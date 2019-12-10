Tesco Finest 20 Month Matured Parma Ham 135G

- Energy324kJ 78kcal4%
- Fat5.4g8%
- Saturates1.8g9%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt1.2g20%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1199kJ / 288kcal
Product Description
- Sliced Parma ham.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Matured for a minimum of 20 months in the Italian region of Emilia Romagna
- Knowledge & expertise spanning 8 generations since 1812
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Pack size: 135g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Leg, Salt.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produce of
Produced in Italy using pork from Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestion
- Take out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving.
- Serve as a starter with bruschetta and extra virgin olive oil.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
Net Contents
135g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices of Parma ham (27g)
|Energy
|1199kJ / 288kcal
|324kJ / 78kcal
|Fat
|20.0g
|5.4g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|0.5g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|26.5g
|7.2g
|Salt
|4.6g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
