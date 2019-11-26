Tesco Cooked Seafood Cocktail 300G

No longer stocked in Isle of Man
I really love this seafood cocktail and used to buy it to make seafood paella, unfortunately Tesco on Isle of Man has stopped stocking it for some reason. Very disappointed customer.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 74kcal
Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Packed in United Kingdom
3 Servings
Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
300g e (net of ice glaze)
|Typical Values
|1/3 of a pack (100g)
|1/3 of a pack
|Energy
|311kJ / 74kcal
|311kJ / 74kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|1.7g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|14.0g
|14.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
