Fairy Pure Clean Washing Up Liquid 625Ml

good at washing up greasy dishes especially but obviously good for all washing up, including the sides.
The GREATEST
I have been using Fairy for washing-up and also non- bio for my fabric washing for a number of years. Fairy contains no perfume it is ideal for me because I have skin allergies, but the greatest bonus is that such a small amount goes a very long way. Thank you soooo much Fairy. xx
Fairy
Not a lot required as you only need a drop in really hard water.
Good at degreasing
This is an excellent product for cleaning dishes and worksurfaces, but, although it is good for the environment and allergies I believe it is tested on animals, so this is a no-no for me. If I am wrong about the testing then I would buy it again.
THE BEST
FAIRY - only need a small amount to wash the dishes and what a great job it does. A bonus for me as I don't tend to use washing gloves so this is protecting my hands while I wash. Thank you Fairy.
fairy detergent
love fairy you need a little bit to go a very long way which used to be the adverts message The only thing I am not sure of is the colour, it takes getting used to being clear but if the properties and ingredients are more environmental then as Tesco's motto says ' every little helps'.'Also as lots of people nowadays have issues of allergies this detergent enables people to use this without any side effects so which is a good cause for those people whose allergies which may be life threatening.
high promance product
I have sensitive skin and always on the lookout for products which wont cause irritation , this is perfect high performance and gentle to skin and environment as well.
No More Rubber Gloves
This product does exactly as it states with the added bonus of being kind to my hands. So much so I've ditched the marigolds!
Really cleans well
Brilliant love this new washing up liquid, gets my plates sparkling clean!!
Irreplaceable
I have always used this product. As irreplaceable for me. The fat is removed quickly and effectively