves t
My son whom is slightly past teenage years loves this on it’s on or in a fresh roll with salad etc