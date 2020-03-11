L'oreal Paris Hydrating Liquid Moisture Combination Skin 70Ml

I liked this but thought it wasn't as moisturising 3 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 23rd August 2017 I liked this but thought it wasn't as moisturising as other moisturiser, maybe it can be alternated as a light moisturiser [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This gets 10 outta 10 from me!! Just fab! It total 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 1st July 2017 This gets 10 outta 10 from me!! Just fab! It totally lasts forever, even tho I pile on loads! Excellent moisturiser, not greasy or sticky, makeup goes on great overtop, cannot fault this!! I have older skin & thought this wouldn't be moisturising enough for me, but I was wrong because this moisturiser is perfect, didn't need a primer when using this either! I would deffo recommend trying this, my friend borrowed some after swimming, & she has the most sensitive reactive skin ever, & she was very surprised as she had no reactions to this at all!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light and super moisturising, skin feels soft 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 1st June 2017 Very light and super moisturising, skin feels soft and smooth after one application. absorbs really fast to create a perfect base for makeup. This is my new favourite for my daily skincare routine, will definately repurchase! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product great value for money face felt 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 4th May 2017 Excellent product great value for money face felt quenched and hydrated smells lovely will definitely buy again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

When I first felt the texture of this moisturiser 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 23rd April 2017 When I first felt the texture of this moisturiser o didn't think that it would be hydrating as it's quite a thin consistency. However after following the guide on 1 pump, my skin totally absorbed the product and felt amazing. Personally 1 pump isn't always enough, so sometimes 1.5/2 pumps works best. The smell is rather plesant however it does sometime remind me of a fragranced PVC glue! Overall, really great product! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a great alternative to moisturising cream. 4 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 8th April 2017 This is a great alternative to moisturising cream. It is light, non-greasy, and locks in as much moisture as other, luxury brand, moisturisers. It absorbs almost as soon as it is applied, and leaves skin looking youthful and dewy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a fantastic product. I love how moistured my 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 7th April 2017 What a fantastic product. I love how moistured my skin looks and feels. The fragrance is lovely too. You only need to use a small amount at a time so the product is excellent value for money. It acted as a great primer for me before make up application and it soaks in very quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The texture is extremely light weight and is very 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 6th April 2017 The texture is extremely light weight and is very easily absorbed and glides onto the skin effortlessly, the drier areas will naturally take on a little more product. Over time as the skin retains more moisture, less needs to be applied daily; it may be noticed that only four small drops is sufficient product to provide full coverage of the face: forehead, chin, and both cheeks, and residual product can be used for the neck area; allow the product to last longer and make it more value for money. The fragrance compliments the product as it leaves the skin feeling fresh and revitalised. After a week of use, the skin looks more youthful and supple and this is attributed to the properties of the Aloe Vera and hyaluronic acid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Noticed the product was absorbed better into the s 5 stars Review from loreal-paris.co.uk 6th April 2017 Noticed the product was absorbed better into the skin if used in conjunction with a serum; there was a more noticeable difference in the level of moisturisation as the skin felt softer and looked more supple. Formulation is extremely light weight and does not leave the pores feeling clogged. Skin is left refreshed and after a week of using, skin looked more healthy and seemed to have a more youthful glow which is attributed to the Aloe Vera and hyaluronic acid. Four small drops is sufficient to allow full coverage of the face; apply a drop on the forehead, chin and both cheeks and any excess not absorbed can be used for the neck area. Therefore making the product last longer and more value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]