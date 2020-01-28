Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G

Great for fussy cats!
My cat loves these & eats them more than the Dreamies he used to love. He can be fussy at times so this is a good thing!! He also loved the Pick 'n' Mix cat treats Tesco used to do though they seem to have disappeared from Tesco as I haven't been able to buy them since Christmas which is an enormous shame!!
My cat loves these as much as the branded type
Your cat will love these!!
My cat loves Tesco pocket pillows!! This from a fussy eater!!
My cat love these more than the famous brands
