Simple Water Boost Facial Cleansing Wipes X25

Quick and simple 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st August 2019 A quick and simple way to cleanse your face and remove make up and impurities. I love grabbing one of these when in a rush or on the go. They clean my face and freshen me up ready for a new day. They are so gentle and moisturising. They are a must have essential for any travel bag or someone on the go.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for hot days 5 stars Review from unilever.com 20th August 2019 I bought the Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes over two weeks about because I was looking for an alternative to what I was using and also I had forgot my hydrating most whilst on vacation. I found that the wipes were very hydrating especially after spending each day in 35+ degrees weather. After using the wipes I only need little none moisturiser as a top to last the entire day. If you’re looking for a wipe that will remove dirt, make and hydrate you at the same.m, give the Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes ago [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

spotless hydrated skin 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th August 2019 Having tried this wipes recently I am so happy with the amount of moisture it contains which makes the cleaning very easy. It leaves my skin so hydrated and smooth and also it has a gorgeous smell. It easily removes all the makeup and dust. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 If your like me and a bit lazy with your skincare routine these are ideal for removing make up wherever you are. I always have them handy, also I have found some wipes really irritate my eyes however these dont and skin feels amazing after use would recommend buying these no matter what skin type you are [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleansing and gentle! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th August 2019 Really gentle wipes which pick up every last bit of makeup from your face! Nice and moist with no harsh ingredients! One wipe goes such a long way and these wipes do not dry out whilst using. They were great for my acne prone skin. Perfect for travel and quick removal of makeup- really do love these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling fresh faced 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I saw these and thought I'd try a different type of my usual Simple wipes and I'm glad I did. They are really fresh smelling was my first thought on opening. They removed my makeup with one wipe and my face and skin felt lovely and hydrated after. I will definitely buy these ones again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly Good! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I love using wipes on my face as I find them quick, easy and thorough and I would highly recommend these Simple wipes. Wipes are soft and non abrasive with just the correct amount of moisture. There is no discernable odour which is nice. The wipes left my face feeling soft, cleansed and refreshed, with no irritation or any signs of breakouts. My only small gripe is that the wipes could be slightly bigger to ensure a full coverage. I would highly recommend these wipes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th August 2019 I love the feeling of removing my make up at the end of a day and I usually use the wipes for it. Simple Water Boost wipes not only remove the makeup successfully, but also leave the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. I love the fact, that wipes are free of harsh chemicals and perfumes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moist wipes 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th August 2019 The wipes were thick and very moist so were great in helping me to take off a full face of makeup. I enjoyed using this good quality product because my face felt refreshed and cleansed afterwards which is a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]