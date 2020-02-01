Andrex Toilet Tissue Supreme Quilts 16 Rolls

Our favorite
Fed up with toilet paper dissolving in your hands. This one has a right structure and strength.
not the best !!
very terrible product , extermely hard paper , what happened to the real thing ? will not be buying again !!
Whats happened Andrex?
This product is now rubbish, poor quality and not fit for purpose.
Great paper
Great product. Strong & good quality paper. Gentle on the skin. Not cheap but bought on offer.
Very disappointing
I was surprised that Andree claimed that this tissue was 4 ply. It certainly didn’t seem thick enough. But I did manage to get 4 layers off of a sheet when I pulled one apart, with difficulty. The quality however, left a lot to be desired. Wasn’t soft, as I’d expected. Not pleasant to use so I’m now looking for something else.
Perforations !
11 out of 16 had perforations which did not tear properly and 5 had perforations which did not line up with the perforations of the other sheet of paper which then gave a very thin layer and a thicker layer on the other sheet.
cross threaded
last lot was cross threaded pattern on inside! very odd seems on offer ones it happens.
NOT FIT FOR PURPOSE
Not fit for purpose.
Choose a cheaper brand eg Tesco for same purpose
If you don't mind that most of the sheets won't tear exactly on the perforatated lines then it's ok. I find it extremely annoying that I end up with single flimsy layers all over the bathroom floor!!
scratchy
cardboard!!!