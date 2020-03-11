By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Water Boost Facial Cleansing Wipes X25

4.5(60)Write a review
image 1 of Simple Water Boost Facial Cleansing Wipes X25
£ 2.00
£0.08/each

  • Want cleansed skin without drying it out? Infused with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract, our Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Wipes are specially formulated for dehydrated or dry skin. They effectively cleanse your skin of makeup (even waterproof mascara) and impurities whilst instantly hydrating it, making them perfect for even sensitive skin.
  • Cleansing is an important part of a healthy skincare regime. However, some facial wipes can be harsh on your skin and can strip away natural oils, making the skin on your face feel tight, dry and dehydrated. Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes are infused with clever micellar cleansing bubbles, that glide over skin, attracting make-up and dirt to gently yet effectively cleanse and refresh your skin. Blended with skin-essential minerals and a plant extract, our formula instantly re-hydrates your skin and leaves it feeling refreshed, smooth and instantly hydrated. Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes do not contain harsh chemicals, artificial colours or perfume, making them perfectly suitable for dehydrated, sensitive or dry skin.
  • Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes are part of the new Simple Water Boost skincare range, specifically dedicated to reversing the 5 signs of dehydration: dryness, roughness, feelings of tightness, dullness and dry dehydration lines; to remove impurities and leave skin revitalised, supple and dewy fresh. Why not try out our other products in the Simple Water Boost range to help keep your skin hydrated? After cleansing with Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Micellar Wipes, we recommend applying Simple Water Boost Hydrating Booster all over your face, to instantly moisturise your skin and help it to stay hydrated for longer. Finish by applying Simple Water Boost Hydrating Gel Cream during the day, or Simple Water Boost Skin Quench Sleeping Cream to complete your hydration skincare routine at night.
  • Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Wipes infused with plant extract and skin-essential minerals, these hydrating wipes are our best face wipes for dehydrated or dry skin
  • With micellar cleansing technology that gently yet effectively cleanses your face, removing dirt, impurities and makeup
  • Instant boost of hydration for your skin, no over-drying or feelings of tightness after using these makeup wipes
  • As per all Simple products, these cleansing wipes do not contain artificial perfume, colours, dye, added phthalates, paraben and harsh chemicals that can upset your skin
  • These makeup wipes have been dermatologically tested to leave no residue, irritation or stinging
  • As part of your skincare routine try our new Simple Water Boost skincare range, specifically dedicated to reversing the 5 early signs of dehydration

Aqua, Cetearyl Isononanoate, Benzoic acid, Ceteareth-12, Ceteareth-20, Cetearyl Alcohol, Citric acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Glycerin, Glyceryl stearate, Panthenol, Pantolactone, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate

DO NOT FLUSH. THE ENVIRONMENT WILL BE THANKFUL FOR IT., THROW USED WIPES IN THE BIN

United Kingdom

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before useWARNING: FOR EXTERNAL USE. Avoid getting in the eyes

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

25 ℮

Average of 4.7 stars

Quick and simple

5 stars

A quick and simple way to cleanse your face and remove make up and impurities. I love grabbing one of these when in a rush or on the go. They clean my face and freshen me up ready for a new day. They are so gentle and moisturising. They are a must have essential for any travel bag or someone on the go.... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for hot days

5 stars

I bought the Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes over two weeks about because I was looking for an alternative to what I was using and also I had forgot my hydrating most whilst on vacation. I found that the wipes were very hydrating especially after spending each day in 35+ degrees weather. After using the wipes I only need little none moisturiser as a top to last the entire day. If you’re looking for a wipe that will remove dirt, make and hydrate you at the same.m, give the Simple Water Boost Hydrating Cleansing Face Wipes ago [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

spotless hydrated skin

5 stars

Having tried this wipes recently I am so happy with the amount of moisture it contains which makes the cleaning very easy. It leaves my skin so hydrated and smooth and also it has a gorgeous smell. It easily removes all the makeup and dust. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great wipes

5 stars

If your like me and a bit lazy with your skincare routine these are ideal for removing make up wherever you are. I always have them handy, also I have found some wipes really irritate my eyes however these dont and skin feels amazing after use would recommend buying these no matter what skin type you are [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cleansing and gentle!

5 stars

Really gentle wipes which pick up every last bit of makeup from your face! Nice and moist with no harsh ingredients! One wipe goes such a long way and these wipes do not dry out whilst using. They were great for my acne prone skin. Perfect for travel and quick removal of makeup- really do love these! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Feeling fresh faced

5 stars

I saw these and thought I'd try a different type of my usual Simple wipes and I'm glad I did. They are really fresh smelling was my first thought on opening. They removed my makeup with one wipe and my face and skin felt lovely and hydrated after. I will definitely buy these ones again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshingly Good!

5 stars

I love using wipes on my face as I find them quick, easy and thorough and I would highly recommend these Simple wipes. Wipes are soft and non abrasive with just the correct amount of moisture. There is no discernable odour which is nice. The wipes left my face feeling soft, cleansed and refreshed, with no irritation or any signs of breakouts. My only small gripe is that the wipes could be slightly bigger to ensure a full coverage. I would highly recommend these wipes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Refreshing

5 stars

I love the feeling of removing my make up at the end of a day and I usually use the wipes for it. Simple Water Boost wipes not only remove the makeup successfully, but also leave the skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. I love the fact, that wipes are free of harsh chemicals and perfumes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moist wipes

5 stars

The wipes were thick and very moist so were great in helping me to take off a full face of makeup. I enjoyed using this good quality product because my face felt refreshed and cleansed afterwards which is a bonus [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft wipes

5 stars

Loved using these wipes. It took my makeup off so well, I really enjoyed using it cos they were so soft and gentle on my skin. My skin didn’t feel too dry either which is great as many wipes make my face feel tight and dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

