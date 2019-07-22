By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kit Kat 2 Finger Cookies & Cream Biscuit 9X20.7G

4.5(50)Write a review
image 1 of Kit Kat 2 Finger Cookies & Cream Biscuit 9X20.7G
£ 1.99
£1.07/100g
Each bar** contains
  • Energy442kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.3g
    8%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2123kJ

Product Description

  • Nine bars of two crispy wafer fingers covered in cookie flavour milk (36%) and white (29%) chocolates.
  • Good to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Unwrap, break off a chocolate finger, snap it in two and savour the crispy wafer biscuit covered in deliciously smooth KITKAT milk chocolate. KITKAT 4 Finger was first launched in 1935 as 'Rowntree's Chocolate Crisp' and didn't acquire its name until two years later in 1937. KITKAT 2 Finger chocolate biscuit bar uses sustainably sourced cocoa from The Nestle Cocoa Plan to ensure a better deal for the Ivorian cocoa farmers who supply us and better chocolate for you! KITKAT 2 Finger makes a great addition to any lunch and a great treat at work or home. Why not make your next coffee break even better with a KITKAT 2 Finger? Annually we sell enough 2 Finger KITKAT to go around the world more than one and a half times! KITKAT 2 Finger has a range of 6 delicious chocolate flavours; Milk, Dark, Dark Mint, Orange, Cookies & Cream and Lemon Drizzle. With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT Chunky, KITKAT 2 Finger, KITKAT Bites and our newest addition; KITKAT Senses. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
  • Why not mix up your break and try KITKAT Chunky Salted Caramel Fudge chocolate bar?
  • A delicious chocolate bar of 2 fingers of crispy wafer biscuit covered with smooth cookies & cream flavoured milk chocolate
  • Multipack of 9 Kit Kat Cookies and Cream 2 Finger chocolate biscuits
  • With 106 Calories they're a great treat to enjoy during your break!
  • No artificial colours flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 186.3g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Shea/ Illipe/ Mango Kernel/ Kokum Gurgi/ Sal), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Sunflower Lecithin, Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Butterfat (from Milk)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see under fin seal

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 1 Bar = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 9 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 604 604 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

9 x 20.7g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2123kJ442kJ8400kJ
-507kcal106kcal2000kcal5%
Fat25.4g5.3g70g8%
of which: saturates14.4g3.0g20g15%
Carbohydrate60.9g12.7g260g55
of which: sugars49.5g10.3g90g11%
Fibre1.4g0.3g--
Protein7.6g1.6g50g3%
Salt0.25g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One bar----
Contains 9 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

50 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Great taste and expect nothing less from Nestle

5 stars

I got these to try and absolutely loved the flavour. I enjoy kit kat as it is but the new flavour editions have really helped the brand branch out even further. I would definitely buy again. Perfect for a quick treat at lunchtimes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creamy twist on a family favourite!

5 stars

I always keep Kit Kats in the cupboard at home as everyone loves them! They are a quick and tasty “go to” snack and treat. We’ve tried the mint and orange flavours and enjoyed them and was delighted with the cookies and cream variety. They are smooth and creamy with a very moreish taste! All the tasty and quality you would expect from KitKat in a great new flavour! Needless to say, they didn’t last long! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great tasting on the go snack like nothing else

4 stars

Loved these kit kats they taste so different and like nothing else on the snack shelves in the supermarket!I would love to see them in 4 finger variety or kit kat chunky variety too!definitely a new favourite in our household!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sweet treat

5 stars

Cookies and cream kit kats are loved in this house. It's a very sweet chocolate. The wafer inside is nice and crunchy. The chocolate is two toned with milk chocolate o. The bottom and white on the top. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Cookies and cream

5 stars

This is by far the best kit kat flavour I've ever had, the white chocolate cream and cookies is so delicious. Although I love a standard kit kat I think this will be my go to for packed lunches and kids love them too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love kit kat

5 stars

Cookies and cream is my favourite flavour so was a nice surprise to find it in Kit Kat. Absolutely delicious crispy taste and perfect for snacking and great to share.Yum yum . Definitely will be buying again ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

unnecessary

3 stars

I love kit kats and cookies and cream ice cream so i thought would give these a try. unfortunately there is not much of the cookies flavour in a bite. i won't be buying these again is a shame as i had high hopes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Unusual variation on a Kit Kat

4 stars

I was tempted to try this as it looks and sounds so appetising, and I do love a Kit Kat. It has a nice creamy flavour to it but I prefer a standard milk chocolate Kit Kat. Maybe I am too old and set in my ways, as this wasn't unpleasant at all. In fact, I would buy it again. I liked the flavour combo and it feels like a real treat with the 2 different colours. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Disappointing

2 stars

I love normal kitkats so was really looking forward to trying this flavour. Taking it out the packet it has milk chocolate on the bottom and white chocolate on the top. These are supposed to be cookie flavoured. This is where I am disappointed. In my opinion the kitkat just tastes normal but with a bit of added white chocolate I cannot taste the cookies at all. I gave one to my husband without him seeing it and he just thought it was a plain one! Overall wont pay the premium for these will just stick to the standard ones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing white and dark chocolate

5 stars

This is the perfect blend of chocolate- white and black with wafers. Tastes amazing as with KitKat chocolates it’s just the right size to satisfy cravings... Cookies and cream is a handy snack size of 2 fingers in 5 packs and will be good if you love chocolates! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

