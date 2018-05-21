Carousel Alphabet Playmats

Bright, colourful and eye-catching
Brougt yhis item for childs playroom. Brought two packs ... one pack for flooras a playmat ... the other pack I have stuck on wall, just as a fun feature.... looks great.
Good product
Great value , my little one loves them, definitely recommend
Looks good
Bought this for young grandson He is to young for it yet , but bearable to lay & play also I think will be a great way to learn colours and letters at different stages of age . Price was very good
Great
Bought for my baby to be born, he will enjoy playing on it as i had previously bought a set for my last son.
Great service
Always arrive on time always pleasant always willing to help