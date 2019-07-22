Kit Kat 2 Finger Cookies & Cream Biscuit 9X20.7G

Great taste and expect nothing less from Nestle 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 22nd July 2019 I got these to try and absolutely loved the flavour. I enjoy kit kat as it is but the new flavour editions have really helped the brand branch out even further. I would definitely buy again. Perfect for a quick treat at lunchtimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy twist on a family favourite! 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 21st July 2019 I always keep Kit Kats in the cupboard at home as everyone loves them! They are a quick and tasty “go to” snack and treat. We’ve tried the mint and orange flavours and enjoyed them and was delighted with the cookies and cream variety. They are smooth and creamy with a very moreish taste! All the tasty and quality you would expect from KitKat in a great new flavour! Needless to say, they didn’t last long! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting on the go snack like nothing else 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 19th July 2019 Loved these kit kats they taste so different and like nothing else on the snack shelves in the supermarket!I would love to see them in 4 finger variety or kit kat chunky variety too!definitely a new favourite in our household!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet treat 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 19th July 2019 Cookies and cream kit kats are loved in this house. It's a very sweet chocolate. The wafer inside is nice and crunchy. The chocolate is two toned with milk chocolate o. The bottom and white on the top. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cookies and cream 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 19th July 2019 This is by far the best kit kat flavour I've ever had, the white chocolate cream and cookies is so delicious. Although I love a standard kit kat I think this will be my go to for packed lunches and kids love them too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love kit kat 5 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 18th July 2019 Cookies and cream is my favourite flavour so was a nice surprise to find it in Kit Kat. Absolutely delicious crispy taste and perfect for snacking and great to share.Yum yum . Definitely will be buying again ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

unnecessary 3 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 16th July 2019 I love kit kats and cookies and cream ice cream so i thought would give these a try. unfortunately there is not much of the cookies flavour in a bite. i won't be buying these again is a shame as i had high hopes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unusual variation on a Kit Kat 4 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 16th July 2019 I was tempted to try this as it looks and sounds so appetising, and I do love a Kit Kat. It has a nice creamy flavour to it but I prefer a standard milk chocolate Kit Kat. Maybe I am too old and set in my ways, as this wasn't unpleasant at all. In fact, I would buy it again. I liked the flavour combo and it feels like a real treat with the 2 different colours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointing 2 stars Review from kitkat.co.uk 15th July 2019 I love normal kitkats so was really looking forward to trying this flavour. Taking it out the packet it has milk chocolate on the bottom and white chocolate on the top. These are supposed to be cookie flavoured. This is where I am disappointed. In my opinion the kitkat just tastes normal but with a bit of added white chocolate I cannot taste the cookies at all. I gave one to my husband without him seeing it and he just thought it was a plain one! Overall wont pay the premium for these will just stick to the standard ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]