Purina One Dual Nature Dry Cat Food Chicken 750G

My cats love it
My cat loves Purina One DualNature rich in chicken
I try to vary my cat’s food because she is a bit fussy; she likes variety in both wet and dry food. Hence, I am always open to introduce to her new flavours of her favourite brands and to try new brands of cat food. The Purina One DualNature that we received is rich in chicken, one of Phoebe’s favourite flavours. The new Purina One DualNature has taken my cat Phoebe immediately from the first day. I placed a few kibbles in her bowl and Yum, she immediately ate them, no fuss, no problem, and she was even asking for more. Phoebe likes the new dual texture of the kibbles, some crunchier and some softer, because she seems to chew easier. Like my food, I want my cat’s food to be as natural as possible, no preservatives, no artificial colourants or flavouring, which Purina One DualNature delivers. Besides, spirulina, the blue-green algae that Purina One DualNature contains, supports a cat’s immune system. Hence this might be the reason my cat is more alert and playful and even her fur looks healthier. By feeding my cat Purina One DualNature with high quality of healthy ingredients and protein, I support her healthy digestive tract and a healthy immune system. Purina One DualNature, rich in chicken, is our new dry food favourite and already on the shopping list.
Bella is bouncing with these biscuits!
#prettykitty Bella helped me open her packet of #PurinaOne from #InsidersUK she could hardly wait until her next feeding time and then sat hunched over the bowl eating for at least 5 minutes, which is unusual, considering she is usually a grazer with her food.
Love it
My cat love this. He gets so excited at mealtimes and now has a spring in his step that he didn't before. Will definitely use this food from now on.
My cats skin condition improved
After feeding Trev Dual Nature for about a month I noticed that his feline acne was much improved. He loved this food and I will be buying it again.
Very happy cat!
My cat Shadow can be a bit picky so I wasn't sure how she'd take to a new kind of food, but she absolutely loved it. Maybe it's the combination of crunchy and soft textures or just the flavour, but whatever it is she's one very happy cat. I've noticed that since starting eating it her coat has been even more glossy and soft than usual, so I think it's safe to say I'll be buying this again.
Cats love this
Cars really loved this product couldn't wait to be fed
My cat can't get enough Purina dual nature
Gizmo really loves Purina. I must admit, I thought cat biscuits were cat biscuits. He now knows the difference and I won't be buying him anything other than Purina in the future
Smokey can't get enough
Initial thought were a worry about upset tummy. However, this i think was down to the scoffing activity as there has been no reoccurrence. Typically a fussy eater. Really happy. Now smokey can focus on a different mouse.
Very sensitive tummy love it
My exotic shorthair is very sensitive, so we were worried how he will react to new food. But he loved it! Very fussy prince found his treat!