Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Foaming Shower Gel 180Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.83/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Mint & Tea Tree Foaming Shower Gel
  • #Packmorein
  • Showers just got more intense! Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Foaming Shower Gel is packed with 100% natural fragrance and essential oils. Watch the unique gel transform into an intense, 100% natural fragranced foam that's set to deliver a shower experience like no other. With 10 x more foam* and up to 35 intensely rich creamy showers in each bottle - go on - Unleash the foam! Our Mint is sourced from the Indian Mint Belt, located just south of the Himalayan range. The crop is handpicked by farmers and the oil is distilled in the same fields to ensure its freshness. The variety of Mint we use is called Mentha Arvensis because of its high and consistent level of menthol to give you the intense shower experience - the ultimate wake up call! Our products are tested on us, never on animals, paraben free and we're proud to be Vegan too. Original Source Foaming Shower Gel is manufactured in the UK.
  • *Versus our regular shower gel
  • 100% natural fragrance
  • With 100% essential oils
  • Intense shower experience & great for shaving
  • Paraben free
  • Up to 35 showers
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 180ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Isopentane, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Lauramine Oxide, Mentha Arvensis (Peppermint) Leaf Oil, Acrylates/Steareth-20 Methacrylate Copolymer, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, DMDM Hydantoin, PEG-7 Glyceryl Cocoate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Lactic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Sodium Benzoate, BHT, Limonene, CI 19140, CI 42090

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Point away from eyes. Dispense a small amount directly into palm of hand. Massage over body and rinse thoroughly.

Warnings

  • WARNING: AVOID EYE CONTACT-IRRITATING TO EYES: Immediately rinse the eye with clean water. If irritation persists seek medical attention.
  • WARNING: Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No Smoking. 9% by mass of the contents are flammable. Keep out of the reach of children. Use only as directed. DO NOT USE AS BATH FOAM.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C', Ardillaun Ct.
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,

Return to

  • Freepost,
  • PZ Cussons (UK) Ltd.,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 5TG.
  • UK Free phone +44(0)800 581 001
  • PZ Cussons (Europe) Ltd.,
  • 'C', Ardillaun Ct.
  • 112-114 St Stephens Green,
  • Dublin,
  • D02 TD28,
  • Eire.
  • www.original-source.com

Net Contents

180ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

52 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Decent

3 stars

The wash is decent enough and i imagine it would be chesp in most stores so good value for money. The only gripe is that If you have white tiles the colouring can be a tad problematic due to the green nature of the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely Cooling!

5 stars

I bought this 2 days ago and only just used it today in the shower. I love the way that the gel turns into foam. It's really soft and it lathers well with a shower scrunchie not so much with hands but that's just me. It is definitely a very cooling wash so if you're boiling hot this will most definitely cool you right down in an instant. It does make you feel tingly so I'd definitely watch out for that especially for guys lol. Plus, it's great that you can shave with it as well because at least you know what's in your shaving gel stuff as it's paraben free which I myself need to look out for as I have sensitive skin. Overall, love original source and I won't be looking back to the other brands I've tried and used :)

Overpriced and not as good.

2 stars

Unlike the other Original Source shower gels, this didn't have the same nice fragrance. Yes, it lathered up nicely; but it's so expensive compared to the normal shower gel. Really not worth the extra money! I would NOT buy this product again, Nor would I recommend it to any one.

Refreshing product

5 stars

I found this shower gel great, a small amount foamed up well and it meant I didn’t have to use loads. Great smell, the mint really woke me up in the morning and I felt refreshed. It did not leave my skin feeling dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, but not my cup of tea

3 stars

I liked the ease of use of this bottle of foaming shower gel and the foaming action did mean that the bottle lasted a whole lot longer than my regular shower gels. However, I was not a fan of the variety that I chose. The mint left my skin with an uncomfortable tingling after use. This may just be a personal thing but I did not enjoy that. Other than that, I think this was a good product and would be up there for ease of use and value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shower gel

5 stars

Recently purchased this as I love the normal shower gel but this is a whole different level! The gel is really tingly on your skin and has a lovely strong scent to it. If you like strong shower gel then I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Child like joy at first overall not the one for me

3 stars

I am a constant original sauce user of all of their products and most consistently use their shower gels all the time. I have one in my gym bag, football bag, take one on holiday and use it at home. For me it’s the best shower gel, so was naturally excited to try this product from them. First use I loved it, just like as a child you try foaming shower gel it’s a laugh, it’s different. Still smells the same just as the normal stuff. After a few uses this child like enjoyment wares off with the product. I’m someone who doesn’t spend ages on the shower so just want to put in my hand or on a sponge then right amount Wack it on and wash off. With this you have to then lather it up and it’s a constant guessing game as to whether you will need to apply more or your a ball of foam. With that point being made the 35 servings it says you can get out of it to me isn’t right and is probably more like 20. You will waste a fair bit of this product at first working out how much too use. All in all it’s still a good product but it’s a novelty one for me anyway. It’s a nice Christmas stocking for family but I will stick the normal version where there’s no real wastage and is easy to see what your applying is the correct amount to be using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasts Ages

5 stars

When I recieved this product I started using it the very next day as part of my shower routine. Perfect for the mornings as I hate having cold showers so the mint scent wakes me up even when I'm having a warm shower. Smells great and lasts all day.The bottle life is great as well, usually I buy a new showergel every two to three weeks but heading into week four and it's still going strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Takes some getting used to, but really great

5 stars

I really didn't know what to expect when I got this foaming shower gel, but I really like mint and tea tree, so thought it was worth a try. It's just like a shaving gel, but instead of putting it on your face, you put it on your body. Kinda simple, but unlike shaving gel, I found it better to get a little bit and foam it on the screen instead of in the hands. The gel itself is really effective, and full of fragrance. If you're not used to mint and tea tree, be prepared to be frozen! The cooling sensation is really great, but it might not be for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Leave the shower feeling fresh

4 stars

I received this product a few weeks ago and have seen a difference with this product in comparison to other foam based products. The foaming shower gel leaves you feeling fresh when leaving the shower. However, once using the product, the nozzle does tend to leak quite a bit leaving some mess and also wasting some of the product. The liquid itself is quite thick and dense also which makes it easy to cover the body with the fresh scented foam ensuring for a clean and thorough wash. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

