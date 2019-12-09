By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs Gastro Cod & Spinach Gratin 360G

3(10)Write a review
Youngs Gastro Cod & Spinach Gratin 360G
£ 2.20
£6.12/kg
Each pack oven baked contains
  • Energy1848kJ 442 kcal
    22%
  • Fat22g
    31%
  • Saturates10g
    50%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ

Product Description

  • Pieces of Cod Fillet and Spinach in a Cheese and Garlic Sauce with Sliced Potatoes and a Cheddar Cheese Topping
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Pieces of cod fillet, spinach & sliced potato in a cheese & garlic sauce topped with Cheddar cheese
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF3224
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Sliced Potato (33%) [Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose], Cod (23%) (Fish), Water, Whole Milk, Cheddar Cheese (7%) (Milk), Spinach (2%), Cream (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Dijon Mustard [Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Garlic Puree, Salt, White Pepper, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Cod, Spinach and Potato Gratin is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Caution! Plate will become hot during cooking.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 170°C / Gas Mark 6
Pre-heat the oven. Remove outer packaging and film lid. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 45 minutes. (Fan oven 40 minutes). Remove from oven on baking tray & stand for 1 minute.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving this Cod, Spinach, Cheese & Potato Gratin with green beans drizzled with melted butter & orange zest.
  • Enjoy with a glass of well chilled Unoaked Chardonnay

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at....www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

360g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach pack oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 546kJ1848kJ8400kJ
-131kcal442kcal22%2000kcal
Fat 6.5g22.0g31%70g
(of which saturates) 3.0g10.0g50%20g
Carbohydrate 9.3g31.4g
(of which sugars) 0.9g2.9g3%90g
Fibre 0.9g3.0g
Protein 8.3g28.0g
Salt 0.4g1.5g25%6g
Pack contains 1 serving----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Love it every time, really tasty. Try leaving it t

5 stars

Love it every time, really tasty. Try leaving it to cool a while, so the sauce thickens.

Loads of potato, ok for fish but the spinach was a

3 stars

Loads of potato, ok for fish but the spinach was a tiny ball, less than a fork full. Very disappointing

Needs to be removed from sale!

1 stars

It's immediately obvious even before eating that it's far from Gastro quality, 'Ghastly meal for one' would be a more appropriate description. The ingredients state 33% sliced potato, but looks more like 90% and cod is said to be 23%, I think however they forgot to put a decimal between those numbers. The cod is just mushy fragments (no chunks) and if you could somehow put together all the cod in this dish, you would be lucky to have enough to make half a fish finger! The meal is further let down by the consistency of the sauce which is quite watery. Not much can be said about the taste as unsurprisingly it tastes of just potato served with a runny mustard style sauce, you can barely taste the cod and no taste of cheese whatsoever. In future I will think twice about buying any of Young’s other products as after this particular meal it felt as if I’ve been mugged by them.

Tasty

5 stars

Just right with chips being veggie

Gastro more like Ghastly

1 stars

If you like a half filled tray of sliced potato in a watery bland sauce with a scattering of minuscule pieces of cod this is for you, at this price this is a rip off, if this is a meal for one its for a very small person, 360 grams! (wish i had weighed it) Cheese on top? what cheese. An unpleasant experience save your money and your taste buds. buy something else.

this product is the best we have tasted,,,,,

5 stars

this product is the best we have tasted,,,,,

Sad disappointment

2 stars

I was really looking forward to this. Sadly it was one enormous disappointment. A great dry stodgy lump. I had to put some pasta-type tomato sauce over it to make it in anyway edible.

Sparse cheese , little fish or spinach .

3 stars

I have purchased this product a few times . The last was the first cooked in the oven rather than microwaved . So this was the first time I had removed the plastic top before cooking . Very , very little cheese . Imagine a level teaspoon of powdered cheddar sprinkled on the top . I was wondering why it wasn't at all cheesy and now I know . Not much fish either . Mostly potato with a little spinach . Not buying again .

Great product, where has it gone, please bring it

5 stars

Great product, where has it gone, please bring it back.

Terribly disappointing value

1 stars

In theory this is one of my favourite meals. In practice it consists mostly of just tasteless potatoes with microscopic amounts of the other ingredients. Tried it twice, because first time I thought nobody's combination could be that unlucky twice. A real disappointment and very bad value for money Maybe someone can create the REAL deal with a FAIR proportion of ALL ingredients and some flavour? If it looked and tasted the way its picture promises, I'd buy it every week and even gladly pay more!!!

