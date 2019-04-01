Neutrogena Visibly Clear Smoothing Scrub 150Ml

DO NOT BUY THIS!!! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 1st April 2019 This product has burnt my skin. My face is flaky, bumpy, red and sore after using this product a handful of times. Avoid!!! I don’t have sensitive skin and have never used anything that has damaged my skin so badly.

BLISTERED MY SKIN. AVOID. 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 13th March 2019 It says its suitable for sensitive skin however I fail to see how that is as this blistered my skin. I don't have sensitive skin (it's very oily) and it made it tight, dry, itchy, swollen and now I have tiny blisters all over my face. It feels like my face is burning. What on earth have you put in this? I've never had dry skin in my life, thanks to this it's turned to the Sahara Desert.

This is not for sensitive skin! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 2nd February 2019 I have been breaking out the last couple of months and have tried all different types of products to help clear up my skin. After using this once I had woken up with a rash on my neck ( didn't think it was anything to do with the product ) I used it again and woke up with red, blotchy and itchy skin. That night I smothered my face / neck in Sudocrem! This product is not for sensitive skin! Would not recommend!

CLEAR SKIN!!! 5 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 1st February 2019 THIS IS AMAZING!!! stopped breakouts and my skin still isnt perfect but WAY better... thoroughly recomend if your skin isnt overly sensitive!

Awful product! If I could rate 0 I would!! Avoid!! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 5th September 2018 I bought this scrub last week for my daughter who suffers with bad skin, I used it myself one night and woke up the next morning with what looks like burnt skin. My face is so sore, cracked, red and bumpy, with white little pus looking spots. I have never used anything so awful. I’ve used many products over the years and never had this kind of reaction, it’s been 3 days now and still so sore, red, bumpy and flakey. Absolutely terrible product that would strip paint from a wall it’s so strong!

Swollen and dry face! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 17th August 2018 I bought this product last week as I had a breakout and my spots werent shifting. I used once at night and the next day my skin was a bit dry but the spots started to go. I used again the next day only on the breakout area and woke to swollen eyes and face! Plus my skin was so dry it felt like it was splitting. I didnt use the scrub anymore but since then my skin is terrible and its been at least 4 days. I have even comd out in even more spots. Will not use again!

Terrible 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 14th August 2018 I don’t usually take the time to write reviews but this product is just horrible. It’s overly drying and as a result has made me breakout in dark red painful acne, something I haven’t had for a long time. It’s really annoying seeing as I had just gotten my skin to a good place and now all my progress has been ruined. Please if you want to try this scrub patch test it and ensure that it’s right for you!

Awful - SWOLLEN FACE!! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 20th June 2018 I used this facial scrub once and the next day woke up to really dry skin, thought nothing more of it but then the next day I woke up my face was completely swollen, red and sore. Since the swelling has come down my skin has been so dry and flaky (I usually have very oily skin) and have come out with a lot of spots! Would completely avoid this as does not do what it claims to. Very disappointed with this product and the brand, will be not using any of their products again.

This has ruined my skin. Be careful if sensitive! 1 stars Review from neutrogena.co.uk 17th May 2018 I’ve always used Neutrogena products as I love the pink grapefruit scrub wash and the everyday spot face wash. I decided to give this scrub ago as I've been having more breakouts recently since turning 30. I am extremely disappointed with the results! After only 1 use I woke up to red, blotchy, incredibly rough to the touch skin covered in tiny bumps! I immediately stopped using however I’m left with loads of blackheads on my face and tiny fluid filled bumps. I've also read other reviews from people that have had the same reaction. I imagine the % of acid is too high and therefore shouldn't be outlined that it is okay for sensitive skin. Be very careful when choosing this product even if you’ve always used Neutrogena.