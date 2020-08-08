Carousel Emmi Get Well Soon Baby

Bought for my grand daughters 5th for birthday, sh
Bought for my grand daughters 5th for birthday, she loves to make her better and plays with doll none stop very good value for money. Only thing i would suggest is to put small paper sticker on area that you need to touch to make dolly have fever and cough, as this was a little complicated at first for my grand daughter.
Some parts dont wont
The point at the base of the back doesnt work (supposed to make the baby cry). When I've had a look its stitched up so no way to tell if it's a battery issue etc. The bit over the heart seems like the same type of pressure point and that works, albeit very quiet. My daughter doesn't realise this so she is happy. But she cant press the hands to make baby cough herself as its stiff so be easier if we can figure a way to fix the point at the back. Would appreciate some response please.
It's a bit weird the doll when you press its arm s
It's a bit weird the doll when you press its arm starts crying and coughing while its face goes red. My daughter loves it thou.
Lovely doll
Review from tesco.com
Bought for my 4 yr old granddaughter and she loved it
Great value for money
Review from tesco.com
Bought for my daughter's 4th birthday, so still in the box. Definitely going to be loved and looked after. Comes with Doctors bag and untesils.