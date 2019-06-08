Ben & Jerry's Dairy Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml

This tastes just like the original, you can still
This tastes just like the original, you can still enjoy your favourite ice cream without supporting animal abuse!
Delicious you would not know it's dairy free
Wow dairy free and absolutely delicious. You would never know there's no animal products. This is amazing saving animals one product at a time. Yum.
Deliciously non dairy
Gorgeous, squishy brownie pieces in heavenly chocolate non dairy ice cream! Utterly decadent and delicious! This review was NOT part of a promotion other lucky reviewers appear to have been fortunate to have! I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves chocolate fudge brownie ice cream whether dairy lovers or not! It’s gorgeous without being sickly sweet and we all adore it here!
YUMMY Alternative
My daughter has lactose intolerance, so I have looked around for ages for alternatives. I kinda stopped getting ice creams because my daughter won't be able to have it, but now that problem is solved :) My daughter LOVED Ben&Jerry's Non Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice cream, it's nice and not too sweet, no funny after taste as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Oh my goodness
My, oh my!!! Ben and Jerry’s, you’ve absolutely pulled this one out of the bag. As a dairy intolerant sufferer there are a lot of goodies to be missed out on. But no longer people, Ben and Jerry’s non dairy ice cream is the real deal, that signature smoothness and creaminess remains, and the flavour still packs a real punch. Even if you can have dairy I’d still recommend this to you, this has become a signature freezer staple of mine now, I can’t put into words how good it is to have Ben and Jerry’s back in my life [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
For the dairy free chocoholic
It’s really hard to find dairy free ice creams that my three year old son will eat as he is lactose free. We have tried a few different types however this Ben and Jerry’s one went down a storm. He really enjoyed every part of it and so did I! It is a great option to those who are vegan, not able to eat dairy or even those who would just like to try something new with keeping the amazing flavours of B&J’s. Defiantly worth a try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ice Cream Heaven!
I was so excited to try Ben and Jerry's non-dairy ice cream. I have been dairy free for a while now and slowly my husband has too. We really missed ice cream, there's a couple of 'okay' options out there but Ben and Jerry's makes such amazing ice cream I couldn't wait to try. It did not disappointed! I have no idea how they make it taste so chocolatey and there's no weird after taste. The texture is the only thing that would make you think it's not a dairy ice cream, it's not quite as 'creamy' but it is no way unpleasant. I can't wait to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Just like ice cream!
Delicious!! I’ve resisted being a full vegan with regards to ice cream as I love ice cream so much! But this chocolate ice cream is delicious!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Chocolatey deliciousness!!
Love love love Ben and Jerry’s! I’ve missed it since developing a lactose intolerance so this was an absolute joy to test! Firstly, plenty in my local store, no issues to find it. Second, it tastes like heaven on a spoon (I would say bowl but I didn’t use one!) and took me to chocolate heaven almost immediately. It tastes like the real thing, none of that cheap fake chocolate taste you can get with other brands, this is sooooooo delicious and then every now and then you get a chunk of gooey brownie goodness. What more could anyone want? The only thing that could make it better? More brownie bits! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It was very good
If it didn’t say so on the label I would not know it was dairy free. It was creamy and rich and very delicious, also the added texture of the brownie definitely makes the experience even more enjoyable. Will definitely purchase again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]