Ben & Jerry's Dairy Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice Cream 500Ml

This tastes just like the original, you can still 5 stars A Tesco Customer8th June 2019 This tastes just like the original, you can still enjoy your favourite ice cream without supporting animal abuse! Report

Delicious you would not know it's dairy free 5 stars A Tesco Customer14th April 2019 Wow dairy free and absolutely delicious. You would never know there's no animal products. This is amazing saving animals one product at a time. Yum. Report

Deliciously non dairy 5 stars A Tesco Customer3rd February 2019 Gorgeous, squishy brownie pieces in heavenly chocolate non dairy ice cream! Utterly decadent and delicious! This review was NOT part of a promotion other lucky reviewers appear to have been fortunate to have! I would highly recommend this to anyone who loves chocolate fudge brownie ice cream whether dairy lovers or not! It’s gorgeous without being sickly sweet and we all adore it here! Report

YUMMY Alternative 4 stars Review from unilever.com 25th January 2018 My daughter has lactose intolerance, so I have looked around for ages for alternatives. I kinda stopped getting ice creams because my daughter won't be able to have it, but now that problem is solved :) My daughter LOVED Ben&Jerry's Non Dairy Chocolate Fudge Brownie Ice cream, it's nice and not too sweet, no funny after taste as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Oh my goodness 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th January 2018 My, oh my!!! Ben and Jerry’s, you’ve absolutely pulled this one out of the bag. As a dairy intolerant sufferer there are a lot of goodies to be missed out on. But no longer people, Ben and Jerry’s non dairy ice cream is the real deal, that signature smoothness and creaminess remains, and the flavour still packs a real punch. Even if you can have dairy I’d still recommend this to you, this has become a signature freezer staple of mine now, I can’t put into words how good it is to have Ben and Jerry’s back in my life [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

For the dairy free chocoholic 5 stars Review from unilever.com 22nd January 2018 It’s really hard to find dairy free ice creams that my three year old son will eat as he is lactose free. We have tried a few different types however this Ben and Jerry’s one went down a storm. He really enjoyed every part of it and so did I! It is a great option to those who are vegan, not able to eat dairy or even those who would just like to try something new with keeping the amazing flavours of B&J’s. Defiantly worth a try! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Ice Cream Heaven! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th January 2018 I was so excited to try Ben and Jerry's non-dairy ice cream. I have been dairy free for a while now and slowly my husband has too. We really missed ice cream, there's a couple of 'okay' options out there but Ben and Jerry's makes such amazing ice cream I couldn't wait to try. It did not disappointed! I have no idea how they make it taste so chocolatey and there's no weird after taste. The texture is the only thing that would make you think it's not a dairy ice cream, it's not quite as 'creamy' but it is no way unpleasant. I can't wait to try the other flavours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just like ice cream! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th January 2018 Delicious!! I’ve resisted being a full vegan with regards to ice cream as I love ice cream so much! But this chocolate ice cream is delicious!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Chocolatey deliciousness!! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 18th January 2018 Love love love Ben and Jerry’s! I’ve missed it since developing a lactose intolerance so this was an absolute joy to test! Firstly, plenty in my local store, no issues to find it. Second, it tastes like heaven on a spoon (I would say bowl but I didn’t use one!) and took me to chocolate heaven almost immediately. It tastes like the real thing, none of that cheap fake chocolate taste you can get with other brands, this is sooooooo delicious and then every now and then you get a chunk of gooey brownie goodness. What more could anyone want? The only thing that could make it better? More brownie bits! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]