Andrex Toilet Tissue Supreme Quilts 16 Rolls

£ 9.45
£0.37/100sheet

Product Description

  • For more information about The Andrex® Clean Routine and to sign up for exclusive offers go to www.andrex.co.uk
  • Andrex® wants everyone to feel as clean as possible. Andrex® Quilts is designed with this in mind. It has plush layers of tissue to give a deep quilted softness for a luxurious clean.
  • We recommend using Andrex® Quilts alongside Andrex Washlets® to help you feel cleaner and fresher than using dry toilet tissue alone.
  • The Andrex® Clean Routine
  • 1. Use 3-4 sheets per wipe
  • 2. Wipe from front to back until clean
  • 3. Use 1-2 Washlets® to feel cleaner
  • 4. Pat dry with toilet tissue
  • 5. Always wash hands with soap
  • 16 Rolls
  • Average 160 Sheets Per Roll, 4 Ply
  • Average sheet size 124mm x 103mm
  • Average roll length 19.84m
  • With plush cushiony layers
  • 16 toilet tissue rolls
  • Average 160 sheets per roll
  • 4 ply
  • Pack size: 2560SHT

Information

Produce of

Made in the UK

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • If you have any comments regarding this product, please write to;
  • Consumer Relations Services AQWEOSTT16,
  • Kimberly-Clark Limited,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.
  • Or call us on: Freephone 0800 626 008 (UK) 1800 626 008 (ROI) quoting the number printed on the inside of the core

Net Contents

16 x Rolls

10 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Our favorite

5 stars

Fed up with toilet paper dissolving in your hands. This one has a right structure and strength.

not the best !!

1 stars

very terrible product , extermely hard paper , what happened to the real thing ? will not be buying again !!

Whats happened Andrex?

1 stars

This product is now rubbish, poor quality and not fit for purpose.

Great paper

5 stars

Great product. Strong & good quality paper. Gentle on the skin. Not cheap but bought on offer.

Very disappointing

1 stars

I was surprised that Andree claimed that this tissue was 4 ply. It certainly didn’t seem thick enough. But I did manage to get 4 layers off of a sheet when I pulled one apart, with difficulty. The quality however, left a lot to be desired. Wasn’t soft, as I’d expected. Not pleasant to use so I’m now looking for something else.

Perforations !

2 stars

11 out of 16 had perforations which did not tear properly and 5 had perforations which did not line up with the perforations of the other sheet of paper which then gave a very thin layer and a thicker layer on the other sheet.

cross threaded

3 stars

last lot was cross threaded pattern on inside! very odd seems on offer ones it happens.

NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE

1 stars

Not fit for purpose.

Choose a cheaper brand eg Tesco for same purpose

3 stars

If you don't mind that most of the sheets won't tear exactly on the perforatated lines then it's ok. I find it extremely annoying that I end up with single flimsy layers all over the bathroom floor!!

scratchy

1 stars

cardboard!!!

