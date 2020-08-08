By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(5)Write a review
Carousel Emmi Get Well Soon Baby
£ 25.00
£25.00/each

Product Description

  • Emmi's cheeks glow red & if you squeeze her hand she coughs
  • Give her injections & listen to her heartbeat using the stethoscope \n
  • Comes with medical accessories to help look after her
  • Sindy
  • 46cm soft body doll with medical kit

Bought for my grand daughters 5th for birthday, she loves to make her better and plays with doll none stop very good value for money. Only thing i would suggest is to put small paper sticker on area that you need to touch to make dolly have fever and cough, as this was a little complicated at first for my grand daughter.

The point at the base of the back doesnt work (supposed to make the baby cry). When I've had a look its stitched up so no way to tell if it's a battery issue etc. The bit over the heart seems like the same type of pressure point and that works, albeit very quiet. My daughter doesn't realise this so she is happy. But she cant press the hands to make baby cough herself as its stiff so be easier if we can figure a way to fix the point at the back. Would appreciate some response please.

It's a bit weird the doll when you press its arm starts crying and coughing while its face goes red. My daughter loves it thou.

Bought for my 4 yr old granddaughter and she loved it

Bought for my daughter's 4th birthday, so still in the box. Definitely going to be loved and looked after. Comes with Doctors bag and untesils.

