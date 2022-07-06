We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25Ml
image 1 of Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25Mlimage 2 of Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25Ml

Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25Ml

5(1)
£5.00

£20.00/100ml

Skin Republic Collagen Face Mask 25MlRejuvenates and revitalises skinPromotes healthy skin Helps your skin look younger
Collagen, Elastin and Vitamin E help revitalise the skin's elasticity, tone and firmness. Helping to minimise the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinkles. Skin appears smooth, firm and more youthful.- Promotes firmer, younger looking skin- Improves elasticity- Smoothes the appearance of fine lines and deep wrinklesSkin Republic is a scientifically formulated, dermatologist tested range combining the latest advances in skin care with natural plant extracts. Concentrated nutrient rich ingredients nourish and hydrate, helping you maintain healthy looking glowing skin.This face mask sheet and packaging are biodegradable. Infused with an anti aging serum to reduce the visible signs of aging for a more youthful appearance.
Anti aging Face MaskDermatologist TestedBiodegradable Eco MaskNot Tested on Animals
Pack size: 25ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Leaf Extract, Hydroxyethylcellulose, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Disodium EDTA, Natto Gum, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Sodium Hyaluronate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydrolyzed Elastin, Wheat Amino Acids, Methylparaben, Phenoxyethanol, Propylparaben, Parfum/Fragrance

Produce of

Made in Korea

Net Contents

25ml

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Cleanse skin.2. Remove mask from packaging. Unfold and place onto face.3. Wear for 15-20 minutes.4. Remove mask. Do not rinse.5. Excess serum can be applied to neck, décolletage and hands.6. As the skin has a 4-week regeneration period it is most effective when used twice a week for the first month and then as required.7. To ensure skin compatibility, it is advisable to test a small area of the skin before use. Use the mask immediately after opening to prevent essence from drying out.

