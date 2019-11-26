By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Cooked Seafood Cocktail 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Cooked Seafood Cocktail 300G
£ 4.00
£1.34/100g

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy311kJ 74kcal
    4%
  • Fat1.7g
    2%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 311kJ / 74kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked shelled mussels (Mytilus chilensis), squid rings (Loligo spp.) and cooked and peeled Prawns (Pandalus borealis) with a protective ice glaze.
  • Cooked Seafood Cocktail
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains crustaceans, shrimp and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Produce of

Packed in United Kingdom

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e (net of ice glaze)

Nutrition

Typical Values1/3 of a pack (100g)1/3 of a pack
Energy311kJ / 74kcal311kJ / 74kcal
Fat1.7g1.7g
Saturates0.6g0.6g
Carbohydrate0.3g0.3g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein14.0g14.0g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

No longer stocked in Isle of Man

5 stars

I really love this seafood cocktail and used to buy it to make seafood paella, unfortunately Tesco on Isle of Man has stopped stocking it for some reason. Very disappointed customer.

