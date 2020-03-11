Oral-B Pro 2000 Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Up to 100% more plaque removal: round head cleans better for healthier gums \n
  • Protect your gums: Pressure sensor alerts you if you brush too hard \n
  • Gently whitens your teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains \n
  • Experience Oral-B Pro 2 from the #1 brand recommended by dentist worldwide. The sleek handle of the Pro 2 electric toothbrush helps you brush like your dentist recommends: It helps you brush for 2 minutes with the professional timer and it notifies you every 30 seconds to change the area your are brushing. While you are just moving the brush around your mouth, Oral-B's unique round head does all the rest. It removes up to 100% more plaque than a standard manual toothbrush for healthier gums and it starts making your smile whiter as of the first day of brushing by removing surface stains. Not only this, but the toothbrush helps you protect your delicate gums with the proprietary pressure control technology that reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. Oral-B Pro 2 toothbrush is the must have brush for everyone who wants to switch to an electric toothbrush and improve their oral health. No wonder Oral-B is the #1 recommended brand by dentists worldwide.
  • Up to 100% more plaque removal: round head cleans better for healthier gums
  • Protect your gums: Pressure sensor alerts you if you brush too hard
  • Gently whitens your teeth starting from day 1 by removing surface stains
  • Know you brush the right amount of time with the 2min professional timer
  • 2 brushing modes: daily clean and gum care
  • Content: 1 electric toothbrush handle with charger, 1 toothbrush head
  • Battery lasts more than 2 weeks

Information

Produce of

Germany

Warnings

  • Periodically check the cord for damage. If the cord is damaged, take the charging unit to an Oral-B Braun Service Centre. A damaged or non-functioning unit must no longer be used. Not intended for use by children under age of 3 years. This appliance is not intended for use by children or persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities, unless they are supervised by a person responsible for their safety. In general, we recommend that you keep the appliance out of the reach of children. Children should be supervised to ensure they do not play with the appliance. If the product is dropped, the brush head should be replaced before the next use, even if no damage is visible. Do not place or store the charger where it can fall or be pulled into a tub or sink. Do not place the charger in water or other liquid. Do not reach for a charger that has fallen into water. Unplug immediately. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Consult your dealer for repairs or contact an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not disassemble the product except when disposing of the battery. When taking out the battery for disposal, use caution not to short the positive (+) and negative (-) terminals. Do not insert any object into any opening of the appliance / charging unit. Do not touch the power plug with wet hands. This can cause electric shock. When unplugging, always hold the power plug instead of the cord. Use this product only for its intended use as described. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer. If you are undergoing treatment for any oral care condition, consult your dental professional prior to use.

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

30 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent surprise

5 stars

I have had a problem with bleeding gums for most of my life and was always skeptical about the damage that these devices would potentially bring to my teeth. In fact this was a present from my wife, I never considered buying one such was my concern. I was pleasantly surprised to experience no bleeding at all using the Sensi UltraThin brush head it came with. The &#39;ultra clean&#39; feeling it leaves after each usage is still quite puzzling as compared to the traditional brushes I have used all my life. I am guessing that it is operating wonders as far as plaque removal is concerned. Highly recommended.

Good toothbrush

5 stars

Really good toothbrush good power was recommended by my dentist teeth feel really clean

Great toothbrush

5 stars

Brought to upgrade my old Oral B Electric toothbrush and so far this has proven to be a great replacement. Holds battery charge very well which is the issue with my old one.

Great toothbrush!

5 stars

I've had this toothbrush for a few months now after deciding to swap from a manual to an electric toothbrush, and I've found it to be a massive improvement. This particular toothbrush has great features, including a timer to help you allot thirty seconds to brushing each quarter of your mouth so that you brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes and a sensor that alerts you if you're brushing your teeth too hard. The battery life is great; I've had this around six to eight months and only have to charge it around once a fortnight.

Oral b toothbrush

5 stars

I bought this item 2 weeks ago I am so happy did it.

Fab

5 stars

Bought recently. Excellent toothbrush. Well worth the money.

Makes cleaning my teeth enjoyable

5 stars

A great improvement on my previous electric toothbrush, I feel my teeth are a whole lot cleaner.

Deep Cleaning Made Easy

4 stars

Effortlessly deep cleanses your teeth for all day freshness and confidence all through the night.

Excellent product, throughly recommended

5 stars

I had used three different electric tooth brushes over the past two years and had been throughly dissapointed with their failure to perform of which two had broken down within two months. So I bit the bullet and went for the Oral-B Pro 2 and have never looked back, excellent performance between charges and two levels of brush speed, ideal for those who need a quikc clean.

Good buy

4 stars

Have had this about a month now. Teeth feel much cleaner than with a manual brush

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

