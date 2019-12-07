Ben & Jerry's Dairy Free Peanut Butter & Cookies Ice Cream 500Ml

honestly the loveliest dairy free ice cream EVER 5 stars A Tesco Customer7th December 2019 honestly the loveliest dairy free ice cream EVER Report

Super good! Enhance your life!! 5 stars A Tesco Customer5th December 2019 This is super good! If you like these kinds of tubs with all the flavours then this is the best one so far. I couldn't really tell the difference. Will definitely repurchase and would love to try the other vegan flavours to get a bit of choice going on. Report

Fantastic yummy peanut butter ice cream 5 stars A Tesco Customer21st November 2019 Couldn’t believe how yummy this was. I didn’t think I would like it but OH my goodness! My new favourite, I’m not dairy free anymore but always buy this one. Report

Hell yeah 5 stars A Tesco Customer17th July 2019 This is awesome. I am usually not the biggest ben and jerry's fan as I find their ice creams quite dense (as is this one) but the flavour combo totally won me over. Nice blobs of peanut butter and cookie chunks throughout. Only downside being price I guess. Report

Amazing! Just as good as the dairy one. 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th November 2018 Amazing! Just as good as the dairy one. Report

A Dairy Free Delight! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2018 We really enjoyed this dairy-free ice cream, and I was particularly pleased to see it on the shelves as I try to avoid dairy in my diet due to a health condition. We chose the Peanut Butter & Cookies flavour and it was deliciously creamy with veins of peanut butter and huge chunks of cookie throughout. My poor girlfriend didn't get a look in before I'd polished it off! As if this ice cream wasn't good enough, I was reassured to learn that Ben & Jerry's only use Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, bananas, and vanilla, with free range eggs. I care greatly about the origin of my food and drink so I was really pleased to learn this. I would have no hesitations serving this ice cream as dessert to my vegan and dairy-free friends at a dinner party, and as it's so creamy and moreish, I'm sure they wouldn't feel as though they were missing out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A yummy alternative 4 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2018 As a lover of Ben & Jerry’s dairy ice cream but suffering from a dairy intolerance I had high hopes for this dairy free version. I really enjoyed eating it and the flavours were really strong which sometimes with other brands of dairy free ice cream it can lack. I also love that the flavour isn’t a boring one like just vanilla, or strawberry. It isn’t as creamy as normal but that’s to be expected but having said that I really liked it. The only downside to this is that it seemed to melt a lot quicker than the dairy version. I will certainly be buying this again and recommending to anyone else I know that requires dairy free ice cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay, not great! 3 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd January 2018 As a dessert on the whole it does the job. It tastes gorgeous, it’s just the texture I have a slight issue with. Compared with other vegan ice creams it’s is just as good as any out there. However compared with dairy ice cream it is not as creamy and seems to melt quicker, I’m not sure why that is but it just doesn’t seem to linger in your mouth as long before melting away. I would buy it again if needed as a lifestyle choice but I wouldn’t buy it over dairy B&J [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty alternative 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th January 2018 Tastes great, isn't quite as creamy tasting as you'd get from regular ice cream, it doesn't taste of almonds either. But for those with intolerances it's a fantastic alternative. I chose the peanut butter cookies, there are massive chunks of oreo and huge amounts of peanut butter to maximise the flavour. Personally I'd prefer to stick with the original Ben and Jerry's but this is a fantastic alternative! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]