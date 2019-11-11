By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Large Buttermilk Pancakes

4(5)Write a review
Tesco 4 Large Buttermilk Pancakes
£ 1.00
£0.25/each
One pancake
  • Energy742kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars11.8g
    13%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1141kJ / 270kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Buttermilk pancakes.
  • American Inspired Baked and flipped on a hot plate for a thick and fluffy texture. Why Not Try Top with chocolate spread or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Buttermilk (Milk) (25%), Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'best before' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: Time: 1-2 mins, Place under a pre-heated grill for 1-2 minutes. Turn once.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlOne pancake (65g)
Energy1141kJ / 270kcal742kJ / 176kcal
Fat6.0g3.9g
Saturates0.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate46.8g30.4g
Sugars18.2g11.8g
Fibre1.2g0.8g
Protein6.7g4.4g
Salt1.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Yuuuuuum

5 stars

The only pancakes I'll buy, so tasty & go great with chocolate spread!

Yum Yum !

5 stars

Delicious - bread makes me bloated and these are a perfect replacement for brekkie - yum yum !

Poor

1 stars

I bought Tesco 6 pack pancakes. They are pale, under cooked one had almost raw batter in the middle. I also bought a meal deal bacon and egg sandwich it was inedible because the bread was wet and soggy. I very rarely shop at Tesco and it will be a long time before I go back.

It's a must buy

5 stars

Amazing quality and taste. And I got them discounted

Really tasty my daughters loved them

5 stars

Really tasty my daughters loved them

