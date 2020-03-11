By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Hydrating Liquid Moisture Combination Skin 70Ml

4.5(69)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Hydrating Liquid Moisture Combination Skin 70Ml
£ 6.66
£9.52/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Hydra Genius Liquid Care Moisturiser Normal Combination Skin
  • Inspired by Asian skincare, L'Oréal Paris Laboratories introduces The Liquid Care. It delivers pure moisture that penetrates quickly, deeply and continuously - without overloading the skin.
  • Instantly Refreshes:
  • Immediately absorbed, the water-like texture rehydrates and reinvigorates the skin.
  • Instantly Locks in Moisture:
  • The formula penetrates deeply for a healthy-looking glow
  • 72hr Recharge
  • It releases continuous hydration and drenches the skin with moisture for up to 72 hours.
  • Fresh as Water
  • Hydrating as a Cream
  • Goes well with
  • Fine Flowers Cleansing Wipes Normal/Combination
  • The liquid care; fresh as water hydrating as a cream
  • Locks in moisture for 72hrs
  • Enriched with aloe water & hyaluronic acid
  • Instantly refreshes
  • For normal to combination skin
  • Pack size: 70ML

Information

Ingredients

782592 19, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Dimethicone, Isononyl Isononanoate, Silanetriol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Dimethiconol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Hyaluronate, Silica Dimethyl Silylate [Nano] / Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hyaluronic Acid, Phyllostachys Bambusoides Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Biosaccharide Gum-1, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Menthoxypropanediol, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Butylene Glycol, Hexylene Glycol, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate, Sorbic Acid, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 42090 / Blue 1, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B201630/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Every morning and evening, alone or after your serum, apply one pump to the face and neck. Massage in circular motions for better absorption. Use instead of your daily moisturiser.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Dept.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

70ml

69 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

I liked this but thought it wasn't as moisturising

3 stars

I liked this but thought it wasn't as moisturising as other moisturiser, maybe it can be alternated as a light moisturiser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This gets 10 outta 10 from me!! Just fab! It total

5 stars

This gets 10 outta 10 from me!! Just fab! It totally lasts forever, even tho I pile on loads! Excellent moisturiser, not greasy or sticky, makeup goes on great overtop, cannot fault this!! I have older skin & thought this wouldn't be moisturising enough for me, but I was wrong because this moisturiser is perfect, didn't need a primer when using this either! I would deffo recommend trying this, my friend borrowed some after swimming, & she has the most sensitive reactive skin ever, & she was very surprised as she had no reactions to this at all!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light and super moisturising, skin feels soft

5 stars

Very light and super moisturising, skin feels soft and smooth after one application. absorbs really fast to create a perfect base for makeup. This is my new favourite for my daily skincare routine, will definately repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product great value for money face felt

5 stars

Excellent product great value for money face felt quenched and hydrated smells lovely will definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

When I first felt the texture of this moisturiser

4 stars

When I first felt the texture of this moisturiser o didn't think that it would be hydrating as it's quite a thin consistency. However after following the guide on 1 pump, my skin totally absorbed the product and felt amazing. Personally 1 pump isn't always enough, so sometimes 1.5/2 pumps works best. The smell is rather plesant however it does sometime remind me of a fragranced PVC glue! Overall, really great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a great alternative to moisturising cream.

4 stars

This is a great alternative to moisturising cream. It is light, non-greasy, and locks in as much moisture as other, luxury brand, moisturisers. It absorbs almost as soon as it is applied, and leaves skin looking youthful and dewy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a fantastic product. I love how moistured my

5 stars

What a fantastic product. I love how moistured my skin looks and feels. The fragrance is lovely too. You only need to use a small amount at a time so the product is excellent value for money. It acted as a great primer for me before make up application and it soaks in very quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The texture is extremely light weight and is very

5 stars

The texture is extremely light weight and is very easily absorbed and glides onto the skin effortlessly, the drier areas will naturally take on a little more product. Over time as the skin retains more moisture, less needs to be applied daily; it may be noticed that only four small drops is sufficient product to provide full coverage of the face: forehead, chin, and both cheeks, and residual product can be used for the neck area; allow the product to last longer and make it more value for money. The fragrance compliments the product as it leaves the skin feeling fresh and revitalised. After a week of use, the skin looks more youthful and supple and this is attributed to the properties of the Aloe Vera and hyaluronic acid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Noticed the product was absorbed better into the s

5 stars

Noticed the product was absorbed better into the skin if used in conjunction with a serum; there was a more noticeable difference in the level of moisturisation as the skin felt softer and looked more supple. Formulation is extremely light weight and does not leave the pores feeling clogged. Skin is left refreshed and after a week of using, skin looked more healthy and seemed to have a more youthful glow which is attributed to the Aloe Vera and hyaluronic acid. Four small drops is sufficient to allow full coverage of the face; apply a drop on the forehead, chin and both cheeks and any excess not absorbed can be used for the neck area. Therefore making the product last longer and more value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have combination normal/oily skin and so I need

4 stars

I have combination normal/oily skin and so I need to moisturise but don't like my moisturiser to feel too heavy or make my skin shiny. The gel texture of this moisturiser therefore really appealed to me as something light and non-greasy. I was very pleased with the texture, which was non-sticky and sank into my skin nicely, leaving a smooth and soft finish. Throughout the day, my skin stayed soft and quite matte, so I was very pleased with that. The only downside is that I haven't found this to be quite as moisturising as I'd like - almost but not quite there. I think I'll save this until the weather warms up a little because my skin is always a bit parched in the cold weather and I have a feeling this moisturiser will be perfect for the spring/summer seasons. I also liked the scent of the moisturiser, although I'm not sure whether it's natural fragrance. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

