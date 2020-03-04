By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fairy Pure Clean Washing Up Liquid 625Ml

Write a review
image 1 of Fairy Pure Clean Washing Up Liquid 625Ml
£ 1.80
£2.88/litre



  • Fairy Pure & Clean washing up liquid offers you the original cleaning power of Fairy for your dishes but does not include any perfumes or dyes. The formula is dermatologically approved by Skin Health Alliance.
  • 0% Perfumes
  • 0% Dyes
  • Efficient cleaning, cleans greasy leftover food completely
  • Ultra Long Lasting Suds from every drop
  • Rich formula for sparkling clean dishes, powerful grease cutting, perfume and dye free
  • The formula is dermatologically approved by Skin Health Alliance
  • Pack size: 625ML

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Also try Fairy Platinum All in One Dishwasher tablets for sparkling dishes and a sparkling dishwasher. Fairy Pure & Clean washing up liquid is so concentrated that you only need to use a drop.

Warnings

  • Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 328 5901
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

625 ℮

Safety information

  1. Irritant
View more safety information

WARNING Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes.

69 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

good at washing up greasy dishes especially but ob

5 stars

good at washing up greasy dishes especially but obviously good for all washing up, including the sides.

The GREATEST

5 stars

I have been using Fairy for washing-up and also non- bio for my fabric washing for a number of years. Fairy contains no perfume it is ideal for me because I have skin allergies, but the greatest bonus is that such a small amount goes a very long way. Thank you soooo much Fairy. xx

Fairy

5 stars

Not a lot required as you only need a drop in really hard water.

Good at degreasing

4 stars

This is an excellent product for cleaning dishes and worksurfaces, but, although it is good for the environment and allergies I believe it is tested on animals, so this is a no-no for me. If I am wrong about the testing then I would buy it again.

THE BEST

5 stars

FAIRY - only need a small amount to wash the dishes and what a great job it does. A bonus for me as I don't tend to use washing gloves so this is protecting my hands while I wash. Thank you Fairy.

fairy detergent

5 stars

love fairy you need a little bit to go a very long way which used to be the adverts message The only thing I am not sure of is the colour, it takes getting used to being clear but if the properties and ingredients are more environmental then as Tesco's motto says ' every little helps'.'Also as lots of people nowadays have issues of allergies this detergent enables people to use this without any side effects so which is a good cause for those people whose allergies which may be life threatening.

high promance product

5 stars

I have sensitive skin and always on the lookout for products which wont cause irritation , this is perfect high performance and gentle to skin and environment as well.

No More Rubber Gloves

4 stars

This product does exactly as it states with the added bonus of being kind to my hands. So much so I've ditched the marigolds!

Really cleans well

5 stars

Brilliant love this new washing up liquid, gets my plates sparkling clean!!

Irreplaceable

5 stars

I have always used this product. As irreplaceable for me. The fat is removed quickly and effectively

1-10 of 69 reviews

Show 10 more reviews







