Original Source Mint & Tea Tree Foaming Shower Gel 180Ml

Decent 3 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 24th July 2019 The wash is decent enough and i imagine it would be chesp in most stores so good value for money. The only gripe is that If you have white tiles the colouring can be a tad problematic due to the green nature of the product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Definitely Cooling! 5 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 11th July 2019 I bought this 2 days ago and only just used it today in the shower. I love the way that the gel turns into foam. It's really soft and it lathers well with a shower scrunchie not so much with hands but that's just me. It is definitely a very cooling wash so if you're boiling hot this will most definitely cool you right down in an instant. It does make you feel tingly so I'd definitely watch out for that especially for guys lol. Plus, it's great that you can shave with it as well because at least you know what's in your shaving gel stuff as it's paraben free which I myself need to look out for as I have sensitive skin. Overall, love original source and I won't be looking back to the other brands I've tried and used :)

Overpriced and not as good. 2 stars A Tesco Customer9th July 2019 Unlike the other Original Source shower gels, this didn't have the same nice fragrance. Yes, it lathered up nicely; but it's so expensive compared to the normal shower gel. Really not worth the extra money! I would NOT buy this product again, Nor would I recommend it to any one. Report

Refreshing product 5 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 I found this shower gel great, a small amount foamed up well and it meant I didn’t have to use loads. Great smell, the mint really woke me up in the morning and I felt refreshed. It did not leave my skin feeling dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good, but not my cup of tea 3 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 I liked the ease of use of this bottle of foaming shower gel and the foaming action did mean that the bottle lasted a whole lot longer than my regular shower gels. However, I was not a fan of the variety that I chose. The mint left my skin with an uncomfortable tingling after use. This may just be a personal thing but I did not enjoy that. Other than that, I think this was a good product and would be up there for ease of use and value for money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing shower gel 5 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 Recently purchased this as I love the normal shower gel but this is a whole different level! The gel is really tingly on your skin and has a lovely strong scent to it. If you like strong shower gel then I would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Child like joy at first overall not the one for me 3 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 I am a constant original sauce user of all of their products and most consistently use their shower gels all the time. I have one in my gym bag, football bag, take one on holiday and use it at home. For me it’s the best shower gel, so was naturally excited to try this product from them. First use I loved it, just like as a child you try foaming shower gel it’s a laugh, it’s different. Still smells the same just as the normal stuff. After a few uses this child like enjoyment wares off with the product. I’m someone who doesn’t spend ages on the shower so just want to put in my hand or on a sponge then right amount Wack it on and wash off. With this you have to then lather it up and it’s a constant guessing game as to whether you will need to apply more or your a ball of foam. With that point being made the 35 servings it says you can get out of it to me isn’t right and is probably more like 20. You will waste a fair bit of this product at first working out how much too use. All in all it’s still a good product but it’s a novelty one for me anyway. It’s a nice Christmas stocking for family but I will stick the normal version where there’s no real wastage and is easy to see what your applying is the correct amount to be using. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lasts Ages 5 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 When I recieved this product I started using it the very next day as part of my shower routine. Perfect for the mornings as I hate having cold showers so the mint scent wakes me up even when I'm having a warm shower. Smells great and lasts all day.The bottle life is great as well, usually I buy a new showergel every two to three weeks but heading into week four and it's still going strong. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Takes some getting used to, but really great 5 stars Review from originalsource.co.uk 25th March 2019 I really didn't know what to expect when I got this foaming shower gel, but I really like mint and tea tree, so thought it was worth a try. It's just like a shaving gel, but instead of putting it on your face, you put it on your body. Kinda simple, but unlike shaving gel, I found it better to get a little bit and foam it on the screen instead of in the hands. The gel itself is really effective, and full of fragrance. If you're not used to mint and tea tree, be prepared to be frozen! The cooling sensation is really great, but it might not be for everyone. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]