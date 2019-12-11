Tesco Meal For 1 Sweet & Sour Chicken Chinese Curry 550G

This was REALLY bad.
This was really bad. I would never buy this again. It tasted bland/sugary, the pieces of meat were strange in that they dissolved in to a grainy goo once it was heated.
Be kind to your taste buds - AVOID THIS!
Rarely have I tasted something so disgustingly foul. I actually felt sorry for my bin having to contain it! Tasteless watery noodles, nasty chicken curry which tasted neither of chicken or curry and sweet and sour chicken minus the chicken. The quality of Tesco own brand foods have declined terribly. Are Tesco actually doing anything about this? Do they even have any quality control? So many negative reviews about so many of their products should start ringing their alarm bells! And the con of making portion sizes smaller, re-marketing them as "new" then charging the same price as the discontinued larger size is a disgusting practice.
A nice mix of gentle flavours, a good plate full
No strong flavours, not hot spicy, just a good tasty plateful of Chinese food. The chicken is always well cooked and tender, plenty of sauces, the noodles are a good touch as they add a different texture and flavour to the dish. Have this about once a week, enjoy and look forward too. As I said, not over fancy or spicy, just good comfort food.
Dire. Great pics on the box. The reality....a few
Dire. Great pics on the box. The reality....a few flakes of chicken in off brown water (curry sauce). The biggest rip as usual comes from Tesco.
I would sooner eat my socks.
As everyone else has said, total waste of money. The chicken was non existent, but believe it or not, the noodles were the worst part about it!! How can you even get noodles wrong??? There was an underlying taste of banana, it was rancid. Disgraceful meal and to be quite honest, with the resounding negative reviews, I can't believe this is still on the shelves. Wouldn't feed this to my worst enemies dog.
Totally disgusting. We binned it and ruined our Fr
Totally disgusting. We binned it and ruined our Friday night dinner. It shouldn't be in a shelf. What an awful taste.
Horrendous
Terrible .. total waste of money, vinegary sauce, watery rice ( what little rice there was) everything pretty tasteless
Rubbish product - avoid.
This tasted like soggy cardboard, and the chicken portion was absolutely minimal - just two tiny pieces and a couple of tiny offcuts. I might as well have eaten a bag of rice. Truly terrible - do NOT buy. I have taken photos and will ask for my money back.
Absolutely tasteless !
Terrible !! Tasteless and watery. Whistle if you find a decent sized piece of chicken . Total waste of money !!
Terrible
It’s tasteless, there is not a lot of chicken in it, they are very small pieces what there is of it, not be buying it again