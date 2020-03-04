By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Purina One Dual Nature Dry Cat Food Chicken 750G

5(69)Write a review
  • Complete pet food for adult cats.
  • Purina One® DualNature™ contains natural Spirulina and comes in an exciting combination of textures.
  • It is 100% complete and balanced, packed with essential nutrients and rich in chicken for your cat to enjoy.
  • Spirulina is a natural ingredient that helps support your cat's healthy immune function. It is a blue-green algae that grows in warm waters in subtropical and tropical areas in the world, known for its unique and robust nutritional profile that contributes to many benefits.
  • An exciting combination of dry crunchy kibbles and softer, more tender kibbles, containing high quality protein as a good source of amino acids, to help support a healthy digestive tract.
  • Proven to help reduce tartar build-up by up to 40%*
  • *Purina Research, vs control food without active ingredient
  • To help support healthy natural defences
  • Chicken as no.1 ingredient, with combination of textures
  • Healthy urinary tract promoted by balanced minerals
  • Healthy skin and shiny coat supported by Omega 6 fatty acids and zinc
  • Helps maintain strong and healthy bones thanks to minerals and vitamin D
  • No added artificial flavourings, colourants or preservatives
  • Pack size: 750G
Information

Ingredients

Chicken (17%)*, Dried Poultry Protein, Wholegrain Wheat*, Maize*, Maize Gluten Meal, Soya Meal, Animal Fat, Wheat Gluten Meal, Glycerol, Dried Chicory Root*, Minerals, Dried Pork Protein, Digest, Yeast*, Cellulose, Spirulina (0.2%)*, Xylose, *Natural ingredients

Storage

Keep pet food in a cool and dry place.Best before date, registration and batch numbers: see coding on bottom of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • 24h
  • Weight: 2 - 4 kg, Recommended daily amount (g/day): 30 - 60 g
  • Weight: 4 - 6 kg, Recommended daily amount (g/day): 60 - 95 g
  • Weight: 6 - 8 kg, Recommended daily amount (g/day): 95 - 125 g
  • The recommended daily amounts should be adjusted to weather conditions, the cat's level of activity and its physical condition. Clean, fresh drinking water should be available at all times. If you feed Purina One for the first time, we recommend to make the change gradually by mixing an increasing amount of Purina One with your cat's current food over a 7 day period to allow your cat's digestive system to adapt to the change.

Name and address

  • UK: Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Distributor address

  • Nestlé Purina PetCare (UK) Ltd,
  • 1 City Place,
  • Gatwick,
  • RH6 0PA.

Return to

  • UK: 0800 21 21 61 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.co.uk
  • Purina PetCare Team,
  • PO Box 478,
  • Horley,
  • RH6 6DE.
  • IE: 1800 50 93 68 (Free phone)
  • www.purina.ie
  • Nestle Purina PetCare,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical constituents:
Protein:34%
Fat content:14%
Crude ash:7.5%
Crude fibres:2.5%
Omega-6 fatty acids:2%
Nutritional additives:IU/kg:
Vit. A:33 760
Vit. D3:1 100
Vit. E:670
-mg/kg:
Vit. C:140
Taurine:720
Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:205
Calcium iodate anhydrous:2.6
Cupric sulphate pentahydrate:41
Manganous sulphate monohydrate:97
Zinc sulphate monohydrate:340
Sodium selenite:0.24
Additives:-
Antioxidants-

69 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My cats love it

5 stars

My cats love it

My cat loves Purina One DualNature rich in chicken

5 stars

I try to vary my cat’s food because she is a bit fussy; she likes variety in both wet and dry food. Hence, I am always open to introduce to her new flavours of her favourite brands and to try new brands of cat food. The Purina One DualNature that we received is rich in chicken, one of Phoebe’s favourite flavours. The new Purina One DualNature has taken my cat Phoebe immediately from the first day. I placed a few kibbles in her bowl and Yum, she immediately ate them, no fuss, no problem, and she was even asking for more. Phoebe likes the new dual texture of the kibbles, some crunchier and some softer, because she seems to chew easier. Like my food, I want my cat’s food to be as natural as possible, no preservatives, no artificial colourants or flavouring, which Purina One DualNature delivers. Besides, spirulina, the blue-green algae that Purina One DualNature contains, supports a cat’s immune system. Hence this might be the reason my cat is more alert and playful and even her fur looks healthier. By feeding my cat Purina One DualNature with high quality of healthy ingredients and protein, I support her healthy digestive tract and a healthy immune system. Purina One DualNature, rich in chicken, is our new dry food favourite and already on the shopping list.

Bella is bouncing with these biscuits!

5 stars

#prettykitty Bella helped me open her packet of #PurinaOne from #InsidersUK she could hardly wait until her next feeding time and then sat hunched over the bowl eating for at least 5 minutes, which is unusual, considering she is usually a grazer with her food.

Love it

5 stars

My cat love this. He gets so excited at mealtimes and now has a spring in his step that he didn't before. Will definitely use this food from now on.

My cats skin condition improved

5 stars

After feeding Trev Dual Nature for about a month I noticed that his feline acne was much improved. He loved this food and I will be buying it again.

Very happy cat!

5 stars

My cat Shadow can be a bit picky so I wasn't sure how she'd take to a new kind of food, but she absolutely loved it. Maybe it's the combination of crunchy and soft textures or just the flavour, but whatever it is she's one very happy cat. I've noticed that since starting eating it her coat has been even more glossy and soft than usual, so I think it's safe to say I'll be buying this again.

Cats love this

5 stars

Cars really loved this product couldn't wait to be fed

My cat can't get enough Purina dual nature

5 stars

Gizmo really loves Purina. I must admit, I thought cat biscuits were cat biscuits. He now knows the difference and I won't be buying him anything other than Purina in the future

Smokey can't get enough

5 stars

Initial thought were a worry about upset tummy. However, this i think was down to the scoffing activity as there has been no reoccurrence. Typically a fussy eater. Really happy. Now smokey can focus on a different mouse.

Very sensitive tummy love it

5 stars

My exotic shorthair is very sensitive, so we were worried how he will react to new food. But he loved it! Very fussy prince found his treat!

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

