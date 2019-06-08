By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ben & Jerry's Dairy Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml

4.5(34)Write a review
£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate dairy free ice cream with chocolate brownie pieces (13%)
  • Decadent chocolate with fabulously fudgy brownies in a 100% vegan-certified Non-Dairy version of a Ben & Jerry’s hit flavour. Some might call it impossible, we just call it dessert. It took three years of tasting and tweaking to perfect Ben & Jerry’s Non-Dairy recipe. Ultimately, almond milk is what made the magic happen, creating the smooth and creamy texture you crave. Of course, achieving all the funky chunks and sweet swirls – without dairy, eggs, or honey – was no simple task. Yet the work (and wait) was worth it. In fact, the finished product is so good that, in the case of Chocolate Fudge Brownie, many devout dairy fans are giving praise to the almond milk alternative. Equally awesome is that the brownies in this Non-Dairy fan favourite come from Greyston Bakery, located in Yonkers, New York. Since 1982, this social enterprise has been battling poverty by offering education and employment to residents who need it most. The good vibes don’t stop there. All of Ben & Jerry’s dairy-free ice creams are made with non-GMO-sourced, certified vegan ingredients, and Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla. Not to mention that all the goodness is wrapped in responsibly sourced packaging so you can feel good about what’s in your freezer.
  • Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream Tub
  • Chocolate Non Dairy ice cream with chocolate fudge brownies
  • We operate on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone that’s connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Made With Almonds and Certified Vegan, vegetarian
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, vegetable oil (coconut, fully refined soybean), cocoa powder (4%), WHEAT flour, ALMOND paste (3%), glucose syrup, pea protein, fat reduced cocoa powder, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithin, SOY lecithin), flavourings, corn starch, stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum), vanilla extract, salt, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), malted BARLEY. Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 23%ᶠ. ᶠVisit www.info.fairtrade.net

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

500 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)911 kJ719 kJ719 kJ9%
Energy (kcal)217 kcal171 kcal171 kcal9%
Fat (g)11 g8.9 g8.9 g13%
of which saturates (g)6.6 g5.2 g5.2 g26%
Carbohydrate (g)26 g21 g21 g8%
of which sugars (g)21 g16 g16 g18%
Protein (g)2.9 g2.3 g2.3 g5%
Salt (g)0.09 g0.07 g0.07 g1%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 100 ml. ( Pack contains 5 portions )----

34 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

This tastes just like the original, you can still

5 stars

This tastes just like the original, you can still enjoy your favourite ice cream without supporting animal abuse!

Delicious you would not know it's dairy free

5 stars

Wow dairy free and absolutely delicious. You would never know there's no animal products. This is amazing saving animals one product at a time. Yum.

Deliciously non dairy

5 stars

Gorgeous, squishy brownie pieces in heavenly chocolate non dairy ice cream! Utterly decadent and delicious! This review was NOT part of a promotion other lucky reviewers appear to have been fortunate to have! I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves chocolate fudge brownie ice cream whether dairy lovers or not! It’s gorgeous without being sickly sweet and we all adore it here!

YUMMY Alternative

4 stars

My daughter has lactose intolerance, so I have looked around for ages for alternatives. I kinda stopped getting ice creams because my daughter won't be able to have it, but now that problem is solved :) My daughter LOVED Ben&Jerry's Non Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice cream, it's nice and not too sweet, no funny after taste as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oh my goodness

5 stars

My, oh my!!! Ben and Jerry’s, you’ve absolutely pulled this one out of the bag. As a dairy intolerant sufferer there are a lot of goodies to be missed out on. But no longer people, Ben and Jerry’s non dairy ice cream is the real deal, that signature smoothness and creaminess remains, and the flavour still packs a real punch. Even if you can have dairy I’d still recommend this to you, this has become a signature freezer staple of mine now, I can’t put into words how good it is to have Ben and Jerry’s back in my life [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For the dairy free chocoholic

5 stars

It’s really hard to find dairy free ice creams that my three year old son will eat as he is lactose free. We have tried a few different types however this Ben and Jerry’s one went down a storm. He really enjoyed every part of it and so did I! It is a great option to those who are vegan, not able to eat dairy or even those who would just like to try something new with keeping the amazing flavours of B&J’s. Defiantly worth a try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ice Cream Heaven!

5 stars

I was so excited to try Ben and Jerry's non-dairy ice cream. I have been dairy free for a while now and slowly my husband has too. We really missed ice cream, there's a couple of 'okay' options out there but Ben and Jerry's makes such amazing ice cream I couldn't wait to try. It did not disappointed! I have no idea how they make it taste so chocolatey and there's no weird after taste. The texture is the only thing that would make you think it's not a dairy ice cream, it's not quite as 'creamy' but it is no way unpleasant. I can't wait to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just like ice cream!

5 stars

Delicious!! I’ve resisted being a full vegan with regards to ice cream as I love ice cream so much! But this chocolate ice cream is delicious!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolatey deliciousness!!

4 stars

Love love love Ben and Jerry’s! I’ve missed it since developing a lactose intolerance so this was an absolute joy to test! Firstly, plenty in my local store, no issues to find it. Second, it tastes like heaven on a spoon (I would say bowl but I didn’t use one!) and took me to chocolate heaven almost immediately. It tastes like the real thing, none of that cheap fake chocolate taste you can get with other brands, this is sooooooo delicious and then every now and then you get a chunk of gooey brownie goodness. What more could anyone want? The only thing that could make it better? More brownie bits! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It was very good

4 stars

If it didn’t say so on the label I would not know it was dairy free. It was creamy and rich and very delicious, also the added texture of the brownie definitely makes the experience even more enjoyable. Will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

