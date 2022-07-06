Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25Ml Rejuvenates and revitalises skin Promotes healthy skin Helps your skin look younger

Collagen, Elastin and Vitamin E help revitalise the skin's elasticity, tone and firmness. Helping to minimise the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles. Skin appears smooth, firm and more youthful. - Promotes firmer, younger looking skin - Improves elasticity - Smoothes the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles Skin Republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate, helping you maintain healthy looking glowing skin. This face mask sheet and packaging are biodegradable. Infused with an anti aging serum to reduce the visible signs of aging for a more youthful appearance.

Anti aging Face Mask Dermatologist Tested Biodegradable Eco Mask Not Tested on Animals

Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Natto Gum, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Elastin, Wheat Amino Acids, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage