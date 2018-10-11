Tesco Pocket Pillows Salmon Bites 65G

My cat is not keen
Having tried this and other flavours my cat either nibbles one or two then just leaves them or simply sniffs them and walks away. Will be trying different brands to find one acceptable to my fussy cat!
COMPOSITION
Cereals (4% malt), Meat and Animal Derivatives, Oils and Fats, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% salmon), Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin (4% oat fibre), Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives.
ADDITIVES:Colourants Nutritional additives per kg: Vitamin A 9000 IU, Vitamin D3 630 IU, Vitamin E 90mg
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal and use within 14 days of opening. Resealable
Produced in Austria, Packed in Germany
Feeding guidelines:
Feed at any time of the day as a treat or reward.
Ensure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
5 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
65g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Crude protein
|31%
|Crude oils and fats
|20%
|Crude fibre
|4%
|Crude ash
|5%
|Moisture
|10%
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020