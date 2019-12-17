By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mccain Goose Fat Roasts 700G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Mccain Goose Fat Roasts 700G
£ 3.00
£4.29/kg
Per 105g serving oven baked
  • Energy1015kJ 243kcal
    12%
  • Fat14g
    20%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars0.7g
    <1%
  • Salt0.39g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g Frozen

Product Description

  • Roasting potatoes enrobed in goose fat and vegetable oil
  • For more information see www.mccain.co.uk
  • Here at McCain we're a family owned foods company and we know good, honest food tastes best. That's why we keep things simple.
  • We're passionate about potatoes and our farmers who grow them. Our farmers are the extension of our McCain family and we have worked with some of them for over 3 generations.
  • With the finest crops, we always cut from whole potatoes and prepare with love and care using real, simple ingredients and no artificial colours or preservatives. Made with 100% British potatoes for everyone to enjoy!
  • Luxuriously crispy and fluffy
  • Goose fat
  • British potatoes
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes (88%), Goose Fat (6%), Vegetable Oil (5%) (Sunflower, Corn), Salt

Storage

Keep frozen at -18°C or belowIf thawed do not refreeze

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Here's how to cook 500g of McCain Roasts. If cooking a different amount, adjust the cooking time accordingly.
To get the best results cook from frozen, our instructions are guidelines only. For the most delicious results, do not overcook!
Preheat the oven to 220°C/210°C Fan/Gas Mark 7.
For best results use a Deep edged baking tray with No Holes to prevent any of the basting fats from leaking into the oven and preheat the tray for 5 minutes.
Spread your roasts evenly in a single layer onto the baking tray.
Pop it into the centre of the oven for 35-40 minutes, turning them every now and again, until they're lovely, crisp and light golden.
Take Care: The fat will be Hot!

Preparation and Usage

  • For a crispy golden finish these roasts are basted in goose fat & vegetable oil so please use a Deep Edged tray with No Holes.
  • Take care - the fat will be Hot!

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 ovened servings

Name and address

  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,
  • Scarborough,
  • YO11 3BR.

Return to

  • McCain - Now You're Talking
  • We love to hear what you think about our products, so please get in touch
  • Call Us
  • 0800 146 573 (ROI 1800 409 623) Mon to Fri 9am-5pm. Except Bank Holidays.
  • Email Us
  • customer.relations@mccain.co.uk
  • Visit Us
  • www.mccain.co.uk
  • Write To Us
  • Customer Relations,
  • McCain Foods (GB) Ltd,
  • Freepost NEA 11518,

Net Contents

700g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g FrozenPer 100g Oven Baked
Energy kJ684966
kcal164232
Fat g8.913
of which saturates g1.82.8
Carbohydrate g1824
of which sugars g0.50.6
Fibre g2.02.6
Protein g2.12.9
Salt g0.290.37
This pack contains 4 ovened servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Aunt Bessie's Roast Parsnips Honey Glazed 500G

£ 1.00
£0.20/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest Goose Fat Roast Potatoes 800G

£ 2.00
£2.50/kg

Aunt Bessie's 12 Sage & Onion Stuffing Balls 310G

£ 1.00
£3.23/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest 6 Beef Dripping Yorkshire Puddings 195G

£ 1.75
£8.98/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here