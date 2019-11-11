Tesco 4 Large Buttermilk Pancakes

Yuuuuuum
The only pancakes I'll buy, so tasty & go great with chocolate spread!
Yum Yum !
Delicious - bread makes me bloated and these are a perfect replacement for brekkie - yum yum !
Poor
I bought Tesco 6 pack pancakes. They are pale, under cooked one had almost raw batter in the middle. I also bought a meal deal bacon and egg sandwich it was inedible because the bread was wet and soggy. I very rarely shop at Tesco and it will be a long time before I go back.
It's a must buy
Amazing quality and taste. And I got them discounted
Really tasty my daughters loved them
