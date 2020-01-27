WARNING ATTENTION: Your product is marked with this symbol. It means that used electrical and electronic products should not be mixed with general household waste. There is a separate collection system for these products. Please contact your local authority for further details. IMPORTANT: Read the carton and retain for future use. Do not use with children under 3 months of age or if you are pregnant. If you have asthma or other allergies consult your doctor before using. Do not eat the pads. This appliance can be used by children aged 8 years and above and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Children should not play with the appliance. Cleaning and user maintenance should not be made by children without supervision. The appliance is only to be used with the recommended vapourising medium. The appliance has hot surfaces to evaporate the active ingredients and these surfaces should not be touched during or immediately after use. Do not touch the Calpol® Vapour Plug & Nightlight with wet hands or metal objects. Risk of electric shock. Use only in a wall mounted socket. Do not use with an adaptor or extension lead. Use with adequate ventilation. Do not use in small, confined areas. The vapour plug is not suitable for use in air conditioned environments. Do not place pads on varnished surfaces. Keep away from fabrics, bedding, and other materials that might present a fire hazard. WARNING Calpol Vapour Plug & Nightlight Contain: Eucalyptol, Pentamethyloctahydroindenodioxane. Causes skin irritation. Causes serious eye irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Toxic to aquatic life with long lasting effects. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. Wash your hands thoroughly after handling. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical advice/attention. Dispose of device and pads in accordance with applicable regulations. Contains dipentene. May produce an allergic reaction. The appliance is classified as a Class 1M led product in accordance with the standard IEC 60825 -1+A1+A2 (equivalent to EN 60825 - 1+A1+A2) and emits a led light (red, green and blue colour) with a maximum optical power lower than 98QW. Do not view the leds output directly with optical instruments (as magnifiers). The viewing with optical instruments designed for use at a distance may pose an eye hazard.