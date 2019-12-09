Youngs Gastro Cod & Spinach Gratin 360G

Love it every time, really tasty. Try leaving it t 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th December 2019 Love it every time, really tasty. Try leaving it to cool a while, so the sauce thickens. Report

Loads of potato, ok for fish but the spinach was a 3 stars A Tesco Customer20th November 2019 Loads of potato, ok for fish but the spinach was a tiny ball, less than a fork full. Very disappointing Report

Needs to be removed from sale! 1 stars A Tesco Customer17th November 2019 It's immediately obvious even before eating that it's far from Gastro quality, 'Ghastly meal for one' would be a more appropriate description. The ingredients state 33% sliced potato, but looks more like 90% and cod is said to be 23%, I think however they forgot to put a decimal between those numbers. The cod is just mushy fragments (no chunks) and if you could somehow put together all the cod in this dish, you would be lucky to have enough to make half a fish finger! The meal is further let down by the consistency of the sauce which is quite watery. Not much can be said about the taste as unsurprisingly it tastes of just potato served with a runny mustard style sauce, you can barely taste the cod and no taste of cheese whatsoever. In future I will think twice about buying any of Young’s other products as after this particular meal it felt as if I’ve been mugged by them. Report

Tasty 5 stars A Tesco Customer17th October 2019 Just right with chips being veggie Report

Gastro more like Ghastly 1 stars A Tesco Customer2nd October 2019 If you like a half filled tray of sliced potato in a watery bland sauce with a scattering of minuscule pieces of cod this is for you, at this price this is a rip off, if this is a meal for one its for a very small person, 360 grams! (wish i had weighed it) Cheese on top? what cheese. An unpleasant experience save your money and your taste buds. buy something else. Report

this product is the best we have tasted,,,,, 5 stars A Tesco Customer19th August 2019 this product is the best we have tasted,,,,, Report

Sad disappointment 2 stars A Tesco Customer11th May 2019 I was really looking forward to this. Sadly it was one enormous disappointment. A great dry stodgy lump. I had to put some pasta-type tomato sauce over it to make it in anyway edible. Report

Sparse cheese , little fish or spinach . 3 stars A Tesco Customer28th February 2019 I have purchased this product a few times . The last was the first cooked in the oven rather than microwaved . So this was the first time I had removed the plastic top before cooking . Very , very little cheese . Imagine a level teaspoon of powdered cheddar sprinkled on the top . I was wondering why it wasn't at all cheesy and now I know . Not much fish either . Mostly potato with a little spinach . Not buying again . Report

Great product, where has it gone, please bring it 5 stars A Tesco Customer10th February 2019 Great product, where has it gone, please bring it back. Report