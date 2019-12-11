By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Meal For 1 Sweet & Sour Chicken Chinese Curry 550G

1.5(23)Write a review
Tesco Meal For 1 Sweet & Sour Chicken Chinese Curry 550G
£ 3.50
£6.37/kg
Each pack
  • Energy2857kJ 680kcal
    34%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates4.1g
    21%
  • Sugars20.1g
    22%
  • Salt2.7g
    45%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 555kJ / 132kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast pieces in a spiced coconut sauce. Chicken Breast pieces in a rice vinegar, pineapple and ginger sauce. Cooked noodles with carrots and bean sprouts in a soy dressing. Cooked rice with peas and scrambled egg.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A taste of China. Egg fried rice and soy vegetable noodles. Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China. Egg fried rice and soy vegetable noodles. Working closely with our specialist chefs we use unique Chinese flavour combinations to create vibrant and aromatic dishes.
  • A taste of China
  • Egg fried rice and soy vegetable noodles
  • 9 mins microwave
  • Pack size: 550g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Noodles [Cooked Noodles [Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Carrot, Rice Wine, Bean Sprouts, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Molasses, Soya Bean, Wheat, Alcohol], Cooked Egg Fried Rice [Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Sesame Oil, Peas, Pasteurised Egg, Rice Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Lemon Juice, Chicken Breast (15%), Water, Onion, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Pineapple, Rice Vinegar, Cornflour, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Carrot, Coconut Cream, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Ginger Purée, Chicken Extract, Salt, Red Chilli Purée, White Wine Vinegar, Coriander Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Soya Bean, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric Powder, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Molasses, Star Anise, Cumin Powder, Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Spring Onion, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Black Soya Bean, Fennel, Garlic Purée, Wheat, Cinnamon Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Mustard Powder, Leek, Ginger Powder, White Pepper, Paprika, Nutmeg, Alcohol, Clove Powder, Black Pepper, Lemon Peel.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Pierce film lid.
Important
Not suitable for heating from frozen. Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
190ºC / Fan 170ºC / Gas 5 25 mins

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

550g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (514g**)
Energy555kJ / 132kcal2857kJ / 680kcal
Fat4.3g22.1g
Saturates0.8g4.1g
Carbohydrate16.6g85.4g
Sugars3.9g20.1g
Fibre1.7g8.7g
Protein5.9g30.4g
Salt0.5g2.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
Pack contains 1 servings.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 550g typically weighs 514g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

23 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

This was REALLY bad.

1 stars

This was really bad. I would never buy this again. It tasted bland/sugary, the pieces of meat were strange in that they dissolved in to a grainy goo once it was heated.

Be kind to your taste buds - AVOID THIS!

1 stars

Rarely have I tasted something so disgustingly foul. I actually felt sorry for my bin having to contain it! Tasteless watery noodles, nasty chicken curry which tasted neither of chicken or curry and sweet and sour chicken minus the chicken. The quality of Tesco own brand foods have declined terribly. Are Tesco actually doing anything about this? Do they even have any quality control? So many negative reviews about so many of their products should start ringing their alarm bells! And the con of making portion sizes smaller, re-marketing them as "new" then charging the same price as the discontinued larger size is a disgusting practice.

A nice mix of gentle flavours, a good plate full

4 stars

No strong flavours, not hot spicy, just a good tasty plateful of Chinese food. The chicken is always well cooked and tender, plenty of sauces, the noodles are a good touch as they add a different texture and flavour to the dish. Have this about once a week, enjoy and look forward too. As I said, not over fancy or spicy, just good comfort food.

Dire. Great pics on the box. The reality....a few

1 stars

Dire. Great pics on the box. The reality....a few flakes of chicken in off brown water (curry sauce). The biggest rip as usual comes from Tesco.

I would sooner eat my socks.

1 stars

As everyone else has said, total waste of money. The chicken was non existent, but believe it or not, the noodles were the worst part about it!! How can you even get noodles wrong??? There was an underlying taste of banana, it was rancid. Disgraceful meal and to be quite honest, with the resounding negative reviews, I can't believe this is still on the shelves. Wouldn't feed this to my worst enemies dog.

Totally disgusting. We binned it and ruined our Fr

1 stars

Totally disgusting. We binned it and ruined our Friday night dinner. It shouldn't be in a shelf. What an awful taste.

Horrendous

1 stars

Terrible .. total waste of money, vinegary sauce, watery rice ( what little rice there was) everything pretty tasteless

Rubbish product - avoid.

1 stars

This tasted like soggy cardboard, and the chicken portion was absolutely minimal - just two tiny pieces and a couple of tiny offcuts. I might as well have eaten a bag of rice. Truly terrible - do NOT buy. I have taken photos and will ask for my money back.

Absolutely tasteless !

1 stars

Terrible !! Tasteless and watery. Whistle if you find a decent sized piece of chicken . Total waste of money !!

Terrible

1 stars

It’s tasteless, there is not a lot of chicken in it, they are very small pieces what there is of it, not be buying it again

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco Chicken Tikka Masala & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Tesco Chicken Chow Mein 400G

£ 2.50
£6.25/kg

Offer

Tesco Sweet & Sour Chicken & Rice 450G

£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here