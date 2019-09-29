Nivea Q10 Plus C Anti Wrinkle Night Cream 40Ml

Smelly 2 stars A Tesco Customer29th September 2019 Horrible smell and leaves marks on pillow slips even though it was used some time before going to bed. Report

It's an amazing product. 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 17th January 2019 I have seen a very positive change within a short period of time of using it,my skin really looks amazing. Keep up with the good work .

Never Again ! 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th July 2018 I am 79 years old with Copd and Oxygen dependent so everything is a great effort. Having just changed my bedding and towels from cream to white I was horrified to find that they were all stained after just one night. First and last time I ever use this !

Fake Tan 2 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 16th June 2018 It's an ok cream. Makes my skin feel nice and soft...However! I've read the packaging over and over and can't see where it says it contains fake tan, because it clearly does. The smell of fake tan is over whelming and keeps waking me up at night and it's stained all my hands. I would have never have bought it, had I know as I can't stand the smell of fake tan. It really should be stated on the product. I don't think I'll be purchasing this again.

GOOD! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 8th March 2018 This is good value for money as a little goes a long way. little of this goes a long way. This has definitely made my skin brighter and my lines are smoother and less noticeable.

5* 10/10 cream 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th October 2017 I wanted to try this Nivea Q10 cream for as long as possible so I could give a honest review of it and after nearly 4 weeks of using it I can honestly say what an improvement it has made, my skin is more radiant and I now have a less dull complexion, my skin feels super soft in the morning and it's not a greasy cream to apply. I have now stocked up on more and have convinced colleagues to give it a try also. Only negative I would say is that the nozzle keeps squirting out the cream so it's a case of put enough on your fingers and get the lid back on as fast as possible but I can live with this to get the results I've had. A definite 5* 10/10 cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

What a difference! 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st September 2017 I don't usually have much success with moisturisers and face creams. Either my skin reacts badly to them, or I just don't notice any benefit. I've been trying Nivea Q10 plusC at bedtime for just over a week now, and what a difference in my skin! It's brighter, smoother and the blemishes have faded. I held back on making a decision as to whether this cream worked, as I wanted to give it a good few days to see if I could notice any changes. The difference is unbelievable. It's easy to apply and soaks in nice and quickly, not leaving any greasiness. I'll definitely be buying another when this one is finished. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natalie Goodwin 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 21st September 2017 I loved this cream, it dosnt feel sticky like my other night time cream I use, and I love the feel of my skin in the morning . The only problem I had with this cream was trying to get it open you have a normal screw lid all fine then it has the pointed nosel so I tried piercing it but that didn't work as it was to long , I had to try and pop the top off to the peel the protective film off then try and put or pop the top back on . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]