Sheba Fine Flakes Wet Cat Food Pouches Fish in Jelly 40x85g

Complete wet pet food for adult cats.

Sheba Fine Flakes in Jelly recipes are a wet cat food with scrumptious flakes, carefully prepared in a divine, melting jelly your cat will adore. Fine Flakes cat food is the perfect pet food choice to inspire a nuzzle of affection. Choose Sheba Fine Flakes cat food with Fish in Jelly, available in 40 x 85g handy Sheba pouches. A 100% Complete and Balanced wet cat food with no artificial colours or preservatives. Scrumptious flakes of Sheba wet cat food are carefully produced in a divine melting jelly. Available in convenient 85g cat food pouches, Sheba Fine Flakes wet cat food with Fish in jelly is gently prepared, with an exquisite flavour that cats love, time and again. Delicious Sheba cat food in jelly is made from select ingredients and certified sustainable fish. Sheba Fine Flakes in Jelly cat food pouches are quality cat food recipes made with no artificial colours or preservatives.

At Sheba we understand your feline friend's desire for high quality cat food and well-crafted recipes. Sheba has designed a collection of superior cat food and cat treats, with delicious recipes, making feeding your cat a pleasure every time. You'll have them purring and pawing for more.

High quality adult Sheba Fine Flakes cat food pouches provide complete nutrition for your feline companion, ensuring they have all they need for a healthy life

Pack size: 3400G

Net Contents

40 x 85g ℮

Preparation and Usage

24h Daily Feeding Recommendation Pouch Only: 3 kg: 3, 4 kg: 3 1/2, 5 kg: 4 Pouch + Dry Food: 3 kg: 2 + 15 g, 4 kg: 2 1/2 + 15 g, 5 kg: 3 + 15 g We recommend to feed a mix of complete wet Sheba® and a dry food. 60 kcal/85 g Feeding instructions: Adjust the amount of food to your cat's needs. Fresh water should always be available. Serve food at room temperature, surplus food can be chilled for up to 2 days.

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Preservatives