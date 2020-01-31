By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Surf Lavender & Jasmine Washing Capsules 20 Wash

4.5(47)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.15/each
  • Surf Lavender & Spring Jasmine is the perfect combination of two iconic scents. Lavender's floral, sweet scent combined with its woody, pungent perfume is both stimulating and soothing and has been said to be used to freshen laundry since Roman times. Spring Jasmine's warm, comforting and sweet scent is fabled for its aphrodisiac qualities. Called the “Queen of the Night” in India, its fragrance is said to produce feelings of optimism and playfulness. Surf Lavender & Spring Jasmine with its soothing fragrance is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsules and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range brings you the joy of fragrance, long after you've washed your clothes. With burst after burst of uplifting fragrance released right through your day, your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. Surf capsules are extremely easy to use, efficient and convenient for your busy life. Simply pop a single capsule at the back of your washing machine's drum, add your laundry and enjoy the great results of brilliant cleaning and excellent fragrance. For the best results, use one capsule for standard soiling, soft/medium water and a standard load (3-5kg). Use two capsules for heavy soiling, hard water or a larger load (6-8kg). Top Tip: If you notice residue from the laundry capsule on any items of clothing, do not place them in the tumble dryer. If the residue is not rinsed out of the fabric before drying, this could cause permanent staining.
  • For burst after burst of uplifting fragrance
  • A soothing, floral fragrance of Lavender and Jasmine
  • Beautifully clean laundry every time
  • Convenient and easy to use
  • Also available in liquid and powder
  • no.1 fragrance brand

Information

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic surfactants, Nonionic surfactants, Soap. <5% Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Perfume, Phosphonates, Geraniol, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Danger extremely flammable aerosol caution: shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Warnings

  • Warning: causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Contains: tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes. May produce an allergic reaction
  • Keep out of reach of children. If on skin: Wash with plenty of water. If skin irritation occurs: Get medical advice/attention. If in eyes: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Avoid release to the environment. Dispose of used up container in accordance with local regulations

Name and address

  • Unilever UK Ltd,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Net Contents

20 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Smell amazing

5 stars

I have used the surf lavender and jasmine washing capsules for several washes now. The first load I did was my work clothes and when the cycle was finished I opened the washer door and was hit with a beautiful clean aroma. I tumble dried my laundry and my kitchen smelt lovely. The smell went through the house. My laundry looked bright clean and soft. Cant believe I have not used these capsules before but I will certainly be buying them again. The best thing was my colleague complimented me on the nice smell from me. That's me sold on this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

This is a new way for me to improve my washing. So easy to use and the smell is amazing and lasts for days afterwards as well. This is my all time go to in washing products now. Nothing else will do. No measuring just throw a pid in and away you go [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing!

5 stars

I love these pods! I’ve always used another brand but I will definitely start buying these from now on. They always melt which some brands don’t, they smell amazing, they’re easy to use and everything is clean afterwards! 100% recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average product

2 stars

I am definitely an advocate of this brand and was excited to receive this package. When you open the the bag it smells amazing however when used the washed clothes when taken out didn't smell like lavender at all. I tried them a couple of times and each time I felt like my usual detergent I used was a lot better. I wouldn't purchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice clean scent

4 stars

These smell absolutely gorgeous. I have been using these for a few weeks and have noticed that my clothes have a fresher scent even after being in a drawer or wardrobe for a week or so. I have also been washing my bedding with these as they have a calming lavender scent . You will not be disappointed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Convenient!!!

4 stars

I am a long time user of washing capsules and prefer them to a liquid or powder as they take all the guess work out of measuring and pouring. Just pop a capsule in with your normal wash at 30°C and clothes come out clean and smelling fresh. The only reason that I am giving 4 stars is because I didn't find the lavender and jasmine fragrance strong or long lasting like the tropical lily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My laundry smells amazing

5 stars

I love these capsules, they are so easy to use. No need to measure out doses just pop the capsule in with your wash and away you go. My clothes came out smelling beautiful and the scent had a brilliant staying power. So far 4 days later and my bed linen smells just as fresh as the day I washed them. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love the new design

5 stars

love the new design, i find the older thicker pods sometimes get stuck in the machine door and i haven't had a problem with these ones at all, smells lovely and cleans brilliantly, these are now my new go to for laundry pods, cost is great too, can't fault them! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for Smaller Loads

4 stars

I'm traditionally more of a powder and liquid girl, but for smaller and more urgent loads this really does the trick. I wanted something efficient that made my clothes smell fresh (but not too overpowering) and I absolutely love the smell of this capsule. Its soft and refreshing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! Beautiful scent after washing

5 stars

I really loved this event, haven't used it before and I was pleasantly surprised how lovely it made my laundry smell after washing and it didn't lose the scent fast either which is fantastic. Made the clothes nice and soft too. It's definitely buy this again! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

