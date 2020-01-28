By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Pocket Pillows Mixed Meat 65G
£ 0.80
£12.31/kg

Product Description

  • A complementary pet food for cats
  • No artificial colours No Artificial flavours With Essential Vitamins and Minerals 432 Kcal per 100g No added Sugar Taurine supports healthy heart and eyes
  • We’ve been creating mouth watering treats with our team of pet nutrition experts for over 10 years. Carefully prepared using tantalising tasty ingredients and available in a range of shapes, sizes, flavours and textures, our treats are the perfect way to reward your cat.
  • Pack size: 65G

Information

Ingredients

COMPOSITION

Cereals, Meat and Animal Derivatives(16%, 4% beef in the beef pocket, 4% turkey  in the turkey pocket, 4% duck in the duck pocket), Oils and Fats, Fish and Fish Derivatives, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Yeasts, Minerals, Milk and Milk Derivatives.

ADDITIVES:Colourants  Nutritional additives per kg:  Vitamin A 9000 IU, Vitamin D3 630 IU, Vitamin E 90mg, Taurine 1000 mg

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal and use within 14 days of opening. Feed at any time of the day as a treat or reward. Ensure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.

Produce of

Produced in Austria, Packed in Germany

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

65g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g contains
Crude protein30%
Crude oils and fats20%
Crude fibre2%
Crude ash6%
Moisture10%

Great for fussy cats!

4 stars

My cat loves these & eats them more than the Dreamies he used to love. He can be fussy at times so this is a good thing!! He also loved the Pick 'n' Mix cat treats Tesco used to do though they seem to have disappeared from Tesco as I haven't been able to buy them since Christmas which is an enormous shame!!

My cat loves these as much as the branded type

5 stars

My cat loves these as much as the branded type

Your cat will love these!!

5 stars

My cat loves Tesco pocket pillows!! This from a fussy eater!!

My cat love these more than the famous brands

5 stars

My cat love these more than the famous brands

