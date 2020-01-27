By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Calpol Vapour Plug & Nightlight

Calpol Vapour Plug & Nightlight
£ 7.25
£7.25/each
  • The Calpol Vapour Plug & Nightlight contains a blend of aromatic oils including lavender, chamomile, menthol, camphor and eucalyptus. These oils help to soothe and comfort your child at night time whilst helping to ease breathing.
  • Non-medicated aromatic vapours provide soothing night time comfort for your child.
  • Up to 8 hours release
  • Simple to use just plug it in!
  • Easy-to-replace refill pads last up to 8-hours
  • Nightlight is activated at night when your lights go out

Information

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Cut across the top of the foil pouch to expose pad.
  • 1. Using the foil to hold the pad, slide the pad into the slot of the vapour plug. When replacing a used pad, inserting a fresh pad will push out the old one. Dispose of used pads safely without touching them directly. Always wash hands after replacing pads.
  • 2. Connect to power supply with the nightlight at the bottom. When using the vapour plug with a pad inserted, do not leave the unit in the plug socket for more than 16 hours at a time. After 16 hours, unplug the unit for a few hours before using again. Replace the pad before next use. Do not disassemble unit or nightlight. Nightlight goes on when the light goes out. When nightlight burns out replace entire unit. Do not block airflow of vapour plug unit or light sensor on bottom. If the light sensor is blocked the nightlight will stay on.
  • 3. Unplug the vapour plug when not in use.
  • To Insert a New Pad
  • Allow the unit to cool for 10 minutes. Open a refill pad as described above. Inserting a new pad will push out the old one.
  • Be careful whilst removing and inserting the new pads as the device contains hot surface.
  • Remove and discard the old pad to use the nightlight alone.
  • Use only Calpol® Vapour Plug Refill Pads with the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight. The use of other substances may give rise to a toxic or fire risk.
  • Tips for Use:
  • Allow 60-90 minutes for vapour to fill the room.
  • Strength of vapour will vary depending on room size and ventilation.
  • Vapour will be stronger, the closer the unit is to the user.

Warnings

  • ATTENTION: Your product is marked with this symbol. It means that used electrical and electronic products should not be mixed with general household waste. There is a separate collection system for these products. Please contact your local authority for further details.
  • IMPORTANT:
  • Read the carton and retain for future use.
  • Do not use with children under 3 months of age or if you are pregnant. If you have asthma or other allergies consult your doctor before using. Do not eat the pads.
  • This appliance can be used by children aged 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance.
  • Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children without supervision.
  • The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vapourising medium. The appliance has hot surfaces to evaporate the active ingredients and these surfaces should not be touched during or immediately after use.
  • Do not touch the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight with wet hands or metal objects. Risk of electric shock.
  • Use only in a wall mounted socket. Do not use with an adaptor or extension lead.
  • Use with adequate ventilation. Do not use in small, confined areas. The vapour plug is not suitable for use in air conditioned environments. Do not place pads on varnished surfaces.
  • Keep away from fabrics, bedding, and other materials that might present a fire hazard.
  • WARNING
  • Calpol Vapour Plug & Nightlight
  • Contain: Eucalyptol, Pentamethyloctahydroindenodioxane.
  • Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects.
  • If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of device and pads in accordance with applicable regulations. Contains dipentene. May produce an allergic reaction.
  • The appliance is classified as a Class 1M led product in accordance with the standard IEC 60825 -1+A1+A2 (equivalent to EN 60825 - 1+A1+A2) and emits a led light (red, green and blue colour) with a maximum optical power lower than 98QW. Do not view the leds output directly with optical instruments (as magnifiers). The viewing with optical instruments designed for use at a distance may pose an eye hazard.

Name and address

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,

  • Johnson & Johnson Limited,
  • Maidenhead,
  • UK,
  • SL6 3UG.
  • (Tel: 0808 238 9194)
  • Johnson & Johnson (Ireland) Limited,
  • Airton Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • (Tel: 1800 22 00 44)

Bright blue light let’s it down

2 stars

Releases a good vapour but a bright blue light on a product you’re meant to use at night? Just disturbs my baby.

It’s really good

4 stars

It’s really good

