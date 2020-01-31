Surf Lavender & Jasmine Washing Capsules 20 Wash

Smell amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 31st January 2020 I have used the surf lavender and jasmine washing capsules for several washes now. The first load I did was my work clothes and when the cycle was finished I opened the washer door and was hit with a beautiful clean aroma. I tumble dried my laundry and my kitchen smelt lovely. The smell went through the house. My laundry looked bright clean and soft. Cant believe I have not used these capsules before but I will certainly be buying them again. The best thing was my colleague complimented me on the nice smell from me. That's me sold on this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 28th January 2020 This is a new way for me to improve my washing. So easy to use and the smell is amazing and lasts for days afterwards as well. This is my all time go to in washing products now. Nothing else will do. No measuring just throw a pid in and away you go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2020 I love these pods! I’ve always used another brand but I will definitely start buying these from now on. They always melt which some brands don’t, they smell amazing, they’re easy to use and everything is clean afterwards! 100% recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average product 2 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2020 I am definitely an advocate of this brand and was excited to receive this package. When you open the the bag it smells amazing however when used the washed clothes when taken out didn't smell like lavender at all. I tried them a couple of times and each time I felt like my usual detergent I used was a lot better. I wouldn't purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice clean scent 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 These smell absolutely gorgeous. I have been using these for a few weeks and have noticed that my clothes have a fresher scent even after being in a drawer or wardrobe for a week or so. I have also been washing my bedding with these as they have a calming lavender scent . You will not be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient!!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2020 I am a long time user of washing capsules and prefer them to a liquid or powder as they take all the guess work out of measuring and pouring. Just pop a capsule in with your normal wash at 30°C and clothes come out clean and smelling fresh. The only reason that I am giving 4 stars is because I didn't find the lavender and jasmine fragrance strong or long lasting like the tropical lily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My laundry smells amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 I love these capsules, they are so easy to use. No need to measure out doses just pop the capsule in with your wash and away you go. My clothes came out smelling beautiful and the scent had a brilliant staying power. So far 4 days later and my bed linen smells just as fresh as the day I washed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love the new design 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 love the new design, i find the older thicker pods sometimes get stuck in the machine door and i haven't had a problem with these ones at all, smells lovely and cleans brilliantly, these are now my new go to for laundry pods, cost is great too, can't fault them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for Smaller Loads 4 stars Review from unilever.com 21st January 2020 I'm traditionally more of a powder and liquid girl, but for smaller and more urgent loads this really does the trick. I wanted something efficient that made my clothes smell fresh (but not too overpowering) and I absolutely love the smell of this capsule. Its soft and refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]