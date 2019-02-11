By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 In 1 Mask 150Ml

Neutrogena Visibly Clear 2 In 1 Mask 150Ml
£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Clear & Defend Wash-Mask
  • NEUTROGENA® Clear & Defend Wash-Mask with purifying salicylic acid. This facial wash-mask with kaolin white clay cleanses skin and is clinically proven to help prevent future breakouts for a smoother, clearer complexion.
  • Developed with dermatologists
  • Clinically proven
  • Purifies skin
  • Helps defend against future breakouts
  • For spot-prone skin
  • Oil-free
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

[PR-017563], Aqua, Glycerin, Kaolin, Bentonite, Sodium Methyl Cocoyl Taurate, CI 77891, Trideceth-9, C12-15 Alkyl Lactate, Salicylic Acid, Cetyl Lactate, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Menthol, Cetyl Alcohol, PEG-5 Ethylhexanoate, Sodium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Chlorphenesin, Benzalkonium Chloride, Parfum

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • As a wash: in the morning and evening, massage onto wet face to work into a foamy lather, avoiding the eyes. Rinse with water.
  • As a mask: smooth a thin layer over face, and leave it for 5 minutes. Rinse well with water, removing remaining traces with cotton wool.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 4EG.
  • Johnson & Johnson Ltd,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24.

Return to

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse thoroughly.

Love this product

5 stars

I have always had pretty bad skin with a lot of break outs BUT since using this product for about 1,5months my skin is so much better!!! Using it twice a day every day

It actually works

5 stars

I am day 5 into using this product twice a day - morning and evening after removing my make up with wipes. I have combination skin - patchy/oily/dry and prone to breakouts at certain times of the month. I have had a stubborn breakout on my chin the last 2 and half weeks and nothing I've tried has helped it. Since using this they are virtually gone. I've never reviewed a product before - but it honestly works. It leaves my skin overall feeling super soft, fresh and bright.

Miracle Product!!

5 stars

I have suffered from acne and redness for around 7 years. I have been to dermatologists and used the creams and antibiotics however nothing worked. Ever since I started using this product, it has completely changed my skin. Spot free and clearer than ever.

Amazing

5 stars

I bought this a just over a week ago, using it twice a day- morning and night. Before I was using this I was using the temple spa products and they were great and took away a lot of my spots/acne scars and now I’m using this a week later my skin is completely clear, I have oily skin and now my skin also doesn’t get oily throughout the day over my makeup. Amazing, will definitely buy more!!

Visibly Clear

4 stars

Neutrogena visibly clear I felt this product did prevent spots and breakouts within my skin which is use to breakouts a lot. After using this product my skin feels a lot more softer, especially due to the excessive spots that this product has prevented. Although prevention with this product is great (obviously Neutrogena's key selling point) I do feel this product lacks in the ability of getting rid of current spots. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Absolutely Amazing!

5 stars

This has been exceptionally great for my skin. I can suffer from spots and oily skin and since trying this out my spots haven't been as bad and my skin has been fresh and soft and NOT oily. I wanted to try and give this as long as possible to see the full effects and my oh my am I pleased. I shall have to be purchasing. I am currently not able to take a photo as I write this but I definitely would if I were able. I would recommend and shall be telling family about it who suffer with the same. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clear skin!

5 stars

Product is great, I suffer from bad skin since getting pregnant and I've never felt more confident in my skin. Even tried it on my husband and he has agreed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neutropenia 2 in 1 wash mask

2 stars

I found the smell very strong it made me eyes water when used as a wash and it was almost unbearable when used as a mask. My face didn't feel refreshed after using it which is what I was expecting, instead it felt dry like all the goodness had been stripped. I had major breakouts while using it and the wash made no difference to the amount or redness of spots. Not at all what I expected. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby-smooth skin!

4 stars

When I'm stressed, my skin breaks out - mainly around my chin and jawline (I have a terrible habit of touching my face!!). I've been using Neutrogena Visibly Clear Spot Proofing 2-in-1 Wash Mask for a couple of weeks now, mainly as a face wash (I prefer face washes to masks). It has a slight exfoliating feel, but isn't harsh on my skin. It has given me such smooth skin on my face! I've definitely noticed a difference after use, particularly preventing spots from coming back. I'm going to recommend it to my teenage niece, as she suffers from the same problems I do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Neutrogena

5 stars

Brilliant face wash face felt so much cleaner after just a couple of days of using the product will definitely recommend this product will also be buying this product to use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

