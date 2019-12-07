By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Dairy Free Peanut Butter & Cookies Ice Cream 500Ml

4.5(40)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy free ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies (12%) & peanut butter swirls (12%)
  • Vanilla with chocolate sandwich cookies and crunchy peanut butter swirls. No, you’re not dreaming… it really is Non-Dairy! When our fans asked us to offer dairy-free options, we said “why not?!” So we got busy in the kitchen, tasting, testing, and tweaking. Offering a dairy less ice cream we could be proud to put our name on was no small task. It took nearly three years to perfect the recipe but dig in, and we think you’ll agree that this sweet treat is ridiculously delicious. In fact, Peanut Butter & Cookies Non-Dairy was so good that some folks around the Ben & Jerry's office couldn’t believe it was made with almond milk. Of course, being the overachievers that we are, going dairy-free was not enough, so we also made it 100% certified vegan, too. It’s as good as it gets, all while remaining boldly loaded with the chunks and swirls you’d expect from Ben & Jerry’s. The best ice cream is nothing without great ingredients. That’s why Ben & Jerry’s is committed to crafting its products in the most responsible way possible. All of Ben & Jerry’s non-dairy flavours are made with non GMO sourced, certified vegan ingredients, and Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla. It’s all wrapped up in responsibly sourced packaging to have as little impact on our planet as possible.
  • Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Peanut Butter Cookies Ice Cream Tub
  • Vegan ice cream! It's Ben & Jerry's with everything but the cow! Vanilla non-dairy ice cream with chocolate sandwich cookies & crunchy peanut butter swirls
  • We operate on a three part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Made with Almonds and Certified Vegan, vegetarian
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, vegetable oils (coconut, PEANUT, sunflower), PEANUT paste and pieces (9%), glucose syrup, WHEAT flour, ALMOND paste (2%), fat reduced cocoa powder, pea protein, vanilla extract, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithin), salt, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), natural flavouring. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 19%ᶠ. ᶠ Visit www.info.fairtrade.net

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1185 kJ960 kJ960 kJ11%
Energy (kcal)282 kcal229 kcal229 kcal11%
Fat (g)17 g13 g13 g19%
of which saturates (g)7.9 g6.4 g6.4 g32%
Carbohydrate (g)30 g24 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)19 g16 g16 g18%
Protein (g)4.2 g3.4 g3.4 g7%
Salt (g)0.36 g0.29 g0.29 g5%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

40 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

honestly the loveliest dairy free ice cream EVER

5 stars

Super good! Enhance your life!!

5 stars

This is super good! If you like these kinds of tubs with all the flavours then this is the best one so far. I couldn't really tell the difference. Will definitely repurchase and would love to try the other vegan flavours to get a bit of choice going on.

Fantastic yummy peanut butter ice cream

5 stars

Couldn’t believe how yummy this was. I didn’t think I would like it but OH my goodness! My new favourite, I’m not dairy free anymore but always buy this one.

Hell yeah

5 stars

This is awesome. I am usually not the biggest ben and jerry's fan as I find their ice creams quite dense (as is this one) but the flavour combo totally won me over. Nice blobs of peanut butter and cookie chunks throughout. Only downside being price I guess.

Amazing! Just as good as the dairy one.

5 stars

A Dairy Free Delight!

4 stars

We really enjoyed this dairy-free ice cream, and I was particularly pleased to see it on the shelves as I try to avoid dairy in my diet due to a health condition. We chose the Peanut Butter & Cookies flavour and it was deliciously creamy with veins of peanut butter and huge chunks of cookie throughout. My poor girlfriend didn't get a look in before I'd polished it off! As if this ice cream wasn't good enough, I was reassured to learn that Ben & Jerry's only use Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, bananas, and vanilla, with free range eggs. I care greatly about the origin of my food and drink so I was really pleased to learn this. I would have no hesitations serving this ice cream as dessert to my vegan and dairy-free friends at a dinner party, and as it's so creamy and moreish, I'm sure they wouldn't feel as though they were missing out! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A yummy alternative

4 stars

As a lover of Ben & Jerry’s dairy ice cream but suffering from a dairy intolerance I had high hopes for this dairy free version. I really enjoyed eating it and the flavours were really strong which sometimes with other brands of dairy free ice cream it can lack. I also love that the flavour isn’t a boring one like just vanilla, or strawberry. It isn’t as creamy as normal but that’s to be expected but having said that I really liked it. The only downside to this is that it seemed to melt a lot quicker than the dairy version. I will certainly be buying this again and recommending to anyone else I know that requires dairy free ice cream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Okay, not great!

3 stars

As a dessert on the whole it does the job. It tastes gorgeous, it’s just the texture I have a slight issue with. Compared with other vegan ice creams it’s is just as good as any out there. However compared with dairy ice cream it is not as creamy and seems to melt quicker, I’m not sure why that is but it just doesn’t seem to linger in your mouth as long before melting away. I would buy it again if needed as a lifestyle choice but I wouldn’t buy it over dairy B&J [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tasty alternative

4 stars

Tastes great, isn't quite as creamy tasting as you'd get from regular ice cream, it doesn't taste of almonds either. But for those with intolerances it's a fantastic alternative. I chose the peanut butter cookies, there are massive chunks of oreo and huge amounts of peanut butter to maximise the flavour. Personally I'd prefer to stick with the original Ben and Jerry's but this is a fantastic alternative! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dairy free surprise

5 stars

What a yummilicious ice cream... and it’s DAIRY FREE yaaay. I enjoyed the chunky chocolate and peanut bits. They added an element of surprise to every mouthful. My kids really enjoyed this ice cream too. It’s a winner at ours and we will surely be buying more of. Yummy goodness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

