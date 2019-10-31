By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Command Large Canvas Hanger

4.5(85)Write a review
Command Large Canvas Hanger
£ 3.50
£3.50/each
  • - Damage-free hanging, holds strongly and removes cleanly
  • - Easy to apply, no need for nails, screws or drills
  • - Holding power: 1.3kg
  • Command™ Large Canvas Hanger is our innovative solution for hanging canvas prints, paintings and decorations securely and damage free. It holds strongly and removes cleanly using 3M stretch-release technology.
  • Use Command™ Large Canvas Hanger to hang most canvas pictures up to 45 cm x 60cm and 1.3 kg. Simply apply our canvas hanger to your wall, place the picture on it and you are done. The small sawtooth ridge grips into the canvas frame, or stretcher bar, providing extra grip and security. If you need to move or take down your pictures, the hanger removes cleanly - no nail holes or sticky residue. It holds strongly to a variety of surfaces including solid, hollow and painted walls.
  • See usage instructions: Wait 7 days after painting before use. After attaching to wall wait 1 hour before hanging anything on the strip/hook. Ideal for solid, hollow and painted walls. Do not use on wallpapers, vinyl surfaces, or other delicate or weak surfaces.

85 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Strong Support

5 stars

I hung a rather heavy picture with this picture hanger and it works perfectly [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best to hang larger pics damage-free!

4 stars

I bought quite a few Command strips bc living in a rental home. Damage-free! Love these. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Just what I needed

5 stars

No more nails needed! No more holes in my walls because Canvas pictures are so difficult to hang. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent for hanging art in place! Easy to remove

5 stars

I have used it on smaller frames, so I thought that for big canvases it will be no problem. We had a 34x34 framed map in wood and glass and a 34x45 art framed in gypsum/wood and glass too. I thought that we might need 4 small Command Hangers per frame, but started with two Command Large Canvas to check how it would hold it. And we sticked with two per frame because it hold it just perfectly fine. The hanger didn't look stressed and felt solid. One per canvas surely works fine, but since ours were framed and heavy, two worked just perfect. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Invisible way to hang

4 stars

I received this product for the purpose of reviewing it. It is a nice hanger to hang something quite invisibly. It only works well with the canvas type pictures, but then, that is what it it says it is for. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

put up that canvas frame

4 stars

i finally hung up the picture from two years ago and am happy to have the look. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for hanging things a bit bigger

5 stars

This is wonderful for hanging things that you may feel are a bit to big with out a nail. This has worked really well for me. Have a bit of an over sized Board hanging in the kitchen and it has never fallen or dropped. You will love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this product

5 stars

I didn't want to put holes into my newly painted wall, so the large canvas hangers worked perfectly for my new wall decor. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very versatile for hanging items!

5 stars

These type of products are made by no other company....please continue to make them!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Don't buy if canvas frame is deeper than hanger!

1 stars

I rate it poor for information provided. I'm really disappointed because after looking at so many Command options and info I finally found what I thought was exactly what I needed for my new canvas prints. So I bought 12 of the large hangers, which is not cheap. Still, I loved that they wouldn't ruin my walls. However, nowhere in Command's info did I see that these DO NOT WORK if your canvas frame is deeper than the hanger. From their description I thought the saw tooth edge went into the frame itself and hence didn't matter but it's just plastic and I saw no way to insert them into the stretcher part of the canvas. My pictures would basically be balanced on top of the little pointy edge that sticks up. After reading a lot of Q and A's it seems they must grip by sliding between the stretcher and the canvas. If this is the case and the frame is deep then it will not be able to stick to the wall. Plus, many Command products have extra strips but this one looks like it takes both strips on 1 hanger so if you have to move it you immediately need another 2 prs of strips. I was also disappointed to learn that Command strips do not work on wallpaper or rough surfaces (but that I knew before buying the hangers for my canvases). So now I can't use Command for my canvases on my painted walls or my other frames on my wallpapered (and brick) areas.

1-10 of 85 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

