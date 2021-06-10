Carousel 100 Playballs
- - Encourages active play
- - Great for ball pits or paddling pools
- - Includes 100 multicoloured balls
- Perfect for encouraging active play, this set of play balls from our Carousel range are colourful, fun and safe. Included are 100 multicoloured plastic balls that can be used to fill up either a ball pit or paddling pool. The play balls are supplied in a mesh storage bag with zip fastening.
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Only for domestic use.
- To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
2 Years
Safety information
Warning! Only for domestic use. To be used under the direct supervision of an adult.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021