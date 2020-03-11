Oral-B Pro 2000 Sensi Ultrathin Electric Toothbrush

Excellent surprise
I have had a problem with bleeding gums for most of my life and was always skeptical about the damage that these devices would potentially bring to my teeth. In fact this was a present from my wife, I never considered buying one such was my concern. I was pleasantly surprised to experience no bleeding at all using the Sensi UltraThin brush head it came with. The 'ultra clean' feeling it leaves after each usage is still quite puzzling as compared to the traditional brushes I have used all my life. I am guessing that it is operating wonders as far as plaque removal is concerned. Highly recommended.
Good toothbrush
Really good toothbrush good power was recommended by my dentist teeth feel really clean
Great toothbrush
Brought to upgrade my old Oral B Electric toothbrush and so far this has proven to be a great replacement. Holds battery charge very well which is the issue with my old one.
Great toothbrush!
I've had this toothbrush for a few months now after deciding to swap from a manual to an electric toothbrush, and I've found it to be a massive improvement. This particular toothbrush has great features, including a timer to help you allot thirty seconds to brushing each quarter of your mouth so that you brush your teeth for the recommended two minutes and a sensor that alerts you if you're brushing your teeth too hard. The battery life is great; I've had this around six to eight months and only have to charge it around once a fortnight.
Oral b toothbrush
I bought this item 2 weeks ago I am so happy did it.
Fab
Bought recently. Excellent toothbrush. Well worth the money.
Makes cleaning my teeth enjoyable
A great improvement on my previous electric toothbrush, I feel my teeth are a whole lot cleaner.
Deep Cleaning Made Easy
Effortlessly deep cleanses your teeth for all day freshness and confidence all through the night.
Excellent product, throughly recommended
I had used three different electric tooth brushes over the past two years and had been throughly dissapointed with their failure to perform of which two had broken down within two months. So I bit the bullet and went for the Oral-B Pro 2 and have never looked back, excellent performance between charges and two levels of brush speed, ideal for those who need a quikc clean.
Good buy
Have had this about a month now. Teeth feel much cleaner than with a manual brush